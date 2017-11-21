More about the 2018 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade trim styles: The Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury is priced between $52,351 and $62,500 with odometer readings between 16420 and 45915 miles.

The Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is priced between $51,888 and $53,500 with odometer readings between 35500 and 37504 miles.

Which used 2018 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

There are currently 9 used and CPO 2018 Escalades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,888 and mileage as low as 16420 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

