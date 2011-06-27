Vehicle overview

In this category of traditional luxury SUVs, the Cadillac Escalade has experienced an on-again, off-again position as class leader that has historically been tied to its newness. Undergoing a full redesign, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade looks to recapture the top spot. We suspect it will, but whether the Escalade's particular brand of mojo will still appeal to you is an entirely different matter.

On the outside, the already imposing Escalade receives even more visual impact with blockier styling and more conspicuous flourishes. (Get your Escalade in black and it could very well be reminiscent of the presidential limousine affectionately known as "The Beast.") The interior gets a makeover as well. Here, it's a sleeker and more modern look highlighted by Cadillac's controversial CUE touch-operated infotainment system. New safety features are part of the 2015 Escalade's repertoire as well and include a new center front seat airbag and automatic braking for collision mitigation.

Another key addition is a power-operated third-row seat that now folds flat into the floor like those of competitors. No longer must you physically remove the bulky seat to truly take advantage of the Escalade's cargo capacity. It's a welcome addition, but the downside is that this design change has raised the Escalade's already lofty cargo area load floor by an additional 4 inches. Those third-row seats aren't super roomy, either, and are best just suited for children.

These issues, along with a rough and jiggly ride, are essentially caused by the Escalade's truck-based architecture shared with Chevy and GMC's full-size SUVs. Certainly, the Escalade is a great choice for a large traditional luxury SUV and it'd be our pick over the Lexus LX 570 and possibly the updated Lincoln Navigator. But the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class represents a more desirable alternative thanks to its superior driving experience and more usable third-row seat. The Infiniti QX80 is also worth considering for similar reasons. Although the Cadillac is certainly more refined than before, there's no escaping its rough-and-tumble roots that become even more apparent in this price range.