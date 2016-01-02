Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 83,506 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,484$3,261 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [B93] Roof Rail Crossbars [L93] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 INFINITI QX56 7-passenger is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This INFINITI QX56 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This INFINITI QX56 7-passenger's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2011 INFINITI QX56: Although some might consider its styling a bit polarizing, the QX56 has a lot to offer for the buyer looking for a full-size body-on-frame SUV. Despite its size, the QX56 is smooth, quick, and maneuverable and it features a host of luxury amenities as standard equipment. Strengths of this model include High-end technology features, comfortable seating for eight, excellent stability and utility. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4B9001150
Stock: B9001150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 68,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,764$3,610 Below Market
AutoNation INFINITI Tustin - Tustin / California
[K01] Deluxe Touring Pkg [H02] Technology Pkg [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L93] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Dark Currant Graphite; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This INFINITI includes: [H02] TECHNOLOGY PKG Brake Assist Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control [H01] THEATER PKG Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System Power Outlet GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [K01] DELUXE TOURING PKG Heated Rear Seat(s) Tires - Front Performance Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels A/C Climate Control Woodgrain Interior Trim Heated Front Seat(s) Tires - Rear Performance Leather Seats It might be impossible to find a vehicle that has more features, including an unbelievable entertainment package, at a price as nice as this one. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NFXB9500088
Stock: B9500088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 128,036 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,999$2,319 Below Market
Metro Auto Loan - Fontana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3B9007182
Stock: 8476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,945 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,995$3,257 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
7-passenger trim. Excellent Condition, ONLY 60,945 Miles! WAS $22,175. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Captains Chairs, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $22,175. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation MP3 Player, Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com's review says Redesigned from the tires to the roof, the 2011 QX56 is now more refined and powerful, offers more luxury and safety features, and is better to drive than before.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5B9007118
Stock: R23383B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 164,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$1,918 Below Market
Commonwealth Motors - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC3B9302667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,995$1,667 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2011 Infiniti QX56 5.6L - CLEAN CAR FAX -- 5.6L V8 -- AWD -- NAVIGATION SYSTEM 4 DOOR SUV 7 PASSENGER --- DVD -- BACK UP CAMERA -- AUDIO - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO -- TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- POWER WIDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER MIRRORS -- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- BOSE STEREO -- AUDIO AUXILIARY INPUT -- USB -- EXCELLENT CONDITION -- DRIVES GREAT -- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE8B9001569
Stock: 24130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,648 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,900$2,691 Below Market
MSI Auto Sales - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2B9000840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,798
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO THE CAR FAX, QX 56.Sold As/Is no warranty. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094 or Call 1-888-445-6998!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND3B9700793
Stock: TB9700793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,407 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,699$1,466 Below Market
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5B9002789
Stock: 9002789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,708 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,999$1,612 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2B9002409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$17,990$333 Below Market
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE7B9002888
Stock: K52172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,900$609 Below Market
Bob Moore INFINITI - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
1 OWNER, AWD/4WD, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, NAV, REAR DVD, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, AROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, THIRD ROW SEATS, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, LOW MILES, BOSE AUDIO, 20 WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, SIRIUS/XM SAT. RADIO, 120V Power Outlet, 22 x 8 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Blind Spot Warning, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Mocha Burl Trim, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Technology Package, Theater Package, Tire & Wheel Package, Wireless Headphones (2).This vehicle is equipped with: Deluxe Touring Package (22 x 8 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Advanced Climate Control System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Mocha Burl Trim, and Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim), Technology Package (Adaptive Front Lighting System, Blind Spot Warning, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), and Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)), Theater Package (120V Power Outlet, Dual 7 Color Monitors, and Wireless Headphones (2)), Tire & Wheel Package, 13 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 33947 miles below market average!Contact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on Bob Moore, a family owned business since 1950, to meet their automotive needs! Outside of the Oklahoma CIty area? No problem, we offer reliable, affordable and fast shipping options to anywhere in the United States. Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured &
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC0B9302514
Stock: LC525011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 94,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,700$280 Below Market
Rite Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
,Rite Cars Inc, Used car dealer stands behind each and every vehicle, Come and See why we are better than other dealers included in purchase price. All of our vehicles include a vehicle history report. We Accept all applications and arrange Financing for all our customers regardless of your past credit history. All advertised prices exclude registration, taxes, title and dealer fees .please see dealer for more details. Please come prepared to take your car home same day. We will make your visit a very pleasant experience to remember. We have a large selection of vehicles in stock. To confirm availability of a vehicle advertised, please contact the dealership at (631) 884-2800. We believe in full disclosure. Come see the difference in buying a Pre-owned car from Rite Cars Inc, with a huge inventory, Conveniently Located in Suffolk county of Long Island by train or Drive just 20 miles from New York City. Huge customer parking and Customer waiting lounge. Visit our website for more details. www.ritecars.com SE HABLA ESPANOL. All offers subject to change: Customers must present a copy of this advertisement to receive the internet price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0B9003199
Stock: 003199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$1,543 Below Market
Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee
tire inflation indicator
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3B9005237
Stock: 55EE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,764 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,244$1,263 Below Market
KC Car Gallery South - Overland Park / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE6B9002199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,977 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
WANT A SMOOTH , CAREFREE Suv*? LOOK NO FURTHER !!!! SUPER CLEAN Infiniti QX56 *Best 4X4 Ever Made * .... TOP OF THE LINE WITH ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES..... MOON-ROOF & ALLOY WHEELS , HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, INCREDIBLE GPS & CD SOUND STEREO - & FULL POWER & A WHOLE LOT MORE .... VERY WELL CARED FOR ... THIS VEHICLE DRIVES WONDERFUL & IT IS AS CLEAN AS CAN BE ... NOT MUCH ELSE TO SAY ... IF YOU WANT A REAL NICE ONE THAT DRIVES WONDERFUL THAN YOU JUST FOUND IT....MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED, EZ FINANCING (425)745-8500See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE1B9002594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,849 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,553
Mears Volvo Cars - Lubbock / Texas
Moonlight White 2011 INFINITI QX56 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V wheat Leather. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Plentiful features, both standard and optional powerful V8 handles great for its size. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND2B9701238
Stock: 00029622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 130,149 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,590$846 Below Market
Hendrick Motors of Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
7-passenger trim, Moonlight White exterior and Graphite interior. Hendrick Affordable, Superb Condition. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, CarAndDriver.com explains "Redesigned from the tires to the roof, the 2011 QX56 is now more refined and powerful, offers more luxury and safety features, and is better to drive than before.", Heated Seats, Navigation.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4 MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. INFINITI 7-passenger with Moonlight White exterior and Graphite interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Redesigned from the tires to the roof, the 2011 QX56 is now more refined and powerful, offers more luxury and safety features, and is better to drive than before." -CarAndDriver.com.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERThere will never be a better time to get behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz - call us, email us, or visit us at www.hendrickmotorsofcharlotte.com or the Hendrick Motors of Charlotte Facebook, www.facebook.com/HendrickMotorsofCharlotte, or Hendrick Motors of Charlotte 5201 East Independence Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28212Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4B9005246
Stock: L30891B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX56 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX56
- 5(71%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(4%)
Related INFINITI QX56 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI M37 Fremont CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Winston Salem NC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Huntsville AL
- Used INFINITI M37 Edison NJ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Greensboro NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 West Palm Beach FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Rockville MD
- Used INFINITI QX80 Newport News VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Bronx NY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2014 Worcester MA
- Used INFINITI Q60 2015 Huntington Beach CA
- Used INFINITI Q70 2016 Naperville IL