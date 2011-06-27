This is a great vehicle. It sounds like a muscle car when started. The only thing that I don't like is where the heated seat warmer button is. This is because every time I lock the door or open the window, I accidentally hit the stupid heated seat button, and the next thing I know, my butt is on fire (or it feels like it). This is very frustrating. Other than that, the truck is very reliable and has very good performance. It also turns heads. I love the halogen lights as well. Overall this is a great vehicle!

