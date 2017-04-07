Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida

Lpo; Radiant Package Lpo; Grille; Galvano Surround Dark Granite Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Interior Protection Package Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tip Lpo; All-Weather Cargo Mat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) Chrome 7-Split Spoke Wheels Premium Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.23 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 Wheels; 22" (55.9 Cm) Steel Interim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury and many others like it at Porsche of Orlando. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Cadillac Escalade. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Dark Granite Metallic 2017 4WD Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. The Escalade Premium Luxury has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 15,318 miles put on this Cadillac. What's the best way to keep your occupants occupied in this Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury? A full-featured entertainment system. It's included and ready to entertain. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Cadillac Escalade looks like has never been used. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 22 mpg beats both the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in an astonishing six seconds--impressive for an SUV that weighs two and a half tons. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Strengths of this model include warm, inviting cabin trims, smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: 1GYS4CKJ4HR271519

Stock: HR271519

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020