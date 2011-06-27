  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(135)
2004 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Endless power from V8, plush ride quality, feels nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
  • Poor mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, must pay a premium to get the big engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and plush interior, the Escalade is finally an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

2004 Highlights

Although the Escalade remains basically unchanged, there are a few upgrades to the standard equipment list and how some optional equipment can be configured. XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system, second-row bucket seats and a tow package are all now standard equipment, while a sunroof can now be ordered in conjunction with the rear-seat DVD entertainment system. Blue Chip, Quicksilver and Red E are new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade.

5(92%)
4(5%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.9
135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gonna take it to 250k!
d1tinez,03/25/2012
We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second.
Outstanding SUV
6paul11,12/01/2014
This Escalade is nothing short of an outstanding vehicle. If you are looking for command presence, curb appeal, and attitude that works in all weather conditions, look no further. Pros: -Excellent V8 engine that snarls when you put your foot down and has no trouble smoking most vehicles on the road. -Handles well -Good sound system Cons: -The interior build quality is a real black eye. They dropped the ball on this one. -Some replacement parts are pricey -Electronics build quality is also a little spotty
A "Truck" underneath the Glamour
latrae75,12/16/2007
I purchased my 2004 Escalade with the 6.0 liter in February. It was certified and came with the extended factory bumper to bumper 6yr/100k warranty. I hear about people complaining about it's fuel economy, but you must realize that behind all the chrome and flash that this is still a 5700 lb truck with a 6 liter V8. I use to get about 17 mpg on the highway, but I have installed a K&N filter($50) and a custom Flowmaster exhaust system($450), and now I get between 20-21 mpg with premium(93 octane) gas on the highway cruising at 70 mph, with 22" wheels. If fuel consumption is a worry for you, then simply don't buy an suv. But this truck is absolutely awesome, especially on long 200+ mile trips.
More Options would make this awesome
HDS,03/07/2004
Sturdy, Classy Styled SUV. Very Reliable, turns heads everywhere.Easy to Drive and Park. Quality is top of the line. Interior spacious. Great handling.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade?

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

