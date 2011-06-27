Vehicle overview

The following review will not utter the word bling. Nor its many derivatives like blinged up, blingification or blingtastic. They're dreadfully overused and increasingly cliché, especially in reference to the 2008 Cadillac Escalade, which helped put the word into the American lexicon. In its second year since a complete redesign, the Escalade is now so much more than just a rolling canvas for tacky gold badges, customized paint jobs, TV screens and wheels so large the Amish could stick them in a river to power a grain mill.

At its core, the Escalade is the ultimate realization of GM's full-size truck and SUV platform, sharing much with the lower-line Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Unlike the previous two 'Slades, though, the current one differs greatly from its lesser cousins, particularly under the hood and inside the cabin. A 403-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 attached to a six-speed automatic provides tremendous acceleration for a vehicle that weighs about 5,500 pounds. Inside, the stylish design is more in sync with the latest Cadillac products rather than a quick redress of a Tahoe. Materials are quite good and ergonomics are spot on with user-friendly controls -- particularly the large, optional navigation touchscreen.

Much of the Escalade's appeal comes from its in-your-face styling. It actually looks somewhat subdued in comparison to its archrival the Navigator, given Lincoln's decision to install a chrome sewer grate for a front grille. Still, Cadillac finally realized it was missing out on some Benjamins and now offers its own set of "dubs," 22-inch chrome wheels that are definitely more appropriate than the standard 18-inchers. After all, an Escalade without rims is like Li'l Jon without his pimp cup. It's possible, but it just doesn't look right.

Overall, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade is very refined and one of the top choices among full-size luxury SUVs. We like it more than the Navigator, and it fares well against import-brand choices like the Infiniti QX56 or the Mercedes-Benz GL 450. True, the GL, another excellent choice, is quicker, easier and more rewarding to drive, and blessed with a more opulent interior that includes a fold-flat third-row seat. But when it comes to sheer presence, street cred and, the "b" word, the Escalade cannot be topped.