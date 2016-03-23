Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Escalade Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    32,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,885

    $4,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Silver
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    33,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,900

    $4,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    32,765 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,597

    $4,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    32,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,250

    $5,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    33,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,004

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    42,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,500

    $5,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    53,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,563

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    77,753 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    47,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,998

    $3,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard

    40,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $38,600

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    56,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,978

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    73,872 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    143,032 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,988

    $3,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    26,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,977

    $3,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    64,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,999

    $4,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    61,216 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,995

    $3,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium

    59,110 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,500

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum

    30,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $51,662

    $3,123 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Overall Consumer Rating
3.119 Reviews
  • 5
    (26%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 1
    (32%)
Luxury and Power at its Best.
Dan Erickson,03/23/2016
Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I am kind of a cheep stake and like a good bargain. I never thought I would buy a car off the showroom. My wife and I were just shopping for an upgrade of our current 2010 Denali. We looked at the Escalade, we were swept off our feet and signed the paperwork that night. This vehicle is nothing short of amazing. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would get a back massage while cruising at 75 mph down the interstate. We are still discovering the latest gadgets and taking it in tomorrow to have upgraded software installed to integrate our phones for easier applications of usage. Another plus, we got an astounding average of 26mpg at 70 mph last weekend on a road trip. The down side is that the apative cruse control would go offline going down the highway due to an error in the system. That is going to be addressed tomorrow also. As far as buyers remorse, it's nonexistent here folks.
