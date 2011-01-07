Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Escalade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    105,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,303

    $3,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    127,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,495

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    158,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $1,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    93,220 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,999

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    51,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    125,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    152,369 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,977

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    111,098 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,577

    $1,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    140,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    117,664 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,970

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    21,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,666

    $1,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    125,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $1,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    137,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    167,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,962

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    114,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,994

    $429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    58,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition

    81,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    108,830 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
AMAZING!
chevyboy108,07/01/2011
By far the most refined, up-scale SUV on the market. Driving the 2011 Cadillac Escalade is fun, exhilarating, and just down-right exciting. With its 6.2L V8 engine, acceleration and towing is unprecedented. And for the size, gas mileage is amazing.
