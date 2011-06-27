Vehicle overview

When the Escalade was introduced in 1999, the Cadillac faithful were a little nervous. After all, the idea of a truck bearing the Cadillac wreath and crest just didn't seem like it had much promise. And then there was the vehicle itself -- an underpowered, over-clad behemoth that used heavy doses of leather and wood trim to conceal the fact it was nothing more than a slightly reworked Chevrolet Tahoe.

To everyone's surprise, the Escalade sold well. The public's insatiable thirst for SUVs overcame the original vehicle's initial mediocrity to make it one of the best-selling models in Cadillac's lineup. After skipping the 2001 model year, the Escalade returned in 2002 with an all-new look and significantly revised underpinnings. The results were nothing short of a home run as the Cadillac Escalade became one of the most popular full-size luxury SUVs on the market.

Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power made it popular with high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives alike. Although it's still based on the Chevrolet Tahoe-GMC Yukon twins, the Escalade now features enough exclusive hardware to qualify it for premium status. Upgrades like road-sensing suspension, a 345-horsepower V8 and a thundering Bose sound system rank the Escalade right up there with the best in the business when it comes to luxury SUVs. If you like 'em big, bold and chock-full of high-tech goodies, the 2006 Cadillac Escalade will certainly fill the bill.