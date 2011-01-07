Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,303$3,141 Below Market
EastBay Motorcars - San Ramon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF6BR369384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,495$2,685 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF9BR134830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$1,310 Below Market
Horning Auto Sales - Schenectady / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF0BR111898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,999$1,585 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Rear Parking Camera Xenon Headlamps 3RD Row Seating DVD Player Navigation Sunroof 2011 CADILLAC ESCALADE LUXURY 1GYS4BEF7BR353785 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 6.2L V8 F OHV 16V FLEX FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE It s easy to consider the Cadillac Escalade a superstar because of its flash and reputation, but after my experience in the 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV, I m convinced it s more like a diva. This SUV is ginormous, and I was interested to see how it really worked as an everyday family hauler. However, the Escalade ESV didn t really care what I thought. It was going to do whatever it wanted. The 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV hits the high notes like singer Katy Perry it gets there but works awfully hard to do so. The three-row Escalade ESV, which is 20 inches longer than the Escalade, drove like a mansion on wheels and felt like one when we were in it. With its V-8 engine, driving on the highway was awesome as long as the road was mostly straight. Parking lots were difficult and I couldn t imagine running errands in the Escalade ESV without parking far away from the other cars so I wouldn t worry about the Escalade ESV s butt hanging out of the spot. This SUV lacked some significant (and expected) family-friendly features, too. The Escalade ESV was interested in pampering me, but it had to be done its way or not at all. Some might argue that s not really pampering then. With a starting MSRP of $66,080, the Escalade ESV isn t for the faint of heart. My test car, a top-of-the-line Premium Edition with four-wheel drive, cost $88,295. Let s just get the obvious out of the way: The Escalade ESV with four-wheel drive gets an EPA-estimated 13/18 mpg city/highway. Ouch. So much for the kids college fund. EXTERIOR The 2011 Escalade ESV was so big it made all the other cars around it feel like an entourage of hangers-on. It has plenty of chrome and shined like an opera singer dressed for the stage and ready to hit the high notes. The high notes aren t so much new notes. The Escalade ESV has shiny 22-inch wheels, chromed air vents, and a power liftgate and running boards. The running boards were a source of pain early in my test drive because I kept whacking my shins on them as they automatically dropped down when I opened the door. I did finally remember they were there and seldom hit my shins after a few days. The diva had slayed me. My kids ages 7 and 9 had few problems getting in the ESV, but closing the doors once they were inside was another matter. If your kids are young they re going to need some assistance. The Escalade ESV is 222.9 inches long. Make sure to measure your garage before bringing this beast home. I could fit it in my garage but couldn t close the garage door because the bumper obscured the door s sensor. Don t say you weren t warned. The Escalade ESV has a 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8. It uses regular gas or E85 ethanol, which lowers its fuel economy to 9/13 mpg. SENSE AND STYLE Family Friendly (Not Really, Fair, Great, Excellent): Fair-Great Fun-Factor (None, Some, Good Times, Groove-On): Good Times INTERIOR There s something about the Escalade ESV that feels old school. It could be its old-fashioned gear shifter on the steering-wheel column or its key for starting the SUV. Yes, in this $88,000-plus SUV I had to put the key in the ignition and start it myself. With standard seating for seven, many might think of the Escalade ESV as a minivan alternative. An optional second-row bench seat increases seating capacity to eight. The problem is it isn t family-friendly it s more Hollywood-friendly. There are only two sets of lower Latch anchors in its three rows of seats, and the second row s cupholders are on the rear of the front row s center console. This position is difficult for kids in car seats to use. There also aren t any bottleholders in the doors. In the front row, I enjoyed the heated and cooled seats and the heated steering wheel. The heated and cooled cupholders, which worked well, won my heart. However, the brushed-aluminum trim on the center stack and center console kept reflecting the sunlight right into my eyes. I m such a whiner. Who s the diva now? It s in the third row where the Escalade ESV pays off. It has 9.3 inches of extra legroom in the third row versus the regular Escalade, and it seats three, which is awesome. What s not awesome is the third row is split 50/50, so the person in the center position sits on a big crack between the seats. The major hiccup I had is there s no power-folding mechanism for the third row, and because the cargo area is ginormous and long, it requires you to climb into the cargo area to fold the seats. They don t fold flat, but they re removable. When removed, there s not a flat load floor because of the third row s footwell, which is great when sitting in the third row. The second row has a power-folding mechanism, but I had to unfold the seats manually. Ultimately, it seems as though the Escalade ESV has to muscle a lot of features when it should be finessing these things by now. If your kids are in high school, the Escalade ESV is a good fit. And for crying out loud, if you ever tow anything the ESV is a good fit. If you have a small garage, a small wallet or small children, you ll want to seriously consider whether this SUV is a good fit. IT S THE LITTLE THINGS THAT COUNT Storage Compartments (Puny, Fair, Ample, Galore): Galore Cargo/Trunk Space (Puny, Fair, Ample, Galore): Galore SAFETY The Escalade ESV s second-row captain s chairs had the only Latch anchors in this three-row SUV. The Latch anchors are easy to access. The tether anchors are at the bottom of the captain s chair seatbacks, so their accessibility isn t great but this isn t uncommon. A variety of child-safety seats fit without a problem in the Escalade ESV, with the exception of the third row s center seating position. The 2011 Escalade ESV received three out of five stars in rollover crash-test ratings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but it hasn t undergone the agency s other crash tests. It also hasn t been crash-tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Standard safety features include rear-wheel drive, all-disc antilock brakes, an electronic stability system with rollover mitigation technology, traction control, a blind spot warning system, a backup camera with rear parking sensors, and six airbags, including side curtains for all three rows. Four-wheel drive is optional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF7BR353785
Stock: 12012G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 51,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995$1,562 Below Market
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Financing available! We finance all credit situations! Free home delivery in Massachusetts available. AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2011! Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition has a great White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a clean Cocoa/Light Linen interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio DVD Player Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF6BR125482
Stock: BR125482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 125,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500$480 Below Market
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment!!, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seats!, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, Adaptive suspension, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Chrome wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury Black Raven AWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF3BR274145
Stock: T18815A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 152,369 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,977$1,020 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2011 Cadillac Escalade 4dr AWD 4dr Luxury features a 6.2L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond Tricoat with a Cocoa/Light Linen Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF6BR226774
Stock: 20281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 111,098 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,577$1,195 Below Market
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF6BR351810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$215 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2011 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY AWD ------ 4 DOOR SUV 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC---- VORTEC 6.2L V8 --- FLEX FUEL -- DVD -- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- BACK UP CAMERA ---- LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ---- CRUISE CONTROL -- CAPTAIN CHAIRS --- 3RD ROW --- RUNNING BOARD -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- LUGGAGE RACK -- LOADED ----AC/ CD PLAYER ----AUX -- USB -- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF5BR221155
Stock: 24336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,664 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,970
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on website does not include state/local taxes. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Prices are subject to change without notice. While we do our best to describe each and every vehicles accurately, some descriptions and/or images provided by third parties may differ from the actual information or appearance of the vehicle. DISCOVERY AUTO GROUP assumes no liability for omissions or errors in this vehicle's description and encourages prospective buyers to verify the information carefully through contacting the dealership directly and speaking with an employee. DISCOVERY AUTO GROUP has the right to cancel a sale or a promise of a sale a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF4BR237069
Stock: T893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 21,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,666$1,836 Below Market
Beach Volvo Cars - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF7BR369495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$1,057 Below Market
World Class Auto Exchange - Lansdowne / Pennsylvania
WE HAVE A 4.8 GOOGLE RATING - WE WORK WITH BAD CREDIT - NO CREDIT - BANKRUPTCY - SSI - PENSION - CHILD SUPPORT - REPO - WE ACCEPT YOU!!World Class Auto Exchange is a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business for over 13 years. We offer Financing for all credit types. If you have BAD or NO credit, Bankruptcy, or are on SSI/Pension then we will cater to your needs on finding a vehicle. We have plenty of different banks to get everyone financed. We even have good credit banks, as well, that can get competitive rates. Our vast selection of vehicles means that there is a vehicle here for everyone. We pride ourselves on having an outstanding reputation in the community, and would like to have you become a member of our growing family. Don't waste your time running your credit at other places any longer. Give us a call today to have your questions answered and needs met! ***All vehicles come with a warranty*** *Price listed is a cash price and does not include tax, tags, dealer fees or bank fees (if applicable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF2BR131770
Stock: 131770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988$1,147 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2011 Cadillac Escalade 4dr AWD 4dr Luxury features a 6.2L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony/Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF1BR355970
Stock: 20199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 167,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,962$241 Below Market
Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF0BR375102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,994$429 Below Market
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Mocha Steel Metallic 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF4BR337954
Stock: 201500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 58,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,998
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEFXBR319416
Stock: 19209360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI AWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, ALL Wheel Drive, Tow Package, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI, Cylinder Count: 8, Escalade Platinum Edition, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, White Diamond Tricoat, cocoa Leather, 10 Speakers, 22" x 9" Multi-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Entertainment System, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. 2011Platinum Edition 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Cadillac Escalade White Diamond TricoatWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF1BR287391
Stock: 340908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 108,830 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice black 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury! This SUV looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including 3rd Row Seats, Back Up Camera, Rear DVD, Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Aftermarket Wheels, Running Boards, and much more! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! Please note this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage which had been repaired. Please feel free to call or email us with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF8BR382597
Stock: FA382597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
