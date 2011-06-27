Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
First Escalade
We bought this amazing SUV last summer after trading in our Enclave. Needless to say, we will not be going back! The Escalade is exactly what I expected it to be and more! The only down side about the Escalade is ride comfort. Even with the new magnetic ride control it has improved, but is not up to par with other SUV's in its class such as the Mercedes GL-Class. Other than the ride, it's amazing!
This is my 3rd Escalade I looove this truck!
I can't begin to describe how much I love this vehicle. Under diress from my husband, I sold my 2008 Escalade and went to a Buick Enclave. While the Enclave is a wonderful vehicle and extremely smooth ride, after 15 mths, I missed my big gas gusseling SUV! I missed the 6.2 liter engine. If you've ever owned an Escalade before, its very hard to go down(in size and performance)to anything else. I had been spoiled and continued to complain about letting him talk me into getting rid of my '08 Escalade which never gave me a lick of trouble. So, the stars aligned and he went and got me another Escalade. A newer, nicer one than I had before! All is right in the universe again!
Toughest test to pass
This car passed the grandchildren and dogs test! And comfort for the grandparents!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade