What is the Escalade?

Without putting too fine a point on it, the Cadillac Escalade is the biggest, baddest SUV in GM's stable. It's equally at home glistening under the streetlights of Rodeo Drive as it is towing snowmobiles to your chalet in Vail, or serving as executive transport coming under heavy fire in a Michael Bay movie. But it's also pretty easy to drive on an everyday basis — it delivers a fairly comfortable ride thanks to its standard adaptive dampers, and the large-displacement V8 can hustle this big lug without much effort. The Escalade also serves as the hotbed of GM's vehicle tech. You won't find items like a dash-spanning OLED display in any other GM vehicle.

That's all well and good, but what if the most isn't enough? The upcoming high-performance Escalade should suit your needs. We believe it will be called the Escalade-V, though what's under the hood hasn't been confirmed yet. The most likely powertrain is the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that powers the CT5-V Blackwing sedan. In that application, the engine produces 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. If carried over to the Escalade-V, it would represent an increase of more than 200 hp versus the Escalade's standard V8. There are also rumors of a hybrid component, similar to what is being tested on a new Corvette prototype. Keep your eyes peeled on this space as we learn more.