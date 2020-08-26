Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Assist Steps; Power-Retractable; Running Side Board With Led Lighting Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Chrome Exhaust Tip Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) 2015 Interim Processing Code Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents; Full Leather Seats With Mini Perforated Inserts Platinum Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 Wheels; 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Premium Painted With Chrome Inserts This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Houston North This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2015 Cadillac Escalade comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Cadillac Escalade Platinum handles with ease. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade Platinum that you won't find in your average vehicle. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This 2015 Cadillac Escalade has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac Escalade Platinum's installed Navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade Platinum. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The Cadillac Escalade Platinum makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. More information about the 2015 Cadillac Escalade: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Interesting features of this model are smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, advanced safety technology throughout, warm, inviting cabin trims, and strong V8 truck performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4PKJ7FR744589

Stock: FR744589

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020