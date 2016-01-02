Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [B93] Roof Rail Crossbars [L93] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 INFINITI QX56 7-passenger is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This INFINITI QX56 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This INFINITI QX56 7-passenger's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2011 INFINITI QX56: Although some might consider its styling a bit polarizing, the QX56 has a lot to offer for the buyer looking for a full-size body-on-frame SUV. Despite its size, the QX56 is smooth, quick, and maneuverable and it features a host of luxury amenities as standard equipment. Strengths of this model include High-end technology features, comfortable seating for eight, excellent stability and utility. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2NE4B9001150

Stock: B9001150

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020