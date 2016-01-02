Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me

102 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX56 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 102 listings
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    83,506 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,484

    $3,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    68,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,764

    $3,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    128,036 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    60,945 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $3,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    164,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $1,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    150,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    83,648 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,900

    $2,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    102,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,798

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    89,407 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,699

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    115,708 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $1,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Silver
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    123,794 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,990

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    47,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,900

    $609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    94,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,700

    $280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    187,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    130,764 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,244

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    138,977 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    154,849 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,553

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI QX56

    130,149 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,590

    $846 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX56 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 102 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX56
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI QX56

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX56

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX56
Overall Consumer Rating
4.345 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Don't be deceived by these 5 Star reviews
Derek,02/01/2016
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Do some extensive research before purchasing this vehicle. It has a major timing chain issue that will cost you $5,000+ to repair. It also has problems with the catalytic converters which are $2,100+ each to repair as well as othe documented other issues. BUYER BEWARE! Infiniti is aware of these common problems in their "top of the line" vehicle, however they refuse to recall or offer any assistance with the cost of repair. Don't get me wrong, next to a Land Rover Range Rover HSE, this is probably the most luxurious SUV I've driven and I fell in love with all of it's bells and whistles. Unfortunately we will have to soon part ways due to the frequency and cost of repairs at only 90k miles on a well maintained "hi-end" vehicle. Disappointed Nissan Customer since 1985. UPDATE: Aug 1, 2016 Infiniti contacted me last week to advise me the timing chain issue is now being covered by Infiniti and I will receive a refund for repairs made to the vehicle. Thank You Infiniti, for doing the right thing and giving your loyal customers what we expect from you in this regard! **I have driven the vehicle for 10k miles since the fix and haven't had any further timing chain issues.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX56
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI QX56 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings