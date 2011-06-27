  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(73)
Appraise this car

2003 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Vigorous power plant, best-in-class towing capacity, handles well for a large SUV.
  • Poor mileage, must pay the premium for all-wheel drive to get the big engine.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
1999
Cadillac Escalade for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,179 - $3,751
Used Escalade for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and upgraded interior, the 2003 Cadillac Escalade is finally becoming an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

2003 Highlights

Despite brisk sales of the Escalade in 2002, there are numerous upgrades for 2003 to keep the luxury sport-ute at the top of its game. An improved StabiliTrak stability control system is now standard on both two- and all-wheel-drive models, while all Escalades get an improved braking system, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights, exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals and chrome wheels as an option. The interior has also been updated with new features like tri-zone climate control, satellite steering wheel controls and a redesigned instrument cluster and center console. The standard Bose audio system received some minor upgrades while new options include XM Satellite Radio, a DVD entertainment system and second-row captain's chairs. Added safety comes in the way of dual-stage airbags, adjustable pedals, a front-passenger seat sensor and three-point belts for all first- and second-row passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac Escalade.

5(80%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
73 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE IT
youknowimcute55,09/22/2003
I love this SUV better than anything i have ever owned it is well worth the money, however gas is expensive where i live. I like everything about it. i dont think it should have been $55,000. that is like a house downpayment but i have the money so its alright i guess.
The Slade
Rex,11/21/2006
This is a great vehicle. It sounds like a muscle car when started. The only thing that I don't like is where the heated seat warmer button is. This is because every time I lock the door or open the window, I accidentally hit the stupid heated seat button, and the next thing I know, my butt is on fire (or it feels like it). This is very frustrating. Other than that, the truck is very reliable and has very good performance. It also turns heads. I love the halogen lights as well. Overall this is a great vehicle!
In shop more than driveway
SUV Guy,01/28/2003
Received the Escalade a couple weeks ago and it has been one problem after another. Mostly Electrical issues, but now the engine is making unusual noises. I had a Navigator, but traded in. Wish I had not. I think I'm going back to the Navigator.
What an SUV, What an SUV
I gotta Escalade ,10/25/2005
The Cadillac Escalade is a very nice SUV even eith gas prices rising. I bought a 2003 White Diamond Escalade and it draws attention when people see it going down the road. It enables me to carry all of my family at once and be comfortable. It also enables me (the driver) to be comfortable and have fun. Truly it is a good, stylish luxury vehicle.
See all 73 reviews of the 2003 Cadillac Escalade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Cadillac Escalade for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade.

Can't find a used 2003 Cadillac Escalades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,748.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,032.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,802.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,277.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade lease specials

Related Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles