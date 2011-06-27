We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second.

