Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Black Raven Ebony W/Ebony Accents; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L V8 Sfi (E85) Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Certified 90 Day Warranty with 125 pt inspection ** ** 2-Owner CarFax ** ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** ** 100% CarFax Certified ** This vehicle was tastefully optioned. This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! This is one of the most desirable color combinations. A Escalade in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This vehicle is priced to sell. Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! This Escalade is the epitome of craftsmanship. The 2014 Cadillac Escalade: the benchmark of what all luxury car manufactures aspire to be. We offer free airport pick-up. We can help facilitate low-cost shipping directly to your door. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey. This Cadillac Escalade won't last long. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Escalade is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS3BEF4ER212888

Stock: ER212888

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020