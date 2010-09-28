5 star reviews: 71 %

4 star reviews: 8 %

3 star reviews: 7 %

2 star reviews: 10 %

1 star reviews: 4 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 45 total reviews

2 out of 5 stars, Don't be deceived by these 5 Star reviews

Derek , 02/01/2016

4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Do some extensive research before purchasing this vehicle. It has a major timing chain issue that will cost you $5,000+ to repair. It also has problems with the catalytic converters which are $2,100+ each to repair as well as othe documented other issues. BUYER BEWARE! Infiniti is aware of these common problems in their "top of the line" vehicle, however they refuse to recall or offer any assistance with the cost of repair. Don't get me wrong, next to a Land Rover Range Rover HSE, this is probably the most luxurious SUV I've driven and I fell in love with all of it's bells and whistles. Unfortunately we will have to soon part ways due to the frequency and cost of repairs at only 90k miles on a well maintained "hi-end" vehicle. Disappointed Nissan Customer since 1985. UPDATE: Aug 1, 2016 Infiniti contacted me last week to advise me the timing chain issue is now being covered by Infiniti and I will receive a refund for repairs made to the vehicle. Thank You Infiniti, for doing the right thing and giving your loyal customers what we expect from you in this regard! **I have driven the vehicle for 10k miles since the fix and haven't had any further timing chain issues.

3.5 out of 5 stars, Nothing but Problems

what2do , 11/10/2010

At 300 miles I had to put my car in the shop because of vibrations in the steering wheel, a loud roaring noise when you pushed the gas pedal (still unknown why and no fix) heated seats and the windshield wipers not working correctly. My car was in the shop 3-4 times for the same problem, kept saying it was fixed and it wasn't. Consumer Affairs is a mess. Now in the process of Lemon Law and returning the vehicle for a refund. I'm really upset because I love this vehicle. It is very nice and love to drive it (besides the problems). But it is not worth the hassle and the stress I have been going through. Apparently, a lot of complaints have been made about the steering and the roaring noise.

2.625 out of 5 stars, Infiniti Consumer Affairs?

bummed , 09/28/2010

With 1500 miles, airbag sensors needed to be replaced in passenger seat. Horn honks at random times. Called Infiniti Consumer Affairs and have been put through the ringer! Obviously an electrical glitch somewhere, vehicle has been in the shop for 2 weeks! Very disappointed with Infiniti's support on a $65,000 vehicle! Buyer Beware!

2 out of 5 stars, Great performance/ AWFUL RELIABILITY and COMPANY

EllisFSU , 11/28/2016

4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Forum, So, I am not the kind of guy to do this. I don’t just take to the interweb anytime I get excited or angered. I don’t post pictures of my dinners; I don’t forward funny cat videos. Heck, the only time I have ever tweeted was when my 7-year old kicked me in the goods. The truth is I don’t have time between clients, kids, and trips to the Infiniti service department to be doing this kind of stuff. But sometimes, things are so bad, you are left with no other choice but to stand up and make a stink. That’s the point I have reached with my Infiniti QX56. Part of me feels the need to warn potential buyers of the hell I have suffered; a larger part of me needs to sleep peacefully knowing I did not simply submit to the will of a corporation more beholden to their bottom line than they are to their customers. I will not go into great detail regarding most of the countless problems I have had with my QX56. Just know that I felt close enough to my service advisor to send him a family Christmas card. By the way, my service advisor, as well as my local service department, has been wonderful. It’s not their fault my car has had more problems than a Kardashian marriage. Really, until this most recent problem, I was content to simply never own another Infiniti product as long as I live. Then, my paint started peeling off in king-sized sheets. I mean, it’s not flaking from rock-dings, its peeling off like clothes during spring break. No big deal, right? I mean, this is obviously a manufacturing defect, so Infiniti will have no issue paying to have it repainted, right? I mean, it’ll be inconvenient, but I have gotten used to that with this car. WRONG!!!!!!! I hope you can imagine my jaw-dropping SHOCK to learn Infiniti will not pay for what is CLEARLY a manufacturing defect because paint is “not covered under warranty.” Yes, paint is not covered under warranty and I understand why. People do stupid things with their cars, so covering paint comprehensively would be problematic. However, this isn’t the result of me driving through some brush or using a particular soap for washing my car. THIS IS CLEARLY A MANUFACTURING DEFECT I AM BEING ASKED TO PAY TO REPAIR. I get it, really. As a company of profit, Infiniti does not have to pay. However, as a company of principle, they should certainly pay. I have been told by my dealership, which reached out to the “regional service rep,” that they will not pay to cover this manufacturing defect. So, I am no longer seeking coverage from Infiniti. I am not going to beg and grovel for a company to stand behind their product. I will, however, yell and scream to anybody within earshot not to buy an Infiniti automobile. Heck, I stopped by the new car lot (after leaving the service department) and had a "buyer beware" conversation with a family looking at a new QX80. They were quite shocked at my paint. I told them my car was a special "leprosy" edition QX. Laughs all around as they got got back in their car and drove off. Needless to say, it’s become my life’s goal (not really, but a goal nonetheless), to cost Infiniti more in future sales than it would have cost them to repaint my car. That’s how free markets work. If I am unhappy with a product, I am free to let the world know. So, I also purchased the domain www.infiniteexpenses.com and will build a simple website detailing my woes and the woes of other Infiniti owners in similar situations. (Actually, there seems to be a bunch of owners of white, 2011 QX56’s facing the EXACT same problem, so there was clearly an issue in that manufacturing run). I will then circulate that domain through as many channels as possible to get my experience out. I’ll also post this in as many relevant forums as I can find. Hell, I have even designed a bumper sticker to put on my car (if you want one, send me your address and I’ll mail it out free!). As you can clearly see, I have more resources than I have good sense, but I’ll achieve my goal of having Infiniti pay one way or another. I may take out a billboard if the mood strikes me. Again, its not the money, its the principle. Now, back to my cat videos.

