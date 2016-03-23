Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas

The next-generation Escalade. Is the arrival of the most anticipated generation of Cadillacs crown jewel worthy merely of an introduction or should it be more of a celebration? We would argue the latter considering the level of design, craftsmanship and detail that transformed it into the epitome of luxury. The charge of taking an American icon and elevating it to extraordinary new heights, which previously existed solely in the hearts and imagination of the worlds finest designers and artisans, was as exhilarating and monumental as the vehicle itself. Welcome to the Cadillac of Escalades.Some people look at an automobile and all they see is metal and glass. But the Escalade sculptors, designers and craftsmen are true artists with a real passion for the automotive form. They immerse themselves in everything about the vehicle and infuse their spirit into everything the vehicle becomes. They feel that it is truly amazing to bring something handcrafted into the world.Key features included with the Luxury trim level include??? The available reconfigurable Head-Up Display offers a full-color interface that conveniently projects desired information ??? such as speed, engine rpm, navigation and more ??? on the windshield in your natural line of sight. BOSE Center point Surround Sound System. This 16-speaker system features Advanced Staging Technology, an innovation that creates an immersive sound that brings you the feeling of being front row, center stage. Displayed on an intuitive screen, CUE ??? Cadillac User Experience ??? functions like a tablet with touch features, device synchronization and the ability to recognize your natural voice. Standard navigation brings constantly updated maps to your CUE touch screen, while available Nav Traffic keeps you informed of the latest traffic conditions. WIRELESS CHARGING. With this station conveniently located on the center console, you can inductively charge your compatible phone and certain other mobile devices

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS3BKJ4GR428512

Stock: 428512G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-14-2019