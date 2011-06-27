Vehicle overview

If you're one of those folks who still believe that nothing succeeds like excess, the 2010 Cadillac Escalade is your SUV. By just about any measure you care to name, the full-size Escalade is just plain over the top. From its oversize dimensions to its brawny (and gas-guzzling) V8, this four-wheeled fashion accessory makes a definite statement about its owner's extravagance.

While the first Escalades were largely written off as no more than gussied-up versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, this big Caddy has grown much more mature with each successive redesign. The result is a distinctive look and feel that clearly sets this third-generation model apart from its less expensive GM cousins. From its imposing grille to the oversize wreath-and-crest badge on the rear liftgate, this Escalade manages to look both brawny and stylish at the same time. The spacious passenger cabin displays a similarly appealing balance of solidness and sophistication. Handsome double-stitched leather upholstery and faux wood trim are complemented by an impressive list of upscale standard features.

The amount of attention Cadillac designers and engineers have lavished on the Escalade really shows when you compare it to some of the other deluxe trucks on the market. The aesthetically challenged Lincoln Navigator, for example, feels underpowered, and the Infiniti QX56 is competent but uninspiring. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class offers a more serious challenge to the big Caddy's category dominance, with its superior driving dynamics and a classy interior with a fold-flat third-row seat that's much more practical than the Escalade's old-school removable version.

Ultimately, we think the 2010 Cadillac Escalade is one of the better large luxury sport-utility vehicles out there. For folks who feel the need for a combination of luxury sedan trappings and full-size SUV functionality, the Escalade proves that sometimes too much is just enough.