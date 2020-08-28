Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- 85,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,700
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2014 Cadillac Escalade 4d SUV RWDV8 Flex Fuel 6.2 Liter, Automatic 6-Spd HD w/Overdrive, 2WD, ABS (4-Wheel), Adjustable Pedals, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning: Rear, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Theft System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Blind-Spot Alert, Bluetooth Connection, Bose Surround Sound, Camera: Backup/Rear View, CD: MP3 (Single), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Entertainment System: DVD, Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Leather, Magnetic Suspension, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Mirrors: w/Turn Signals, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Door Locks, Power Liftgate Release, Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote Start, Roof Rack, Roof: Power Moonroof, Running Boards, Running Boards: Power, Seat: Memory, Seat: Power Driver, Seat: Third Row, Seats: Cooled, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Seats: Memory, Seats: Quad/Rear Bucket, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, StabiliTrak, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Theft Recovery System, Tilt Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Towing Pkg, Traction Control, USB Connection, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy, Wheels: Oversize Premium 20+.....YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF7ER173834
Stock: ER173834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 102,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,650$2,679 Below Market
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF3ER143012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,995$1,214 Below Market
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2014! Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury has a great Black Raven exterior and a clean Ebony W/Ebony Accents interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF7ER116203
Stock: 23429A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 68,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,788
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium is proudly offered by Maxwell Ford Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Cadillac Escalade. More information about the 2014 Cadillac Escalade: The Cadillac Escalade shares a lot of its underpinnings in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, but their interiors sets them apart. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. Strengths of this model include strong V8 performance, Tough but stylish exterior, comfortable ride and handling, impressive tow ratings, and opulent interior appointments
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF0ER185114
Stock: ER185114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 111,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, REAR ENTERTAINMENT. SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Stop by the showroom today to give her a test drive. The Cadillac Escalade shares a lot of its underpinnings in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, but their interiors sets them apart.. Some things are too hard to pass up. Avoid buyer's remorse - a CarFax Title History report is included! It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Get the right car at the right price. Soft and luxurious leather seating. You'll also love this SUV's premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, heated seats, a sunroof, backup camera and steering wheel controls. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BEF3ER123555
Stock: C00227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,457
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Black Raven Cocoa/Light Linen; Aniline Full Leather Seats With Mini Perforated Inserts Engine; Vortec 6.2L V8 Sfi (E85) Platinum Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DEF8ER245016
Stock: ER245016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 85,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,998$773 Below Market
Hendrick Cadillac Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 SFI (E85), Non-Smoker vehicleBUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD. Sunroof, Rear Seat Audio Controls, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 SFI (E85) with Active Fuel Management and E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER compact flash, DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Platinum with RADIANT SILVER METALLIC exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains 'Both front seat and second-row occupants enjoy comfortable accommodations thanks to heated and ventilated seats up front and heated seats in the second row.'.MORE ABOUT USThis dealership is a member of the Hendrick Automotive GroupPricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF4ER162017
Stock: Z223189A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 50,353 milesGood Deal
$33,022$1,548 Below Market
Subaru of Rochester - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF7ER165742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,353 milesGood Deal
$28,599
Jerry's Cadillac - Weatherford / Texas
Local Trade, Running Boards, Leather Seats, Autocheck-No Accidents or Damage Reported, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, DVD Entertainment, Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 15924 miles below market average! The vehicle is located at JERRY'S GM PRE-OWNED 3541 FORT WORTH HWY WEATHERFORD TEXAS 76087. Phone (817) 442-2733 For more information, please contact (or ask for upon arrival) one of our Internet Managers, Michelle Blankenship, Leo Chavolla, Jennifer Loesch, Isaac Perez, Heath Kidder, Adrian Negrete, or stop by our lot. At Jerry's GM Pre-Owned all of our vehicles go through a multi-point and a safety inspection, prior to delivery. So buy with confidence that you are getting a quality vehicle. Ask about a complete detailed inspection of the vehicle as well as more pictures if needed. We offer free pickup from Dallas Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airport. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEFXER109710
Stock: ER109710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 68,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF3ER180535
Stock: 19196030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Come Test drive this Clean 2014 Escalade Luxury, 20 Inch Plus Wheels, 3rd Rear Seat, A/C Seats, ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Flex, Fuel Vehicle, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Navigation System, Overhead Airbags,Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate, Power Locks, Power Mirrors,Power Seats, Power Windows, Quad Seats, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Ready,Side Airbags, Sunroof,,Tow Hitch,Traction Control, Very clean inside and out, Financing and Extended Service plans available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BEF8ER186800
Stock: AT13024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,490
Quinn Motors of Ellsworth - Ellsworth / Wisconsin
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *New Tires*, ** NON SMOKER**, ** Leather Heated Seats**, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Completely inspected and reconditioned, Steering Wheel Controls, 3rd Row Seats, DVD Player, Escalade Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Ebony/Ebony Accents w/Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System. Contact our friendly sales staff for current pricing and availability @ 715-273-4331 or visit us at www.quinnmotorsofellsworth.com. Radiant Silver Metallic 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT 97 YEARS AT THE SAME LOCATION!! Quinn Motors of Ellsworth is a family owned and operated 3rd generation dealership. We treat all of our customers like they our part of the Quinn family. All of our vehicles go through Rear Power Liftgate, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Electric Defogger, Heated Steering Wheel, Electronic Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power 14-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Bose 5.1 10-Speaker Cabin Surround Sound, AM/FM/XM/CD/DVD/ Stereo, Power Windows w/Express Up/Down Front, Programmable Power Door Locks, Driver Information Center, Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror, 6-Disc Video/Audio Changer, Power Tilt Steering Wheel, 2-Position Driver Seat Memory, Power/Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Headlamps w/Twilight Sentinel, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Magnetic Ride Control, Stabilitrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, VAC Power Brakes, All-Speed Electronic Traction Control, Power Rack-And-Pinion Steering, Heavy-Duty Air Automatic Level Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Dual-Stage Front Airbags, Pass-Key III Vehicle Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, All-Row Head Curtain Side-Impact Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF9ER151745
Stock: T151745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,983
Peltier Subaru - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF7ER214480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,995
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Black Raven Ebony W/Ebony Accents; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L V8 Sfi (E85) Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Certified 90 Day Warranty with 125 pt inspection ** ** 2-Owner CarFax ** ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** ** 100% CarFax Certified ** This vehicle was tastefully optioned. This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! This is one of the most desirable color combinations. A Escalade in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This vehicle is priced to sell. Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! This Escalade is the epitome of craftsmanship. The 2014 Cadillac Escalade: the benchmark of what all luxury car manufactures aspire to be. We offer free airport pick-up. We can help facilitate low-cost shipping directly to your door. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey. This Cadillac Escalade won't last long. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Escalade is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BEF4ER212888
Stock: ER212888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 86,593 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$26,911$864 Below Market
Serra Subaru of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF2ER226131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
Jims Auto Sales - Fontana / California
We have sourced a very well kept 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium. She comes equipped with navigation, backup camera, DVD entertainment system and moonroof. Should you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive please don't hesitate to contact us. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF4ER134781
Stock: SP12775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 91,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,716
Royal Buick GMC - Sussex / New Jersey
2014 Cadillac Escalade midnight plum metallic 1 Key/Remote/Fob, *GPS NAVIGATION*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF / MOONROOF*, *HEATED SEATS*, 30 Day / 1,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. This Vehicle has a New Jersey Implied Limited Powertrain Warranty on top of any remaining factory warranty adding at least 1,000 miles or 30 days of powertrain coverage. This vehicle comes with 1 key/remote/fob. If this sounds like the perfect vehicle for you, then come on over to Royal Buick GMC located on Rt. 23 in Sussex today! We would love to help you find the vehicle you have been searching for!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4AEF6ER125730
Stock: T9737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 109,562 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,995
Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC - Greensboro / Georgia
*Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC is delighted to offer this wonderful-looking 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black Raven. Beautifully equipped with: Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC (2nd Row Power Seat Release, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Side Blind Zone Alert), Escalade Premium, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, RWD, Black Raven, Ebony/Ebony Accents w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD-Audio, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tilt steering wheel, USB Port Audio System Feature, Ventilated front seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Body Color Body Side Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear 2-Piece Applique & Badge, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tinted Clear CHMSL & Tail Lamps, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Body Color Upper & Lower Grilles, and Variably intermittent wipers! All preowned inventory is As Is unless otherwise stated in writing. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Towing Package / Hitch, Running Boards, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter System, Bose Premium Speaker System, Mutli-function Steering Wheel, Extended Warranty Available, ONSTAR, 3rd Row Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Premium Delivery Service Available, Escalade Premium, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, RWD, Black Raven, Ebony/Ebony Accents w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Alumin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF0ER241035
Stock: A3684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
