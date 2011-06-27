Vehicle overview

Over the last decade, Cadillac designers and engineers have done a remarkable job of transforming the brand's image from over-the-hill to up-and-coming. Now, however, the very nameplate that helped propel this transformation, the Cadillac Escalade, feels like an anachronism.

To its credit, the 2014 Cadillac Escalade maintains the attributes that made it so popular in the first place, including bold styling, a powerful V8, strong towing capacity, an upscale interior and a long list of standard features and desirable options. But driving an Escalade is no longer as fashionable as it once was, and alongside the newer offerings in this price range, this large luxury SUV is outdated.

Disappointing fuel economy, long braking distances, ponderous handling and 50/50-split third-row seats that have to be wrestled out and stashed someplace before you can load large cargo have become deal-breakers for many luxury SUV buyers. The fact that the Cadillac Escalade has consistently been a popular target for car thieves is another prominent turn-off.

Compared to its domestic rival, the Lincoln Navigator, the Escalade is still the better choice given its more robust V8. But if you check out the Infiniti QX80 (formerly the QX56), Lexus LX 570 or the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class you'll generally find that they provide greater versatility and refinement, and are simply easier to drive on an everyday basis. Overall, the 2014 Cadillac Escalade is still a deluxe SUV, but in the face of such modern competition, it's a little too old-school to recommend.