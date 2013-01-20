Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Cadillac Escalade is great for kids and adults. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Escalade's mileage reads low at 119,970. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wreckedThis SUV can hold its own with its powerful 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. The best thing about this Cadillac Escalade is that its features have featuresThe SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well keptWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. This SUV is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicleWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last longWith amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Lorton.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4CEF4CR237239

Stock: 237239

Certified Pre-Owned: No

