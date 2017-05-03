Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- 142,000 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$2,206 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Cadillac Escalade 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tow Hooks - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N05R184265
Stock: CYC-184265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 207,919 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,263 Below Market
NorthStar Auto Mall - Isanti / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N65R134891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$760 Below Market
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2005 Cadillac Escalade, Vortec 6.0L V8, AWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 17' 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, 9 Speakers, Heated front Leather seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 2613 miles below market average! REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the CARFAX 4) We WILL show you a Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer competitive KBB pricing on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop in today or call 810-875-9744 to schedule a test drive. Randy Wise Auto Depot 5305 W Pierson Rd Flushing, Michigan 48433.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N15R197106
Stock: A2592W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 166,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$994 Below Market
Stateline Auto Brokers - Attleboro / Massachusetts
external transmission oil cooler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N05R275522
Stock: 003539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,890 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,644$719 Below Market
Bryan's Car Corner - Midwest City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N85R254045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 244,382 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N15R146026
Stock: 146026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and plush interior, the Escalade is an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name. Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster and door panels, touchscreen capability with the optional navigation system and a more user-friendly driver information system. Additionally, burled walnut trim replaces last year`s Zebrano wood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63NX5R180966
Stock: 10997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 153,698 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
SELECT EDITION MARKETING PROMOTION VEHICLE includes (CF5) Sunroof (UM8) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and DVD integrated navigation and (N94) Wheels 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) 7-spoke chrome aluminum, CONSOLE OVERHEAD DELUXE includes reading lights (UG1) Universal transmitter rear seat HVAC and sunroof controls, TIRES P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), SEATS FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS articulating head restraints driver and front passenger 14-position power adjusters fold-down inboard armrests independent heated seat cushion and seatback for driver and passenger (3 settings) power lumbar and side bolsters and 2-position memory driver seat (STD), NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), SEATS MIDDLE ROW 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES 3-PASSENGER with outboard heated cushions (2 settings) and center armrest, TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, WHEELS 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 7-SPOKE CHROME ALUMINUM includes 16" (40.6 cm) spare, SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION includes full-feature autonomous navigation touch screen 1 DVD disc Points of Interest seek-and-scan auto-tone control and Radio Data System (RDS), ENGINE VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT 6000 V8 SFI (345 HP [257.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm 380 lb.-ft. [513.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), High Output, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Pedals, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N75R175045
Stock: 32708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 86,778 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,987
Cougar Automotive Group - Springville / Utah
<b>Summary</b> Check out this Cadillac Escalade !!! LOW MILES ..4x4 .. Fully equipped with Sunroof .. Leather interior with heated seats .. Trailer Tow Package .. Auto level suspension .. This is a fully loaded Escalade. Immaculate condition .. Come on in and check it out !!! <b>Vehicle Details</b> Need help getting financed? We can help all !!! Good Credit First time buyers Customer with credit challenges ... go to http://www.cougarautomotivegroup.com/finance.htm to get preapproved !!! Cougar Automotive group !!! Springville Utah USA !!! A Great place to buy your next vehicle !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N25R240898
Stock: P30000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 117,438 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 117,227 Miles! Scores 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM, includes 16" (40.6 cm) spare (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), TIRES, P265/70R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD).* This Cadillac Escalade Features the Following Options *SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION, includes full-feature autonomous navigation, touch screen, 1 DVD disc, Points of Interest, seek-and-scan, auto-tone control and Radio Data System (RDS), SEATS, MIDDLE ROW BUCKETS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, RECLINING heated seat cushions (2 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD), SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS, articulating head restraints, driver and front passenger 14-position power adjusters, fold-down inboard armrests, independent heated seat cushion and seatback for driver and passenger (3 settings), power lumbar and side bolsters and 2-position memory driver seat (STD), NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, ENGINE, VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT 6000 V8 SFI (345 HP [257.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 380 lb.-ft. [513.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), CONSOLE, OVERHEAD DELUXE, includes reading lights, (UG1) Universal transmitter, rear seat HVAC and sunroof controls, XM Satellite Radio (subscription required), Wipers, intermittent, front, wet-arm with pulse washers.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Ford located at 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N45R162690
Stock: T202166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 189,430 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63NX5R131976
Stock: 131976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,680 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63N15R275896
Stock: 275896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,095 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
external transmission oil cooler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N15R265033
Stock: Z265033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,624 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,471$757 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Rear DVD Entertainment, Moonroof, heated front and rear leather seats, chrome wheels! Luxury at a value! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Cadillac Escalade is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. With less than 152,624mi on this Cadillac Escalade, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N24R131887
Stock: C3060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,295 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
Car-Way, llc - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N34R108232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,342 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,050
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 6.0L V8, 168K MILES, AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW CAPABLE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO PREVIOUS THEFT 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N06R129235
Stock: 13910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N84R161119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,698
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
This Cadillac Escalade has a dependable Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 7-SPOKE CHROME ALUMINUM includes 16" (40.6 cm) spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector. 6 Carfax Service Records.*Drive Your Cadillac Escalade in Luxury with These Packages*SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION includes full-feature autonomous navigation, touch screen, 1 DVD disc, Points of Interest, seek-and-scan, auto-tone control and Radio Data System (RDS), SELECT EDITION MARKETING PROMOTION VEHICLE includes (CF5) Sunroof, (UM8) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and DVD integrated navigation, and (N94) Wheels, 4-17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) 7-spoke chrome aluminum, SEATS, MIDDLE ROW BUCKETS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, RECLINING heated seat cushions (2 settings), and fold-down armrests (STD), SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS articulating head restraints, driver and front passenger 14-position power adjusters, fold-down inboard armrests, independent heated seat cushion and seatback for driver and passenger (3 settings), power lumbar and side bolsters and 2-position memory driver seat (STD), NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT 6000 V8 SFI (345 HP [257.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 380 lb.-ft. [513.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), CONSOLE, OVERHEAD DELUXE includes reading lights, (UG1) Universal transmitter, rear seat HVAC and sunroof controls, Wipers, intermittent, front, wet-arm with pulse washers, Windows, power, includes driver and front passenger express down and lockout features, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits, 7-way sealed connector, (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, auxiliary, heavy-duty air-to-oil, Traction control system, electronic, all-speed, Tow/haul mode selector, button located at end of shift lever, Tires, P265/70R17, all-season, blackwall.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 6 Service Records.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln, 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626.The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63N26R132571
Stock: B16515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
