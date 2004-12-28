Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    100,099 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    212,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    80,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    151,780 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    171,049 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    191,519 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    174,510 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    201,158 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    152,624 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,471

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    169,295 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    167,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    250,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Escalade
    used

    2000 Cadillac Escalade

    250,505 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    123,022 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    150,847 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Escalade
    used

    2000 Cadillac Escalade

    166,477 miles
    Lemon history, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    213,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details

See all 59 reviews
2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD
Transporter,12/28/2004
I gave up my BMW 740is which is a great car, but my 2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD is a blast to drive, powerful, rugged, safe, and has great road vision. I'm impressed with the fuel mileage. Don't get me wrong, this is no Honda, but to think I can haul 7-8 people at 17-18 MPG on the freeway, which is not to bad.
