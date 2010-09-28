Used 2011 INFINITI QX56
Pros & Cons
- Plentiful features, both standard and optional
- powerful V8
- handles great for its size.
- Cramped third-row seats
- moderate ride harshness
- polarizing exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Questionable exterior styling aside, the 2011 Infiniti QX56 is a solid choice among large luxury SUVs.
Vehicle overview
Just when you thought that large luxury SUVs were destined to be as extinct as the dinosaurs that power these thirsty beasts, Infiniti has plugged the segment into life support with its redesigned 2011 Infiniti QX56. Just as before, the QX remains Infiniti's biggest SUV, but this time around the company has focused on better handling, added refinement and improved fuel economy.
Unlike the previous-generation model, which was related to the U.S.-built Nissan Armada pickup truck, the new QX56 is based on the Japan-built Nissan Patrol, a dedicated all-wheel-drive utility vehicle that is the company's answer to the Toyota Land Cruiser. The shift in platforms for the U.S. means a larger, better passenger cabin as well as a lengthy list of new technology. One interesting feature is the optional Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, which uses interconnected shock absorbers to combat body roll as well as brake dive and acceleration squat.
Under the hood is a 5.6-liter V8. Though it's basically the same engine as before, the adoption of direct injection and variable valve timing and lift brings its output up to 400 horsepower, a healthy rise over last year's 320 hp. Also new is a seven-speed automatic transmission (replacing a five-speed automatic), which helps increase fuel economy by an impressive 14 percent.
Major improvements can be found throughout the cabin, which looks more like a private jet than an SUV. Top-notch materials and craftsmanship define the QX's luxury status, along with plenty of technological features that almost make the driver redundant. The QX still offers three rows of seating and is also noteworthy in terms of cargo capacity, as it's able to accommodate more than its competitors.
There are some areas of contention, however, the most notable being the 2011 Infiniti QX56's bloated exterior styling. Also, the standard 20-inch tires compromise the QX's ride quality and also make this very capable platform unsuitable for off-road use. Light-duty all-terrain off-roading (gravel roads and snow) is about as much as the big Infiniti can handle, as it lacks a locking rear differential and suitable tires. It's also worth mentioning that the third-row seats are suitable for smaller passengers only.
For most consumers the new QX56 stacks up fairly well. The 2011 Cadillac Escalade stands as the Infiniti's main rival, with similar appointments and capabilities. The 2011 Lincoln Navigator is roomier but underpowered. Also worth consideration is the Mercedes GL550 for its prestige and polish. And if you want something with off-roading chops, we'd steer you to the all-conquering 2011 Lexus LX 570 and 2011 Land Rover Range Rover. But with its impressive feature content, secure handling and potent V8, the 2011 Infiniti QX56 represents a solid choice as a luxurious hauler of people and cargo.
INFINITI QX56 models
The 2011 Infiniti QX56 is a full-size luxury SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers. It is available in either rear- or four-wheel drive, but only in one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a Class IV trailer hitch, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, heated power-folding exterior mirrors, running boards, roof rails, a sunroof, tinted rear windows, a power liftgate and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
On the inside, the QX56 includes keyless ignition/entry, tri-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a top-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone connectivity with streaming audio, a heated 10-way-adjustable driver seat with memory (eight-way for the front passenger), leather upholstery, second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding third-row bench seat, wood interior trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system (with CD/MP3 player, USB jack, satellite radio and auxiliary audio/video input).
Options are arranged in a succession of packages, most of which require the preceding option package. The first option is the Theater package, which adds a twin-screen rear entertainment system and a 120-volt power outlet. From there you can add the Split Bench Seat package which replaces the second-row captain's chairs and center console with a 60/40 split-folding bench, increasing seating capacity from seven to eight.
The Deluxe Touring package tacks on 22-inch wheels, Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, vehicle-speed-sensitive power steering, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, upgraded leather upholstery, remote second-row seat-folding control, special wood interior trim, an upgraded climate control system with air purification/filtration, and headlight washers (4WD only). Finally, the Technology package adds adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control and a host of high-tech safety features designed to either prevent a crash or protect the occupants in the event of one.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Motivating the 2011 Infiniti QX56 is a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission offered and features manual shift control with rev-matched downshifts. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive optional. When properly equipped, the QX is capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds and is aided by a tow/haul mode for the transmission as well as an automatic-leveling rear suspension.
Despite its hefty 6,000-pound curb weight, the QX56 hustles from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.8 seconds. Due to its high profile and heavyweight standing, handling limits are relatively low. When equipped with the optional Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, however, cornering stability is significantly improved. This system increases hydraulic pressure to the outer dampers in a curve, reducing body roll and providing a much more confident cornering attitude.
It's understandable that the QX56 doesn't impress when it comes to fuel economy. The EPA estimates fuel consumption at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined whether the vehicle has rear or four-wheel drive. This is the best fuel economy among the Infiniti's competitors by a few mpg.
Safety
The 2011 Infiniti QX56 has the same safety features that you'd find on a luxury car, including front airbags, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control, stability control and antilock brakes.
In addition, the QX56 can further protect occupants with the bevy of additional features included in the Technology package. These include a lane-departure warning and prevention system, Distance Control Assist (which alerts the driver to slowing traffic ahead and increases throttle pedal resistance when following too closely), Intelligent Brake Assist (which applies the brakes to reduce damage if the driver does not slow the vehicle), front pre-crash seatbelt tensioners and a blind spot warning system.
Stopping from 60 mph requires only 123 feet, which is a figure we're more accustomed to seeing from a much lighter passenger car. For an SUV of this size, it's downright impressive.
Driving
With 400 hp under the hood and seven speeds in the gearbox to keep that power on tap, the 2011 Infiniti QX56 should satisfy most power-hungry drivers. As such, merging onto an interstate and passing slower traffic is effortless. The optional Hydraulic Body Motion Control system works as advertised, keeping body roll to a minimum in the curves and instilling a feeling of confidence.
Unfortunately, opting for the active suspension will also require the addition of the 22-inch wheels as part of the Deluxe Touring package. These wheels and the accompanying low-profile tires diminish the suspension's ability to smooth out potholes and ruts, generally making the QX feel needlessly harsh. Over smooth pavement, however, the ride is pleasantly serene, with no wind or road noise to speak of.
Interior
The 2011 Infiniti QX56 envelops passengers in a luxurious cabin where nearly every surface is covered in leather or rich wood trim. Every panel and interior element is tightly fitted, with no detectable squeaks or creaks. With plenty of pockets, bins and cupholders, finding a place to stow your personal effects is never a concern.
The same goes for larger items, as the QX56's cargo capacity is greater than competing luxury SUVs. Luggage space behind the rear seats rates a generous 19.3 cubic feet. Folding the second and third rows flat expands that space to a massive 112 cubes. The QX's boxy shape further enhances its cargo capabilities, allowing it to easily accommodate large bulky items.
As with many Infiniti vehicles, the QX boasts a long list of high-tech features. Besides the ability to play three different DVDs simultaneously (one in the front seats, two in the rear), the second-row screens feature an auxiliary audio/video input. This allows parents to connect a video game console to keep children blissfully occupied. Infiniti even went so far as to ensure that a Nintendo Wii system would fit in the center console.
One feature we found particularly useful is the remote second-row seat folding control, which is part of the optional Deluxe Touring package. This allows the driver or front passenger to remotely fold the second-row seats to allow easier access to the third row, a feature that should prove especially helpful in the rain and for letting children scamper in and out with a minimum of fuss.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the QX56
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI QX56.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- ride quality
- comfort
- engine
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- infotainment system
- towing
- sound system
- value
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- warranty
- handling & steering
- seats
- lights
- doors
- transmission
- dashboard
- climate control
- electrical system
- steering wheel
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
Do some extensive research before purchasing this vehicle. It has a major timing chain issue that will cost you $5,000+ to repair. It also has problems with the catalytic converters which are $2,100+ each to repair as well as othe documented other issues. BUYER BEWARE! Infiniti is aware of these common problems in their "top of the line" vehicle, however they refuse to recall or offer any assistance with the cost of repair. Don't get me wrong, next to a Land Rover Range Rover HSE, this is probably the most luxurious SUV I've driven and I fell in love with all of it's bells and whistles. Unfortunately we will have to soon part ways due to the frequency and cost of repairs at only 90k miles on a well maintained "hi-end" vehicle. Disappointed Nissan Customer since 1985. UPDATE: Aug 1, 2016 Infiniti contacted me last week to advise me the timing chain issue is now being covered by Infiniti and I will receive a refund for repairs made to the vehicle. Thank You Infiniti, for doing the right thing and giving your loyal customers what we expect from you in this regard! **I have driven the vehicle for 10k miles since the fix and haven't had any further timing chain issues.
At 300 miles I had to put my car in the shop because of vibrations in the steering wheel, a loud roaring noise when you pushed the gas pedal (still unknown why and no fix) heated seats and the windshield wipers not working correctly. My car was in the shop 3-4 times for the same problem, kept saying it was fixed and it wasn't. Consumer Affairs is a mess. Now in the process of Lemon Law and returning the vehicle for a refund. I'm really upset because I love this vehicle. It is very nice and love to drive it (besides the problems). But it is not worth the hassle and the stress I have been going through. Apparently, a lot of complaints have been made about the steering and the roaring noise.
With 1500 miles, airbag sensors needed to be replaced in passenger seat. Horn honks at random times. Called Infiniti Consumer Affairs and have been put through the ringer! Obviously an electrical glitch somewhere, vehicle has been in the shop for 2 weeks! Very disappointed with Infiniti's support on a $65,000 vehicle! Buyer Beware!
Forum, So, I am not the kind of guy to do this. I don’t just take to the interweb anytime I get excited or angered. I don’t post pictures of my dinners; I don’t forward funny cat videos. Heck, the only time I have ever tweeted was when my 7-year old kicked me in the goods. The truth is I don’t have time between clients, kids, and trips to the Infiniti service department to be doing this kind of stuff. But sometimes, things are so bad, you are left with no other choice but to stand up and make a stink. That’s the point I have reached with my Infiniti QX56. Part of me feels the need to warn potential buyers of the hell I have suffered; a larger part of me needs to sleep peacefully knowing I did not simply submit to the will of a corporation more beholden to their bottom line than they are to their customers. I will not go into great detail regarding most of the countless problems I have had with my QX56. Just know that I felt close enough to my service advisor to send him a family Christmas card. By the way, my service advisor, as well as my local service department, has been wonderful. It’s not their fault my car has had more problems than a Kardashian marriage. Really, until this most recent problem, I was content to simply never own another Infiniti product as long as I live. Then, my paint started peeling off in king-sized sheets. I mean, it’s not flaking from rock-dings, its peeling off like clothes during spring break. No big deal, right? I mean, this is obviously a manufacturing defect, so Infiniti will have no issue paying to have it repainted, right? I mean, it’ll be inconvenient, but I have gotten used to that with this car. WRONG!!!!!!! I hope you can imagine my jaw-dropping SHOCK to learn Infiniti will not pay for what is CLEARLY a manufacturing defect because paint is “not covered under warranty.” Yes, paint is not covered under warranty and I understand why. People do stupid things with their cars, so covering paint comprehensively would be problematic. However, this isn’t the result of me driving through some brush or using a particular soap for washing my car. THIS IS CLEARLY A MANUFACTURING DEFECT I AM BEING ASKED TO PAY TO REPAIR. I get it, really. As a company of profit, Infiniti does not have to pay. However, as a company of principle, they should certainly pay. I have been told by my dealership, which reached out to the “regional service rep,” that they will not pay to cover this manufacturing defect. So, I am no longer seeking coverage from Infiniti. I am not going to beg and grovel for a company to stand behind their product. I will, however, yell and scream to anybody within earshot not to buy an Infiniti automobile. Heck, I stopped by the new car lot (after leaving the service department) and had a "buyer beware" conversation with a family looking at a new QX80. They were quite shocked at my paint. I told them my car was a special "leprosy" edition QX. Laughs all around as they got got back in their car and drove off. Needless to say, it’s become my life’s goal (not really, but a goal nonetheless), to cost Infiniti more in future sales than it would have cost them to repaint my car. That’s how free markets work. If I am unhappy with a product, I am free to let the world know. So, I also purchased the domain www.infiniteexpenses.com and will build a simple website detailing my woes and the woes of other Infiniti owners in similar situations. (Actually, there seems to be a bunch of owners of white, 2011 QX56’s facing the EXACT same problem, so there was clearly an issue in that manufacturing run). I will then circulate that domain through as many channels as possible to get my experience out. I’ll also post this in as many relevant forums as I can find. Hell, I have even designed a bumper sticker to put on my car (if you want one, send me your address and I’ll mail it out free!). As you can clearly see, I have more resources than I have good sense, but I’ll achieve my goal of having Infiniti pay one way or another. I may take out a billboard if the mood strikes me. Again, its not the money, its the principle. Now, back to my cat videos.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 7
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 7
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX56 a good car?
Is the INFINITI QX56 reliable?
Is the 2011 INFINITI QX56 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 INFINITI QX56?
The least-expensive 2011 INFINITI QX56 is the 2011 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,700.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $61,800
- 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $58,700
What are the different models of INFINITI QX56?
More about the 2011 INFINITI QX56
Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 Overview
The Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 is offered in the following submodels: QX56 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2011 INFINITI QX56?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 INFINITI QX56 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 QX56 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 QX56.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 INFINITI QX56 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 QX56 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 INFINITI QX56?
Which 2011 INFINITI QX56s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI QX56 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2011 QX56s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,995 and mileage as low as 80909 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 INFINITI QX56.
Can't find a new 2011 INFINITI QX56s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX56 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,990.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,422.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI QX56?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles