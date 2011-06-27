Overall rating

It's difficult to top the 2017 Cadillac Escalade if you're going for big and bold. This full-size SUV makes a full-size statement, from the immense grille to the massive, heavily styled bodywork. It's also packed to the rafters with a long list of comfort and convenience features that are sure to please technophiles and luxury-minded shoppers alike. A burly 6.2-liter V8 gets the Escalade moving with authority, while the truck-based chassis is capable of towing up to 8,300 pounds.

This unique mix of size, utility and style gives the Cadillac Escalade its broad appeal, and indeed this vehicle has become the face of the Cadillac brand. Even so, there are some drawbacks. Truck-based components can compromise ride quality, which is of prime importance in the luxury market. Sheer size also compromises the Escalade's maneuverability in crowded urban traffic.

Fortunately, the 2017 Escalade's positives outweigh the negatives, earning it a strong Edmunds B rating. This Cadillac compares favorably against the Lincoln Navigator and Land Rover Range Rover, but the A-rated Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Audi Q7 represent the current standard by which large luxury SUVs are measured. For undeniable styling presence, though, the Cadillac Escalade remains in its own class, far above the rest.

Standard safety equipment for all trim levels of the 2017 Cadillac Escalade include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag between the front seats offers additional protection in side-impact crashes. Also standard is a teen-driver management system, a reminder to check the backseats for child occupants before vacating the interior, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view exterior camera, and the OnStar system with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Luxury and above trim levels also receive forward collision alert with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a safety-alert driver seat that vibrates to warn the driver of danger, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and the new rearview mirror with its obstruction-free camera view. The adaptive cruise control system for the top trims also features automatic braking over the full range of speed, as well as automatic braking when in reverse.

In government crash tests, the Escalade was awarded five out of five stars for side-crash protection and three stars for rollover protection. In Edmunds brake testing, an Escalade with 22-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is longer than competing SUVs.