Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- 32,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,885$4,468 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ6GR237459
Stock: C0202-O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2019
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium33,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,900$4,393 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **Clean CarFax!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Driver Assist Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50This Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CKJ1GR402326
Stock: 20591P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury32,765 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,597$4,401 Below Market
Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* 4WD* DVD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* PRE-COLLISION WARNING* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* HEADS-UP DISPLAY* MOONROOF* RUNNING BOARDS* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PREMIUM BOSE SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* CRUISE CONTROL* ALLOY WHEELS* PARKING SENSORS* POWER REAR TAILGATE* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE BIG!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ2GR449565
Stock: PA2206
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 32,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,250$5,778 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade 4dr 4WD 4dr Platinum features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Driver Assist Package, Platinum Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, 16 Speakers, DVD-Audio, HD Radio, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys with Embd Nav, Rear audio controls, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Cooled Console with Covered Storage, Heads-Up Display, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated Door Handles, Platinum Sill Plates, Power door mirrors, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Grille Design, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual DVD Screens, Forward Collision Alert, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Floor Mats, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel, Unique Exotic Wood, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Semi-Aniline Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 22 x 9 Premium Painted with Chrome Inserts, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.23 Axle Ratio 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ4GR418104
Stock: 418104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 33,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,004$4,040 Below Market
Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick - Gorham / New Hampshire
Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported, Recent Trade, 4X4, 4WD, Tuscan Brown w/Semi-Aniline Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 16 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, CD player, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Pedal memory, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Premium Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Semi-Aniline Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats. 2016 Cadillac Escalade 4D Sport Utility Platinum Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI Silver Coast Metallic *2 month/2,000 mile warranty. *No question return policy within 4 days or 200 miles *24 hour delivery to your front door Thats how Berlin City makes car buying easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ1GR353079
Stock: OR353079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury42,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,500$5,280 Below Market
Brown Bros Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky
CARFAX 1-Owner, Cadillac Certified, ONLY 41,974 Miles! REDUCED FROM $49,500! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, LPO, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, DUAL INDEPENDENT, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, 4 new tires KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat. OPTION PACKAGES LPO, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, DUAL INDEPENDENT, WHEELS, 22' X 9' (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 6-SPOKE CHROME, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) all-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) all-weather cargo mat, LPO, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8' diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin and auxiliary audio port (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD). PRICED TO MOVE Was $49,500. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. 172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation MORE ABOUT US ***For a limited time, Get 2.9% APR for 60 mos. for qualified Buyers on all Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac models. Ends 03/02/2020. See Dealer for details.*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJXGR394377
Stock: 335700
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum53,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,563
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI NON-SMOKER, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK-UP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE, 4WD, brown. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, IntelliBeam Headlamps, and Lane Keep Assist), Interior Protection Package (LPO) (1st 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats (LPO) and All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO)), Platinum Package (Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Unique Exotic Wood, and Unique Grille Design), Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Illuminated Door Handles, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, and VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes), Theft-Deterrent Package (Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, brown, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Black Front License Plate Bracket, Black Integrated Roof Rack Rails (LPO), Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Shade, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reflective Window Shade (LPO), Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Semi-Aniline Nappa Leather Seat Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 22' x 9' 6-Spoke Chrome. Odometer is 4657 miles below market average! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:<br
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ7GR242522
Stock: CL20228A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 77,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
Recent Arrival! At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2016 Cadillac Escalade Black Raven Luxury LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, QUAD BUCKETS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, BLIND SPOT, RUNNING BOARDS, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, 3RD ROW SEAT, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Blind spot sensor: warning, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8GR100670
Stock: GR100670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 47,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,998$3,942 Below Market
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8GR374810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$38,600$1,995 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**6.2L VORTEC**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**3RD ROW SEAT**LEATHER**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**ONSTAR**CRUISE CONTROL**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal White 2016 Cadillac Escalade RWD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Overhead console, Pedal memory, Power steering, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 22 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black (LPO). Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2016 Cadillac Escalade Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3AKJ1GR437596
Stock: MZP1308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,978
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
The next-generation Escalade. Is the arrival of the most anticipated generation of Cadillacs crown jewel worthy merely of an introduction or should it be more of a celebration? We would argue the latter considering the level of design, craftsmanship and detail that transformed it into the epitome of luxury. The charge of taking an American icon and elevating it to extraordinary new heights, which previously existed solely in the hearts and imagination of the worlds finest designers and artisans, was as exhilarating and monumental as the vehicle itself. Welcome to the Cadillac of Escalades.Some people look at an automobile and all they see is metal and glass. But the Escalade sculptors, designers and craftsmen are true artists with a real passion for the automotive form. They immerse themselves in everything about the vehicle and infuse their spirit into everything the vehicle becomes. They feel that it is truly amazing to bring something handcrafted into the world.Key features included with the Luxury trim level include??? The available reconfigurable Head-Up Display offers a full-color interface that conveniently projects desired information ??? such as speed, engine rpm, navigation and more ??? on the windshield in your natural line of sight. BOSE Center point Surround Sound System. This 16-speaker system features Advanced Staging Technology, an innovation that creates an immersive sound that brings you the feeling of being front row, center stage. Displayed on an intuitive screen, CUE ??? Cadillac User Experience ??? functions like a tablet with touch features, device synchronization and the ability to recognize your natural voice. Standard navigation brings constantly updated maps to your CUE touch screen, while available Nav Traffic keeps you informed of the latest traffic conditions. WIRELESS CHARGING. With this station conveniently located on the center console, you can inductively charge your compatible phone and certain other mobile devices
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BKJ4GR428512
Stock: 428512G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-14-2019
- 73,872 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,990
Pursch Motors - Pleasanton / Texas
Free Tint Included - 22'' DUAL 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT FINISH ALUMINUM WHEELS - ASSIST STEPS, POWER RETRACTABLE - SURROUND VISION - REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM - CADILLAC CUE WITH NAVIGATION 8'' FULL COLOR TOUCH DISPLAY APPLE CARPLAY CAPABILITY PROVIDED BY APPLE. AVAILABLE WITH COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES - SEATS,12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES - 4G LTE WI-FI - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 4 COLOR - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST - SIRIUSXMRADIO - HEATED & COOLED SEATS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ1GR175944
Stock: GR175944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 143,032 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,988$3,923 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2016 Cadillac Escalade 4dr 4WD 4dr Platinum features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Jet Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ3GR252383
Stock: 20399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 26,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,977$3,778 Below Market
Al Piemonte Ford - Melrose Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ2GR398056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,999$4,676 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ5GR282733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,216 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,995$3,242 Below Market
Luxury Motors Credit - Bridgeview / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ0GR322216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,110 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,500
Blueline Auto Group - Phoenix / Arizona
We are celebrating 10+ years in business!! We have maintained an A+ rating with the Arizona BBB for 10+ years straight!! Se Habla Espanol 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium Collection!! Loaded with DVD player, BRAND NEW CUSTOM 22 DUB WHEELS AND BRAND NEW TIRES, moon-roof, Navigation system, remote start, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, rear and front back up camera, lane departure warning system, center row captains seats, power folding rear seat, Bose Premium surround sound system and more!! This vehicle is in excellent condition and an excellent value. This vehicle has a restored title and has been professionally repaired. ALL INTERNET PRICES LISTED ARE CASH ONLY PRICES FOR TRANSACTIONS WITHOUT A LIEN HOLDER. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CKJ9GR204304
Stock: 8348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum30,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,662$3,123 Below Market
Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Certified. 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition Terra Mocha MetallicCARFAX One-Owner. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle HistoryDriver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, IntelliBeam Headlamps, and Lane Keep Assist), Platinum Package (Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Unique Exotic Wood, and Unique Grille Design), Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Illuminated Door Handles, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, and VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes), Theft-Deterrent Package (Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vani
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DKJ8GR370478
Stock: BL3089
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
