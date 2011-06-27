Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$2,995
2000 Cadillac Escalade Base250,505 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2000 CADILLAC ESCALADE: THIS IS A NICE OLDER SUV. HAS C.D. STEREO, 6 CD CHANGER, ALARM, RUNNING BOARDS, HAS 5.7L V-8 MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TOW PACKAGE, DOES RUN VERY NICELY. YOURS FOR LESS THAN 4K. PLEASE CALL TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND OR A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, 99212 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM 509-534-7992 WE FINANCE OAC CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS ARE WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE PLEASE LEAVE PHONE NUMBER. CADILLAC ESCALADE, GMC DANALI, YUKON, CHEVY EXPRESS LT, FULL SIZE VAN, G-1500,GMC ACADIA, SUV, GMC YUKON, SLE, CHEVY TAHOE, SUV, 4 DOOR SUV GMC, SIERRA, GMC SONOMA, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK13R2YR107889
Stock: 107889AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2000 Cadillac Escalade Base166,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$ Take a look a this affordable 2000 Cadillac Escalade! Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK13R7YR155338
Stock: c038399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2018
- $5,500
2000 Cadillac Escalade Base169,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
64 Auto Brokers - Oakland / Tennessee
Sable Black 2000 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.7L V8 SFI new transmission and lots of other new parts, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.7L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Sable Black, Neutral Shale w/Leather Trim, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: ONStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Odometer is 10225 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63RXYR225024
Stock: 29
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495
2002 Cadillac Escalade Base100,099 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2002 Cadillac Escalade ---- 4 DOOR AWD --- CLEAN CARFAX ---- LEATHER SEATS ---- POWER SUNROOF ---- OVERHEAD GARAGE DOOR OPEN CONTROL --- POWER WINDOWS --- POWER DOOR LOCKS --- POWER EXTERIOR MIRROR --- FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS --- ANALOG CLOCK --- AM/FM RADIO --- CD PLAYER --- CASSETTE PLAYER --- AIR CONDITIONING --- CRUISE CONTROL ---- REAR AUDIO CONTROL W/ HEADPHONE INPUT ---- DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER MEMORY SEATS --- INTERVAL WIPERS ---- LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ---- REAR DEFOGGER --- REAR WIPER ---- RUNNING BOARDS ---- OVERHEAD A/C CONTROL FOR REAR SEATING ---- SECOND ROW FOLDING SEATS ---- STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS --- LUGGAGE RACK ---- TOWING/CAMPING Pkg. w/ WINCH ---- REAR VIEW MIRROR DIMMING w/ COMPASS & OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY ---- TRACTION CONTROL ---- TRIP COMPUTER --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.InternationalAutoOutlet.com -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: 6 Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, Rear Audio: Volume Control, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Memorized Settings: Driver Seat, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, 4WD Type: Full Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Center Differential: Mechanical, Running Boards, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Roof Rack, Parking Sensors: Rear, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Driver Seat: Heated, Front Seat Type: Captains Chairs, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Passenger Seat: Heated, Rear Seat Type: Split-Bench, Rear Seat: Heated, Third Seat, Upholstery: Leather, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Active Suspension, Air Suspension: Rear, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Self Leveling Suspension, Suspension Control: Electronic, Satellite Communications: Onstar, Tire Type, Wheel Diameter: 17 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Trailer Hitch, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper, Window Defogger: Rear, Power Moonroof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N82R220070
Stock: 19576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,995
2002 Cadillac Escalade Base212,575 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
A trailer braking system is already installed on this vehicle. This vehicle is rear wheel drive. The vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Cadillac Escalade is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This model has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2002 Cadillac Escalade 1500. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the vehicle. This unit comes with running boards already installed. This 1/2 ton suv features cruise control for long trips. Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this 2002 Cadillac Escalade 1500 has great visibility on the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63T92R299003
Stock: 5299003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,995
2002 Cadillac Escalade Base80,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Toyota of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
White Diamond 2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output AWD, Shale Leather.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N82R222398
Stock: 2R222398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $4,995
2002 Cadillac Escalade Base151,780 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
puddle lamps
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N52R313337
Stock: 2R313337t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2002 Cadillac Escalade BaseNot provided3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ace Auto Brokers - Charlotte / North Carolina
True Miles unknown... ( odometer was blank, we just got it replaced with a new one)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N62R285600
Stock: 2813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2003 Cadillac Escalade Base171,049 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Howard Hyundai - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2003 Cadillac Escalade. This Cadillac Escalade offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This Cadillac Escalade is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The Escalade is well maintained and has just 171,049mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Call or Click today to reserve a test drive. Located conveniently on I-240 between Walker & Western in South Okc. Bob Howard Hyundai offers quick, easy and secure financing on most every vehicle in stock as well as extended Service & Parts hours for your convenience. With America's best New Car Warranty and #1 in customer loyalty 9 years in a row, let us show you how easy it is to buy your next car at Bob Howard Hyundai. Value your Trade in - AND - Get Approved Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N23R260193
Stock: 3R260193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $427 below market
2003 Cadillac Escalade Base191,519 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N23R291489
Stock: 291489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2003 Cadillac Escalade Base174,510 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N73R258438
Stock: 3R258438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2017
- $7,995
2003 Cadillac Escalade Base201,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Bailey Motors - Okmulgee / Oklahoma
ZERO DOC FEES!!! Welcome to total transparency! Zero hidden fees! People everywhere will love the way this 2003 Cadillac Escalade Base drives with features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, parking assistance, a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, Bose sound system, premium sound system, and premium speakers. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $7,995. Want a SUV you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Exhibiting a stunning black exterior and a shale interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63T53R296486
Stock: 19636R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,471Good Deal | $757 below market
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base152,624 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Rear DVD Entertainment, Moonroof, heated front and rear leather seats, chrome wheels! Luxury at a value! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Cadillac Escalade is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. With less than 152,624mi on this Cadillac Escalade, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N24R131887
Stock: C3060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $5,800
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base169,295 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car-Way, llc - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N34R108232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,490Fair Deal
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base167,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N84R161119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Fair Deal
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base250,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, AWD, Shale Leather. White Diamond 2004 Cadillac Escalade AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-OutputLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N14R193619
Stock: SGT13619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $9,990
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base123,022 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2004 Cadillac Escalade 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Pewter Leather Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2004 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 6.0L V8 AWD with auto trans in White Diamond/Pewter Leather! Clean truck with original low 123k miles!! Has good service history! Fully loaded with *navigation *parking sensors *rear dvd entertainment *tow hitch *sunroof *BOSE sound *adjustable foot pedal *heated seats *cd player *rear heated seats *rear climate controls and more! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Rear Wiper, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Subwoofer, Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hitch Receiver, Towing Preparation Package 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEK63N24R176621
Stock: PMC2410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2004 Cadillac Escalade Base150,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 7-Spoke Chrome Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Chrome Wheels Console; Overhead Deluxe Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces; Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Seats; Middle Leather Seating Surfaces Buckets; Reclining Solid Paint Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD And Cassette Player Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Clean car for a 2004 has custom rims made for this car. Great SUV for a big family. Ready to head to the beach. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63TX4R226046
Stock: 4R226046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020