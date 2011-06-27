  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2000 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Curb appeal, powerful V8 performance, fancy gadgetry and features.
  • Lofty price, doesn't hide regular-old Yukon underpinnings very well.
Cadillac Escalade for Sale
Used Escalade for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A luxurious and capable sport ute for sure, but it's hard to overlook the fact that the 2000 Cadillac Escalade is nothing more than a warmed over, and considerably more expensive, Chevy Tahoe.

Vehicle overview

After Cadillac dealers grew tired of watching thousands of new luxury sport-utility customers walk into rival Lincoln showrooms and snap up the big Navigator SUV, General Motors had to do something, and fast. Sure, GM had been working on a new, full-size Cadillac sport-utility project, but engineers couldn't promise it before the 2000 model year. So the marketing guys came up with an idea to clone GMC's new-for-'99 premium SUV, the Yukon Denali, and rebadge it as a Cadillac to give those dealers something to sell until the big new Caddy SUV is ready next year.

Enter the Escalade. As the first truck-based vehicle in Cadillac's 96-year history, Escalade is meant to combine the best features of a luxury car with those of an all-weather, all-terrain vehicle. Exterior styling differs from the donor Denali by the use of a more distinct grille with bright chrome bezel and the Cadillac logo affixed smack dab in the middle. Reflector-optic halogen headlamps and recessed projector-beam fog lamps reside in a smoothie-style front fascia. Body-color cladding and integrated running boards spruce up the flanks, with textured body-color door handles, outside rearview mirrors and color-keyed rails on the flush roof rack completing the monotone look. Out back, a functional step bumper conceals a standard trailer hitch.

The Escalade's interior features upper and lower consoles packed with storage cubbies and other conveniences such as reading lamps, cupholders, a rear power point and audio controls. Instrumentation is backlit in blue with white pointers and includes a tachometer. Luxury touches abound, with Zebrano wood trim, leather front and rear heated seats, and a premium Bose sound system with six-CD changer and single-CD in-dash player. GM's OnStar mobile communications system is standard, as are dual front next-generation airbags and keyless remote entry with an adjustable, shock-sensing anti-theft system.

Powering all this opulence is 5.7-liter pushrod V8 packing 255 horsepower. The Vortec 5700 puts its 330 foot-pounds of torque to the ground via a four-speed automatic transmission and the AutoTrac full-time four-wheel-drive system. When activated, the AutoTrac transfer case will automatically shift from two-wheel drive to 4WD when it senses wheel slippage. Escalade rides on unique six-spoke chromed aluminum wheels wearing Firestone 265/70R-16 touring tires designed especially for sport-utility applications on- and off-road in both wet and dry conditions.

The Escalade provides a ''look-at-me'' driving experience around town and a king-of-the-road feel out on the highway. There's no question that the big Caddy SUV has gobs of curb appeal, but understand that it is all riding atop a 10-year-old pickup truck design, with all the flaws inherent to its humble underpinnings. The steering is vague, brakes are on the numb side and the ride quality is not as highly tuned as the price tag. Luxo SUVs are the hot ticket right now, and Escalade fits the bill. But the price walk from an optioned-out GMC Yukon to the dolled-up Cadillac Escalade is rather steep. We think the Escalade will lose much of its luster every time you see a GMC Yukon Denali pass by. It might be wiser to just wait and see what the next-generation big luxury SUV GM is working on will be like.

2000 Highlights

The big change for the 2000 Cadillac Escalade is the availability of vertical-split rear cargo doors in addition to the standard split-tailgate rear-hatch design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Cadillac Escalade.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
RJ Howard,12/09/2005
This is my first domestic vehicle in ten years and I do love it. It has some of the typical GM creaks and such, but nothing major at all. Also it is a bit low on power, but it is a big truck. It has been a joy to own.
Cadillac Escalade
ealexb,02/05/2005
The Cadillac Escalade is identical to a GMC Yukon Denali (the Cadillac of GMC). It has a suprisingly smooth ride & powerful 350 hp engine. The interesting thing is the 350 V8 engine seems to get unprecedented gas mileage - approximately 20+ mpg/highway & 16-17 city! This is pretty good for a 6,000 pound truck! The newer engines are even better on gas, they put the Ford Excursion to shame with its lousy 10 mpg!
The Best Ride On the Road
Talltales2,08/18/2003
The best car i ever owned
GREAT Tough Truck!
Jason ,11/10/2019
4dr SUV AWD
Awesome truck! I bought a 19 year old one with 248,000 miles and the thing starts right up, quiet as a 4 cylinder, and drives as smooth down the road as it did new! I’ve hauled with it, gone off road, and it takes it all like a champ! I get compliments all the time on it. I won’t get rid of it, ever. It’ll be a classic next year and an antique soon after! Gas mileage is absolutely acceptable for this size vehicle and engine. A few mechanics have told me this is the most reliable model of Escalade. With the 5.7L Vortec V8, same as the Corvette. Fun to just cruise! Great on long trips!
See all 22 reviews of the 2000 Cadillac Escalade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Cadillac Escalade for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade.

Can't find a used 2000 Cadillac Escalades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,910.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,943.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,487.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

