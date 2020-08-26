Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    58,257 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,991

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    98,970 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    $2,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    94,908 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

    $4,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Purple
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    59,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,958

    $4,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    138,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    $2,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    111,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    $2,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Purple
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    101,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

    $3,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    47,133 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,985

    $3,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    25,836 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $50,550

    $4,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    28,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,000

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    77,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,100

    $1,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    83,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    74,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $36,988

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    54,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,935

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    60,458 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,485

    $2,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    74,276 miles

    $36,209

    $2,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    94,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,877

    $2,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    65,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,978

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
Overall Consumer Rating
2.713 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (8%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (31%)
  • 2
    (31%)
  • 1
    (15%)
Drop it like its hot....(the car value)
Mike,01/12/2018
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Bought the 2015i Escalade ("i" indicates the new version with the new logo badge) for about 86k new. Looked to check the value of the vehicle and its around 50k in immaculate condition; first issue: truck does not hold its value. During my time, the Escalade has had its share of issues, to which the dealership was more than happy to resolve since it was under warranty. However, some of the issues out of the gate were fairly major. For example, my transmission was changed 1 year into the purchase (never got a full explanation on this one), airbags needed to be serviced, CUE system has been changed twice due to malfunctions like rebooting during use and turning bright green at times, and many, many small issues here and there. Unfortunately, these repairs were not lemon-able because they were all different, but on the upside I did get a try a wide variety of Cadillac cars through their loaner program. Other small issues like cabin noise and vibrations were similar to what I experienced in my Chevy Tahoe, except the Tahoe was around 40k and not exactly a premium vehicle. My recommendation, the Escalade struggles to compete with similarly priced SUVs; you are better off looking elsewhere or buying used.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.