2017 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • More than enough power from the standard 6.2-liter V8 engine
  • Luxurious cabin remains pleasantly quiet in nearly any circumstance
  • Optional second-row bench increases seating capacity to eight
  • Impressive towing abilities that most competitors can't match
  • Truck-based chassis translates into a less refined ride quality
  • High cargo floor makes loading more difficult
  • Third-row seats are uncomfortable even for children
  • he infotainment system can sometimes be frustrating
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's difficult to top the 2017 Cadillac Escalade if you're going for big and bold. This full-size SUV makes a full-size statement, from the immense grille to the massive, heavily styled bodywork. It's also packed to the rafters with a long list of comfort and convenience features that are sure to please technophiles and luxury-minded shoppers alike. A burly 6.2-liter V8 gets the Escalade moving with authority, while the truck-based chassis is capable of towing up to 8,300 pounds.

This unique mix of size, utility and style gives the Cadillac Escalade its broad appeal, and indeed this vehicle has become the face of the Cadillac brand. Even so, there are some drawbacks. Truck-based components can compromise ride quality, which is of prime importance in the luxury market. Sheer size also compromises the Escalade's maneuverability in crowded urban traffic. 

Fortunately, the 2017 Escalade's positives outweigh the negatives, earning it a strong Edmunds B rating. This Cadillac compares favorably against the Lincoln Navigator and Land Rover Range Rover, but the A-rated Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Audi Q7 represent the current standard by which large luxury SUVs are measured. For undeniable styling presence, though, the Cadillac Escalade remains in its own class, far above the rest.

Standard safety equipment for all trim levels of the 2017 Cadillac Escalade include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag between the front seats offers additional protection in side-impact crashes. Also standard is a teen-driver management system, a reminder to check the backseats for child occupants before vacating the interior, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view exterior camera, and the OnStar system with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Luxury and above trim levels also receive forward collision alert with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a safety-alert driver seat that vibrates to warn the driver of danger, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and the new rearview mirror with its obstruction-free camera view. The adaptive cruise control system for the top trims also features automatic braking over the full range of speed, as well as automatic braking when in reverse.

In government crash tests, the Escalade was awarded five out of five stars for side-crash protection and three stars for rollover protection. In Edmunds brake testing, an Escalade with 22-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is longer than competing SUVs.

2017 Cadillac Escalade models

The 2017 Cadillac Escalade is classified as a full-size luxury SUV with seating for seven passengers. It is available in the base trim, then moves up to the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum models. An even larger Escalade ESV extended-wheelbase model is covered in a separate review.

Standard Escalade trim includes 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors, rocker-sill passenger steps, a hands-free, power-operated liftgate, cargo rails for the roof, a trailer hitch receiver and wiring harness, cruise control, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, keyless entry and ignition, remote ignition, front and rear parking sensors, and a system for automated parking.

Within the Escalade cabin, you’ll find three-zone automatic climate control, a customizable instrument display, leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals, a power-operated and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wood trim, heated and cooled 12-way power-adjustable front seats, driver seat memory functions, heated second-row bucket seats, a power 60/40-split folding third-row seat, and a 110-volt power outlet.

Other technology-related features include active noise cancellation, a teen-driver monitor with control over certain vehicle settings, universal garage-door opener, OnStar emergency telematics, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, surround-view outside camera system, CUE infotainment system,  a navigation system with real-time traffic and voice recognition, Wi-Fi hot spot, mobile apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, wireless charging pad, and a 16-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with CD player, satellite and HD radio, auxiliary audio input, and five USB ports.

The Luxury trim adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, sunroof, forward collision alert with low-speed crash mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, head-up instrument display, vibrating safety-alert driver seat, and power-adjustable second-row seats. A new rearview mirror system uses the rearview camera to simulate a view unobstructed by passengers or roof pillars. When the simulated view is deactivated, the mirror gives you a conventional reflection of the view to the rear.

Stepping up to the Premium Luxury trim adds adaptive cruise control, a single-screen rear-seat entertainment system with HDMI and MHL input, plus two wireless headphones. The Platinum trim includes power-retractable passenger steps, unique exterior and interior style treatments, a cooled center console bin, premium leather upholstery, 18-way power front seats with driver massage functions, dual rear entertainment screens and a faux-suede headliner.

Select features are available on supporting trims as options. A power-adjustable second-row bench seat is available for Premium and above trims, increasing seating capacity to eight.

Under the hood of the 2017 Cadillac Escalade is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It’s matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive is standard. Four-wheel drive is available as an option, and it comes with a two-speed transfer case for low-speed mobility over off-road terrain.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Escalade accelerated to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is a quick time for a large SUV. Towing capacity is 8,300 pounds for the rear-wheel-drive Escalade and drops slightly to 8,100 pounds for the heavier four-wheel-drive model.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) for the rear-wheel-drive model and 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway) for the four-wheel-drive. These figures are about average for the class.

Driving

With a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood that delivers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, the 2017 Cadillac Escalade has no problem accelerating to highway speeds or passing slower traffic. Throttle response is immediate, and the braking performance is reassuring and predictable.

For all this, the Escalade doesn’t deliver the luxurious ride quality that we expect from this brand. Even with a Magnetic Ride Control suspension system that allows the driver to tailor its performance to the driving situation, the occasional bump and thump remind you that the Escalade is derived from a truck chassis, not a car platform. Much of this lack of refinement can be attributed to the stylish 22-inch wheels, which must carry tires that feature narrow sidewalls that transmit vibration from the road into the passenger cabin.

The Escalade’s large size also is not only imposing to look at but also imposing to drive, especially in urban traffic. Thankfully, the cabin proves fairly quiet on the highway,  insulating occupants from wind and road noise. In the end, there are full-size SUVs that are better to drive every day, but none approach the style statement that the Cadillac Escalade makes.

Interior

As big as the Cadillac might seem on the outside, it's surprising that the interior doesn't feel extraordinarily spacious. The first two rows of seats have an abundance of head- and legroom, yet shoulder space seems oddly limited. And as with third-row seats in all SUVs in all size categories, these are meant to be used only for children on short trips.

The Escalade's cabin features attractive, high-quality materials. This is especially true of the Platinum trim level, which upgrades to a comprehensive use of premium leather. Cadillac's CUE infotainment system is visually appealing, as are the rest of the controls on the center stack of the dash. CUE offers plenty of features to keep passengers entertained, yet the system's responses to touchscreen inputs are sometimes delayed and the menus aren't always intuitive to understand. The touch-sensitive buttons for climate control are similarly problematic.

In terms of numbers, the Escalade's cargo capacity is comparable to other large SUVs: It delivers 15.2 cubic feet of space behind the third row, 51.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and 94.2 cubic feet behind the first row. These figures don't tell the whole story, though, because the high load floor in the back makes for a fairly strenuous loading process. Fortunately, the hands-free power liftgate can be triggered with a swipe of your foot under the rear bumper.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade.

A Roll of the Dice, Nice surprise!
SPORTOURISTA,07/04/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
After driving foreign SUVS for over 20 years (mostly German), this time I decided to try something different. I wanted more room, larger towing capacity, 4WD/AWD, and a nicer interior. After 2000 miles in an ESV 4WD Luxury, a new surprise emerges everyday. It has a beautiful interior, nice fit and finish, tons of electronic safety features and the oft-criticized CUE infotainment system. I am pleased and surprised with the ride quality of the suspension and 22" wheels. The sophisticated electronically controlled shock technology may be the reason. I have not found the CUE system overly complicated. There is a lot to learn here, but most of the controls seem logical and useful, if you are patient and read the owner's manual. The interior's low noise level is impressive as is the standard Bose designed sound system. A big surprise is the weight of this vehicle of this vehicle compared to its European competitors, ie., the M-B GL series and the large Range Rover. They all weigh in the 5700-6000 lb. range. Cadillac has used a lot of aluminum and lightweight high strength steel based on my research. I like the ability to run less expensive regular or mid-grade gas, (which is acceptable) although premium is recommended. Mileage so far has been slightly less than the EPA estimates. So far I have only towed my 6000 lb. boat for about 200 miles. The torque and H.P of this model's drive train seemed unfazed with the task. And the room in the rear cargo area is huge. This is a large vehicle, but it doesn't feel that way from the driver's seat or in its handling prowess. It also has a very tight turning radius. So what is there to not like? Keeping in mind the concept of this vehicle and the reason I bought it, I haven't found much to dislike yet, but I'll keep looking. Most owners that I have talked to, love their vehicles and without hesitation would buy another one. Enough said!
Transmission is horrible
Lindsey Clark,09/25/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I feel unsafe in this car. It jerks or lunges on me at a stop or slow speed at least once a day. The dealership has had my car 7 times and has not fixed it yet. I filed a lemon law complaint.
Too Hot!!!!
Unhappy buyer,08/06/2017
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I bought a new 2017 Cadillac Escalade in April and I've had it 6months for one month it had been in the shop for the same issue 3 times. Dealership keep giving me the run around with an answer. Air condition stopped working. First two times reports of faulty freon this time they have no clue. Won't replace my brand new car but can't find the problem. I would suggest BMW X5 which I should have bought in the beginning now I'm stuck with this clunker
truly a great luxury suv
Patrick R. Blasz,11/14/2017
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
We purchased this vehicle in july 2017 and have put 6K miles on it. The mpg can easily exceed the epa (needs to be dismantled) estimates. The best is 30.7. You will read much by the professional motor media, about the same caliber of journalism as the rest of the media, parroting that the ride is harsh. Utter nonsense. These people are checking with one another to see what the consensus while be. Disregard them. We have purchased a range rover and the Escalade is a nicer vehicle in many regards. The solid rear axle is advantageous for the high tow rating. While the RR has better off road capabilities and is a wonderful vehicle, the Escalade has other attributes to stack up to any large SUV. Cadillac has done a wonderful job with this vehicle. We purchased it over the competition for the third row seat and the retractable running boards. These running boards are far far better than any fixed running board. So, forget the "professional" reviews, try it, you will like it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%

More about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is priced between $39,998 and$54,000 with odometer readings between 28944 and79389 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Platinum is priced between $37,995 and$57,760 with odometer readings between 28142 and115335 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is priced between $43,995 and$54,797 with odometer readings between 15418 and69537 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Base is priced between $47,300 and$47,300 with odometer readings between 23014 and23014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Cadillac Escalade for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2017 Escalades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,995 and mileage as low as 15418 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade.

Can't find a used 2017 Cadillac Escalades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,498.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,063.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,945.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,372.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

