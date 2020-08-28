Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Escalade Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    85,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,700

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Silver
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    102,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,650

    $2,679 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    51,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,995

    $1,214 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    68,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,788

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    111,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,988

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    33,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,457

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Silver
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    85,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,998

    $773 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    50,353 miles
    Good Deal

    $33,022

    $1,548 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    63,353 miles
    Good Deal

    $28,599

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    68,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,998

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    84,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,995

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Silver
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    95,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,490

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Dark Red
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    87,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,983

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    111,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,995

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Purple
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    86,593 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,911

    $864 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    48,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade in Purple
    2014 Cadillac Escalade

    91,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,716

  • 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    109,562 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,995

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Cadillac forgetaboutit
LgCrusher,10/31/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
It's a Caddy, don't sleep! If you are looking for a family SUV ala loading up kids and stuff maybe this is not it but if you are looking for a personal Exec type of ride then you've landed. I've driven all the competition including the Rover which is not mentioned here and I came home to American made luxury. 'nuff said!
