2004 Cadillac Escalade Review
Pros & Cons
- Endless power from V8, plush ride quality, feels nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
- Poor mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, must pay a premium to get the big engine.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,501 - $4,173
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and plush interior, the Escalade is finally an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.
2004 Highlights
Although the Escalade remains basically unchanged, there are a few upgrades to the standard equipment list and how some optional equipment can be configured. XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system, second-row bucket seats and a tow package are all now standard equipment, while a sunroof can now be ordered in conjunction with the rear-seat DVD entertainment system. Blue Chip, Quicksilver and Red E are new exterior colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade.
Most helpful consumer reviews
d1tinez,03/25/2012
We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second.
6paul11,12/01/2014
This Escalade is nothing short of an outstanding vehicle. If you are looking for command presence, curb appeal, and attitude that works in all weather conditions, look no further. Pros: -Excellent V8 engine that snarls when you put your foot down and has no trouble smoking most vehicles on the road. -Handles well -Good sound system Cons: -The interior build quality is a real black eye. They dropped the ball on this one. -Some replacement parts are pricey -Electronics build quality is also a little spotty
latrae75,12/16/2007
I purchased my 2004 Escalade with the 6.0 liter in February. It was certified and came with the extended factory bumper to bumper 6yr/100k warranty. I hear about people complaining about it's fuel economy, but you must realize that behind all the chrome and flash that this is still a 5700 lb truck with a 6 liter V8. I use to get about 17 mpg on the highway, but I have installed a K&N filter($50) and a custom Flowmaster exhaust system($450), and now I get between 20-21 mpg with premium(93 octane) gas on the highway cruising at 70 mph, with 22" wheels. If fuel consumption is a worry for you, then simply don't buy an suv. But this truck is absolutely awesome, especially on long 200+ mile trips.
HDS,03/07/2004
Sturdy, Classy Styled SUV. Very Reliable, turns heads everywhere.Easy to Drive and Park. Quality is top of the line. Interior spacious. Great handling.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
