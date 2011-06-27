2003 Cadillac Escalade Review
- Vigorous power plant, best-in-class towing capacity, handles well for a large SUV.
- Poor mileage, must pay the premium for all-wheel drive to get the big engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and upgraded interior, the 2003 Cadillac Escalade is finally becoming an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.
2003 Highlights
Despite brisk sales of the Escalade in 2002, there are numerous upgrades for 2003 to keep the luxury sport-ute at the top of its game. An improved StabiliTrak stability control system is now standard on both two- and all-wheel-drive models, while all Escalades get an improved braking system, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights, exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals and chrome wheels as an option. The interior has also been updated with new features like tri-zone climate control, satellite steering wheel controls and a redesigned instrument cluster and center console. The standard Bose audio system received some minor upgrades while new options include XM Satellite Radio, a DVD entertainment system and second-row captain's chairs. Added safety comes in the way of dual-stage airbags, adjustable pedals, a front-passenger seat sensor and three-point belts for all first- and second-row passengers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac Escalade.
Most helpful consumer reviews
youknowimcute55,09/22/2003
I love this SUV better than anything i have ever owned it is well worth the money, however gas is expensive where i live. I like everything about it. i dont think it should have been $55,000. that is like a house downpayment but i have the money so its alright i guess.
Rex,11/21/2006
This is a great vehicle. It sounds like a muscle car when started. The only thing that I don't like is where the heated seat warmer button is. This is because every time I lock the door or open the window, I accidentally hit the stupid heated seat button, and the next thing I know, my butt is on fire (or it feels like it). This is very frustrating. Other than that, the truck is very reliable and has very good performance. It also turns heads. I love the halogen lights as well. Overall this is a great vehicle!
SUV Guy,01/28/2003
Received the Escalade a couple weeks ago and it has been one problem after another. Mostly Electrical issues, but now the engine is making unusual noises. I had a Navigator, but traded in. Wish I had not. I think I'm going back to the Navigator.
I gotta Escalade ,10/25/2005
The Cadillac Escalade is a very nice SUV even eith gas prices rising. I bought a 2003 White Diamond Escalade and it draws attention when people see it going down the road. It enables me to carry all of my family at once and be comfortable. It also enables me (the driver) to be comfortable and have fun. Truly it is a good, stylish luxury vehicle.
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
