Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    119,970 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,147

    $5,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    100,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,000

    $2,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    108,684 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    114,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,995

    $1,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    125,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,992

    $1,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    147,273 miles
    Fair Deal

    $15,988

    $594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    87,962 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,993

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    68,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,700

    $922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    114,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    133,858 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,477

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    150,570 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    124,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    102,453 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    78,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,981

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    84,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    132,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,490

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    92,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    60,744 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,895

    Details

jmuh212,01/20/2013
We bought this amazing SUV last summer after trading in our Enclave. Needless to say, we will not be going back! The Escalade is exactly what I expected it to be and more! The only down side about the Escalade is ride comfort. Even with the new magnetic ride control it has improved, but is not up to par with other SUV's in its class such as the Mercedes GL-Class. Other than the ride, it's amazing!
