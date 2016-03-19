Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

504 listings
GL-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    87,243 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC

    94,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,899

    $2,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    113,357 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    149,350 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    97,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,885

    $3,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    141,636 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    81,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,765

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    99,328 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,988

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    138,111 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,750

    $667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    104,740 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    124,181 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    $405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC

    116,047 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    138,749 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,495

    $840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    122,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $1,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    65,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    123,108 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,700

    $341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    101,083 miles
    Fair Deal

    $16,952

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC

    116,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,991

    $213 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
3.423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (17%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Nice, but costly to maintain
Abraham,03/19/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The performance of my GL350 is unacceptable at any level of quality standards. The Oil Cooler, AdBlu Heater, and GPS unit have all failed, within 5-8 thousand miles of the warranty. The costs to fix all these items are > 10% of the original purchase price of the car, at >$7,000. No one would offer that this performance meets or exceeds the most basic expectations. While MB national and local discounts were offered and accepted (20% off), I told the MB national representative, Andrea D., Case Manager, [contact info removed] that I doubted if that discount was near the profit margins enjoyed by MB on parts and labor, making the ENTIRE cost remediation of these issues on my shoulders. We didn’t SHARE the remediation, I paid for it ALL. I’ve purchased 4 Mercedes since 2008…I’ll not be an eager return MB buyer for my next auto… UPDATE - (9/16) Since this above, I've had the motor on the autolift tailgate fail and need to be replaced. Another $500 down the drain...
Report abuse
