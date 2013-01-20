Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- 119,970 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,147$5,714 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Cadillac Escalade is great for kids and adults. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Escalade's mileage reads low at 119,970. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wreckedThis SUV can hold its own with its powerful 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. The best thing about this Cadillac Escalade is that its features have featuresThe SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well keptWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. This SUV is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicleWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last longWith amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Lorton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF4CR237239
Stock: 237239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,000$2,778 Below Market
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF4CR128506
Stock: 13721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,684 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,995$674 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY AWD ------ 4 DOOR SUV 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC---- VORTEC 6.2L V8 --- FLEX FUEL -- DVD -- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- BACK UP CAMERA ---- LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ---- CRUISE CONTROL -- CAPTAIN CHAIRS --- 3RD ROW --- RUNNING BOARD --TOWING PACKAGE ---- POWER SUNROOF --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- LUGGAGE RACK -- LOADED ----AC/ CD PLAYER ----AUX -- USB -- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF8CR240137
Stock: 24225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,995$1,670 Below Market
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF8CR215941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,992$1,029 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Engine; Vortec 6.2L V8 Sfi (E85) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF8CR197389
Stock: CR197389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 147,273 milesFair Deal
$15,988$594 Below Market
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
*AWD* *Navigation System!* *Rear DVD Entertainment System!* *Power Moonroof!* *Leather Interior with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats!* *Heated Second Row Seats!* *Heated Steering Wheel!* *Power Moonroof!* *Bluetooth!* *Xenon Headlights!* *Power Folding Second Row Second Row Seats!* *Bose Audio System!* *Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control!* *Backup Camera!* *Power Liftgate!* *Remote Vehicle Start!* *Rear Parking Sensors!* *Power Adjustable Pedals!* *22-Inch Chrome Wheels!* The Cadillac Escalade is the flagship of America's leading luxury brand. The third generation debuted in 2007 and for the first time it was truly differentiated from the Tahoe/Yukon lines in terms of styling and interior design. The redesign benefited greatly from the 6.2-liter V8 which grants this full-size luxury SUV which acceleration more befitting of a sport sedan. The interior is rich in features and material quality with supple leather and a mixture of aluminum and wood trim. The Escalade is one of the most well known nameplates in the country. It just exudes power, luxury and style that is almost unmatched by any vehicle on the road today. Welcome to Mastria Kia, the Newest Member of the Mastria Auto Group Family. Mastria Kia is the Home of Mastria Smart Shopping Experience. Our Entire Inventory undergoes an Intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION Program Based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. CALL or Click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to Schedule your No-Hassle Test Drive to find out if it's the Right Car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF5CR188174
Stock: PK0945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 87,962 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,993
Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida
**** 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium *****Pre Auction Pricing / Sold AS IS ... WHOLESALE TO PUBLICCrystal Red Tintcoat with Cashmere InteriorWith only 88,000 MilesNAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER STEP RAILSAlso has: 3rd Row Seating with Mid Section as Capt Chairs.This Full Size / Premium Cadillac SUV has the right equipment, color combination and price point to meet the needs!!WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC VEHICLE DISCLOSURE / ACKNOWLEDGEMENTYou are viewing a vehicle that has been identified as a "Wholesale to Public" Vehicle.Wholesale to Public vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "As Is" with No Warranty.Wholesale to Public vehicles are typically priced "wholesale" to the public since they have not been reconditioned nor have they gone through the normal retail reconditioning process.Had this vehicle been fully reconditioned it would not qualify for this special pricing as the cost would be higher.Wholesale to Public vehicles are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase and WILL NOT be fully detailed. Wholesale to Public vehicles may not have fuel topped off at time of sale.Wholesale to public vehicles are only inspected to pass the state required "Safety" standards and have not been fully reconditioned.Wholesale to public vehicles are sold with the clients understanding that these are: As Is / No Warranty / No Recourse vehicles.May need further mechanical / cosmetic work in the near future at your expense May have a blemish or accident reported to CarFax.Once taking delivery of this vehicle VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is in no way obligated to any future obligations or repairs.VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is passing this "Wholesale" vehicle onto you, thus saving you from the normal retail pricing and as a result you are purchasing this vehicle at your own discretion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF0CR211160
Stock: VP211160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 68,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$25,700$922 Below Market
REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade 4dr Luxury features a Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a cashmere Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, 10 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, USB Port Audio System Feature, Automatic temperature control, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Engine Block Heater, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Body-Color Grille, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Cargo Mat, Rear reading lights, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear window wiper, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, **NEW TIRES**, **NEW BRAKES**, **NAVIGATION** 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF7CR125819
Stock: C125819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2018
- 114,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,495
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF5CR132302
Stock: T32302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 133,858 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,477
Lipscomb Chevrolet - Burkburnett / Texas
Oh yeah!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Set down the mouse because this ready Escalade is the SUV you've been searching for... Priced below NADA Retail!!! Why pay more for less!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF9CR296306
Stock: UK238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 150,570 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
DYE Enterprise - Wheat Ridge / Colorado
If youre looking for a sweet looking pearl white leather loaded third row seat large SUV then this is the right Cadillac Escalade for you. With all the goodies why would you want more especially with this affordable price. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF5CR122627
Stock: 32762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 124,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,999
Quality Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
BLOW OUT SALE! NOW IS THE TIME TO BUY! WE ARE BASICALLY GIVING CARS AWAY! DON'T MISS OUT! YOU WILL NOT SEE DEALS LIKE THIS AGAIN! COME IN TO SEE WHAT DISCOUNT'S AND OTHER PROMOS YOU QUALIFY FOR!TOP-RATED DEALERSHIP! MULTIPLE 5 STAR RATINGS & REVIEWS! No One Matches Our Quality Service integrity and prices! See the difference check us out online!GET PRE-QUALIFIED IN SECONDS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER NO D.OB. NO HARD HIT ON YOUR CREDIT Click here > https://www.qualityautoz.com/quick-qualify - soft inquiry! (will not affect your credit score like other Dealers!We have a Program for everyone! NO CREDIT ? BAD CREDIT ?NO LICENSE FIRST TIME BUYER ? REPO ? BANKRUPTCY ? MATRICULA ? NO SOCIAL ? ITIN ? GOOD CREDIT ? ALL OK!! Zero down payment (O.A.C) We offer excellent first-time buyer programs 90 days to your first payment (O.A.C) and everything in-between.We Guarantee we will get you Pre-Approved!The Best Used Cars Trucks and SUV’s Period! We Sell The Best Quality Vehicles At The Best Price! Good Credit Bad Credit Or No Credit NO PROBLEMS! WE SPEAK SPANISH - Si Hablamos EspanolNo Credito? Mal Credito? Bancarrota? No Licencia? Matricula? NO IMPORTA SU TRABAJO ES SU CREDITO!! Buscas un coche fiable? Ya esta cansado de mirar los coches viejitos por culpa de su credito deja de forcejear! Nosotros te podemos ayudar!! Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. The customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet prices may change at any time. All vehicles are used and one of a kind. Internet prices have certain stipulations & may not reflect the actual in-store price (ask Dealer for details) also prices do change frequently please confirm pricing with us. We are not held liable for errors or price changes that have not reflected on website due to upload lag time. It is the customer's responsibility to confirm this info.Please call before coming in on new arrivals with no photos all vehicles go through our dual independent inspection process etc. See Disclaimer & Dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF7CR125982
Stock: 2328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,453 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade 4dr 4dr Platinum Edition features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony/Ebony Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, USB INPUT, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HOMELINK SYSTEM, MEMORY SEAT POSITION, FOOT ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449-9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DEF9CR292990
Stock: 292990-117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 78,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,981
Auto Republic - Cypress / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BEF0CR318462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
Affinity Auto Sales - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF6CR198072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,490
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade 4dr AWD 4dr Premium features a 6.2L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium 6.2L V8 AWD with auto trans in Black Raven/Black Leather! Clean carfax with no accidents!! Clean southern vehicle with no rust! Fully loaded with *navigation *backup cam *sunroof *rear dvd entertainment *parking sensors *power running boards *heated steering wheel *heated/cooled seats *adjustable foot pedal *rear heated seats and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Cooled Seat, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Locking Differential, Navigation Aid, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Power Trunk Lid, Rear Wiper, Remote Ignition, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Telematics System, Third Row Removable Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF8CR281809
Stock: PMC2453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 92,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,990
Courtesy Autopark - Omaha / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF9CR224213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,895
D&P Auto Sales - Merrick / New York
This Diamond White Escalade is like new in and out!!!! The black hot and cold leather is in pristine shape too!!! This and the low, low mileage is why I hand picked it. This truck is fully equipped with factory moon roof, factory navigation and 22' Chrome wheels.And as with all of our vehicles, we fully service them including all new tires, all new brakes, engine tune-up, lube oil and filter, transmission flush, radiator flush and winterize, four-wheel alignment and new wipers all before you pick up your new car, so in some cases the thousands you would be spending the first couple of years on any other pre-owned automobile does not happen with us!!! I spend a lot of time trying to pick out mint condition vehicles with low miles, come down and see what sets us apart from the rest.Thank you, Phil
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF1CR287980
Stock: 14828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2019
