Vehicle overview

Fashion is a fickle mistress. There was a time when the Cadillac Escalade was the vehicle du jour for the wealthy, famous or those keeping up appearances. Unlike the classic black cocktail dress or gentlemen's two-button suit, however, the Escalade doesn't enjoy a timeless status. Six years into the current generation's run, the Escalade now looks more like yesterday's fashion.

That's not to say the 2013 Cadillac Escalade lacks merit, as it still satisfies the core expectations of any large luxury SUV. A long list of features, plenty of power at the driver's disposal and an unmistakable road-going presence help this big Cadillac hold much of its original appeal.

But other rivals have upped their game and tarnished the Escalade's shine with more capable alternatives. The Escalade's third-row seats, for example, which penalize the center passenger with a distinct lack of space, mark one of the SUV's more glaring faults. Cargo space also suffers, as the third row does not fold neatly out of the way and requires complete removal to accommodate a respectable amount of luggage. Add to that a thirsty V8, long braking distances and the Escalade's attractiveness to car thieves, and it's no mystery why shoppers are looking elsewhere.

For these reasons, we'd steer potential owners toward the all-new and similarly priced 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which essentially outperforms the Cadillac on all fronts. If expanded passenger and cargo capacity aren't absolute necessities, the 2013 Infiniti QX and 2013 Porsche Cayenne are also worth consideration. Any of these choices will likely make a bigger fashion splash than the aging 2013 Cadillac Escalade.