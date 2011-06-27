  1. Home
2011 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched visual presence
  • long list of standard features
  • gutsy V8
  • civilized road manners.
  • Third-row seat lacks legroom and must be removed to maximize cargo space
  • lackluster braking performance
  • low fuel economy
  • high rate of theft.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not make as much practical sense as its rivals, but are you really interested in buying a 2011 Cadillac Escalade just for its third-row seat and cargo capacity?

Vehicle overview

There are luxury SUVs and then there's the 2011 Cadillac Escalade. There are full-size SUVs and then there's the Escalade. You could buy any number of big, luxurious vehicles instead, but there's just no true substitute for Cadillac's celebration of power, brashness and wheels in a package so large the Amish could stick one in a river to power a grain mill.

At its core, the Escalade is the ultimate realization of GM's full-size truck and SUV platform. A beefy 403-horsepower V8 is standard and provides excellent acceleration for a truck that weighs nearly 3 tons. An adjustable suspension that's standard on all but the base Escalade optimizes ride and handling. Most notably, the Escalade's interior is of higher quality and looks entirely different from what you'll find in a related Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Truly, the Escalade lives up to its Cadillac badge.

Even if you love the Escalade's distinct style, there are some factors to consider before you throw your money down. For one, a recent study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety deemed the Escalade to be the most stolen SUV in America by a considerable margin -- an onboard Doberman might be a good idea. Also, the Escalade's third-row seat is less practical than that of other full-size luxury SUVs, since it both lacks legroom and must be removed in order to get a flat cargo area.

As a result, the 2011 Infiniti QX56, 2011 Land Rover LR4 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class are better suited for frequently carrying a full load of cargo or passengers, and they are also easier and more responsive to drive. Should you want a more driver-focused SUV, the 2011 Porsche Cayenne and 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport are both in the 2011 Cadillac Escalade's price range. Of course, a Land Rover LR4 with 22-inch rims just doesn't look right and a Mercedes GL doesn't have nearly the same in-your-face presence. Sometimes, the only vehicle that'll do is an Escalade.

2011 Cadillac Escalade models

The 2011 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels: Base, Luxury, Premium and Platinum Edition. Seating for seven passengers is standard, but an optional center bench seat available on all but the Platinum Edition bumps it up to eight. There are also hybrid, extended length (ESV) and pickup-style models (EXT) addressed in separate model reviews.

The base Escalade comes standard with 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power liftgate, automatic xenon headlights, foglights and running boards. Other standard amenities include tri-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-only steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, and heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats with adjustable lumbar and driver memory functions. Heated second-row captain's chairs, leather upholstery, Bluetooth, OnStar, a voice-operated navigation system with real-time traffic, and a 10-speaker Bose surround sound system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface round out the lengthy standard features list.

The Escalade Luxury adds chromed 22-inch cast-aluminum wheels, automatic headlight high-beams, a blind-spot warning system, a suspension with an active damping system (optional on the base model), a sunroof, power-folding and tumbling second-row seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Escalade Premium adds power-retractable running boards and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with a single roof-mounted display (optional on Luxury). The Escalade Platinum Edition adds different chromed 22-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, leather-trimmed dash and door tops with contrast stitching, heated and cooled cupholders, and a headrest-mounted dual-screen DVD entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Cadillac Escalade's standard navigation system has been upgraded from DVD-based to SD-card-based, while the six-disc CD/DVD changer has been dropped in favor of a single-disc unit.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Cadillac Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 good for 403 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with a manual-shift feature is standard. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the Escalade, but all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Escalade took just 7.5 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph, a relatively impressive number for a vehicle this size. Properly equipped, two-wheel-drive versions can tow a healthy 8,300 pounds.

The Escalade features cylinder deactivation technology for improved fuel economy. Note that we said "improved" and not "good," as the big Escalade manages just 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 13/18/15 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Escalade include stability control, antilock disc brakes, traction control, front side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and OnStar emergency telematics. A blind-spot warning system is standard on all but the base model.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Escalade earned four stars out of a possible five, with five stars for overall frontal crash protection and four stars for overall side crash protection, but just three stars for rollover safety.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade came to a stop from 60 mph in a disappointing 144 feet. In government crash testing, the Escalade received a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection.

Driving

On the road, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade delivers swift acceleration at all speeds thanks to its big 403-hp V8. Its handling inspires confidence, especially with the active Magnetic Ride Control suspension, though you'll never mistake the Escalade for anything other than a truck-based SUV. You will appreciate the ride quality, though, as it remains comfortable even with the larger 22-inch wheels. A relatively tight 39-foot turning circle helps with overall drivability, but maneuvering in tight quarters can be a hassle even with the aid of the standard rearview camera.

Interior

The Escalade's cabin, highlighted by supple leather upholstery and attractive faux wood and alloy trim, looks and feels more luxurious than what you'd find in a Tahoe or Yukon. The gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive in their operation, and an upgraded navigation system for 2011 gives the Escalade the latest electronics at GM's disposal.

In its standard seven-passenger configuration, the big Caddy features second-row captain's chairs and a three-person third-row bench seat. Adding the available second-row bench raises total seating capacity to eight. The 50/50-split third-row seat doesn't provide much legroom and doesn't fold neatly into the floor as in most other SUVs. Instead, owners looking to carry bulky items are forced to either fold and tumble the entire assembly forward -- eating up precious cargo space -- or remove the heavy seats entirely.

If you choose to lose the third-row seat, you'll end up with a cavernous 60.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats. Fold those second-row seats down and the cargo capacity grows to an impressive 108.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac Escalade.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AMAZING!
chevyboy108,07/01/2011
By far the most refined, up-scale SUV on the market. Driving the 2011 Cadillac Escalade is fun, exhilarating, and just down-right exciting. With its 6.2L V8 engine, acceleration and towing is unprecedented. And for the size, gas mileage is amazing.
3 new suvs
adtaylor,01/04/2011
this is the third suv this yr. all 2011 first one 2011 qx56 nice inside good power could not keep on road, drove terrible factory man said we know we have a problem dont know how to fix traded for a buick enclave it was ok but in first 1000 mi the ps went out then the air cond compressor then had to change out tires 3 times to keep it from bounceing all over the raod 3000 mi in the shop 8 timees and there more than home, engine rattles bad ps hum, air cond vibrates traded for a 2011 cad escalade great power nice trim, drives well, super turn radius vs qx no comparison, buick not in same class, it drove and felt like a small car, squeeky seats, just not the quality
See all 2 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac Escalade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%

More about the 2011 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is priced between $18,470 and$20,995 with odometer readings between 116936 and132127 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium is priced between $13,000 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 71060 and175136 miles.

