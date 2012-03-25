Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    152,624 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,471

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    169,295 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    167,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    250,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    123,022 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    150,847 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    213,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    142,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    207,919 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    171,049 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    136,326 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    191,519 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    166,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    175,890 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,644

    $719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    244,382 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    96,005 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    153,698 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    86,778 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,987

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9135 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 135 reviews
  • 5
    (92%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Gonna take it to 250k!
d1tinez,03/25/2012
We love this truck! Keep in mind it is just that...a full size truck, just all dressed up. We bought it used with 76K and in 1 year we have already crossed 100K, and not a flicker. I am a huge fan of this GMC line up. The ride, power and class is second to none. We plan to go 250k miles before we upgrade to another. This is the best family vehicle! Lots of power, comfort and class. Buy one and you will see why most Escalade owners go for a second.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings