Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

- 15,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,498$4,263 Below Market
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Lpo; Radiant Package Lpo; Grille; Galvano Surround Dark Granite Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Interior Protection Package Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tip Lpo; All-Weather Cargo Mat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) Chrome 7-Split Spoke Wheels Premium Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.23 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 Wheels; 22" (55.9 Cm) Steel Interim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury and many others like it at Porsche of Orlando. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Cadillac Escalade. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Dark Granite Metallic 2017 4WD Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. The Escalade Premium Luxury has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 15,318 miles put on this Cadillac. What's the best way to keep your occupants occupied in this Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury? A full-featured entertainment system. It's included and ready to entertain. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Cadillac Escalade looks like has never been used. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 22 mpg beats both the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in an astonishing six seconds--impressive for an SUV that weighs two and a half tons. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Strengths of this model include warm, inviting cabin trims, smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ4HR271519
Stock: HR271519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 27,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,988$4,623 Below Market
Cadillac of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
2017 Cadillac Escalade LuxuryRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9586 miles below market average! Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable WarrantyCall Ron, Preowned Manager @ 917-991-8124 with any questions or to reserve a time for viewing.Cadillac of Greenwich is easy to get to, Exit #3 off of I-95 Next to the Greenwich Train station. We look forward to seeing you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3HR398241
Stock: 20150A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 25,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,998$4,921 Below Market
Cadillac of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum EditionPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 14543 miles below market average! Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle HistoryCall Ron, Preowned Manager @ 917-991-8124 with any questions or to reserve a time for viewing.Cadillac of Greenwich is easy to get to, Exit #3 off of I-95 Next to the Greenwich Train station. We look forward to seeing you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ3HR225721
Stock: 1695U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 25,959 miles
$55,969$7,534 Below Market
Jim Riehl's Friendly Cadillac - Clinton Township / Michigan
For Your 'Best Deal' it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2017 Cadillac Escalade dark adriatic blue metallic V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 14222 miles below market average! 15/20 City/Highway MPG 4WD, brown Leather, 16 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver Assist Package, Driver door bin, Dual DVD Screens, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated entry, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium Floor Mats, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Our experienced sales staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. Come in today for a fre
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ5HR238194
Stock: H-20P376
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,066$4,611 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX*** ***NAVIGATION*** ***SUNROOF*** Fully reconditioned including new front and rear brakes. All maintenence up to date including oil change , new front and rear wiper blades, new cabin filter, new air filter and wheel alignment.Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 07/18/2023 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $1000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can’t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8HR343851
Stock: 9539P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 42,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,365
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2017 Cadillac Escalade we recently got in. This Cadillac includes: JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats ASSIST STEPS, POWER-RETRACTABLE, RUNNING SIDE BOARD Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD) Rear Bucket Seats Bucket Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8' Smart Device Integration Navigation System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP DARK GRANITE METALLIC TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD has met those standards. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. With 4WD, you can take this 2017 Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This 2017 Cadillac Escalade has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Price. Performance. Protection. This vehicle has it all, including a manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 22 mpg beats both the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in an astonishing six seconds--impressive for an SUV that weighs two and a half tons. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Interesting features of this model are warm, inviting cabin trims, smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ9HR161307
Stock: 5081233
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 37,232 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$45,999$3,837 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7118 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8HR162233
Stock: M307450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 23,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,700$5,181 Below Market
Weber Chevrolet Granite City - Granite City / Illinois
Crystal White Tricoat Cadillac Escalade A MUST SEE!! **ANOTHER WEBER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR**, **GOOD TIRES & BRAKES**, Carfax One Owner, Clean Carfax 'No Accidents'. Odometer is 19388 miles below market average! Weber Chevrolet Granite City is a great resource for new and used St. Louis Chevrolet cars, trucks, and SUVs. Since 1902, we have provided St. Louis and all the surrounding cities with quality vehicles and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ1HR214582
Stock: B1367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 31,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,975$3,493 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
KBB.com 10 Best Luxury SUVs. Only 31,056 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) PREMIUM PAINTED with chrome inserts (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD).*This Cadillac Escalade Comes Equipped with These Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, driver and front passenger, 12-way power seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (three settings) and 2-position driver memory (Semi-Aniline leather seats, 18-way, including driver-side 3-mode massage setting (front passenger seat includes 2-mode massage setting).) (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, PLATINUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, POLISHED EXHAUST TIP, LPO, BLACK ROOF RACK RAILS, INTEGRATED, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, BLACK, JET BLACK WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES with mini-perforated inserts, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin and auxiliary audio port (STD).* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta, 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 to claim your Cadillac Escalade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DKJXHR274269
Stock: 110774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 20,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,981$3,495 Below Market
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2017 Cadillac Escalade. 4 Wheel Drive*** Less than 21k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this deluxe Luxury Vehicle!!!!** Priced to Move - $1,934 below KBB Retail*** Great MPG: 20 MPG Hwy* CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. They say All roads lead to Rome, but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel!! Your lucky day!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ7HR173465
Stock: 4561I
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 48,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,899$5,214 Below Market
Cadillac of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Raven 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V8 MOON ROOF/SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, SERVICED HERE, Great Value, Value Priced, NON-SMOKER, ONE OWNER, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium Floor Mats, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 7-Spoke Silver w/Black Inserts (LPO).CADILLAC CERTIFIED INCLUDES Onstar, XM Radio, Roadside Service and COURTESY TRANSPORTATION. Plus 6 year/ 100,000 Miles CPO Warranty... Cadillac of Dublin in Dublin, Ohio, conveniently located 5 minutes off Route 33, just off US 270, Northwest Columbus, Ohio (14 minutes from Downtown Columbus, Ohio) Cadillac of Dublin offers exclusive Central Ohio Cadillac Roadside Assistance Vehicle to offer EXCEPTIONAL customer experience when the need arises, 24 hours a day, 7 days, 365 days a year! All service work performed on site, we do not drive your vehicle to a remote service center.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ5HR161598
Stock: 11875
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 63,388 miles
$40,995$3,672 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ2HR231140
Stock: 40660GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 42,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,777$5,441 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / MSRP WAS $98,400 / 22 INCH CHROME 6 SPOKE WHEELS $1900 / REAR TV-DVD SYSTEM / POWER RETRACTABLE RUNNING BOARDS2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic, Black Raven, Tuscan Brown w/Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Apple CarPlay, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 x 9 6-Spk Chrome Multi-Feature Design.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ1HR172002
Stock: CPR3758
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 56,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,995$3,634 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ1HR306415
Stock: 306145A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,897$3,643 Below Market
Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* 4WD* DVD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* PRE-COLLISION WARNING* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* HEADS-UP DISPLAY* MOONROOF* RUNNING BOARDS* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PREMIUM BOSE SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* CRUISE CONTROL* ALLOY WHEELS* PARKING SENSORS* POWER REAR TAILGATE* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE BIG!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ0HR164607
Stock: PA2209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 40,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,900$4,536 Below Market
Commerce Mitsubishi - Commerce / California
4WD, Black. Bronze Dune Metallic Platinum Edition 4WD V8 8-Speed AutomaticLimited Lifetime Powertrain Protection! Complementary on all eligible pre-owned vehicles. See dealer for details.See How We Make the Difference at Commerce Mitsubishi, Providing Mitsubishi Drivers from Commerce, Los Angeles, Downey, Alhambra CA and Pico Rivera With a Quality Experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ0HR292258
Stock: CP932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac Escalade22,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,998$4,328 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Crystal White Tricoat Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.23 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Manual Shale With Cocoa Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Dual 7-Spoke Chrome Plated Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3AKJ4HR388315
Stock: HR388315
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 51,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,396$3,792 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Navigation system, WIFI hotspot, Cross traffic alert, Blind spot monitor, Back up camera, Lane departure warning, Remote engine start, Leather upholstery, Heated/Cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Smart device integration, and much more!1-Owner, Guaranteed Carfax - No Accidents!FANTASTIC SONIC-PRICE SAVINGS, without the haggle! Why pay inflated prices when you can pay a guaranteed lowest Sonic Price right from the start?Make an appointment to see it here today! 1-855-445-0576.USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS.PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR A DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALLASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATIONWEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASINGhttps://www.safercar.gov/Visit BMW of Denver Downtown at 1040 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80246 today. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ6HR280531
Stock: THR280531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
