Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
504 listings
- 87,243 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$2,765 Below Market
- 94,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,899$2,877 Below Market
- 113,357 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,846 Below Market
- 149,350 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999$2,148 Below Market
- 97,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,885$3,256 Below Market
- 141,636 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$1,605 Below Market
- 81,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,765$1,173 Below Market
- 99,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,988$1,899 Below Market
- 138,111 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750$667 Below Market
- 104,740 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$1,609 Below Market
- 124,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,000$405 Below Market
- 116,047 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$475 Below Market
- 138,749 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,495$840 Below Market
- 122,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$1,255 Below Market
- 65,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
- 123,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,700$341 Below Market
- 101,083 miles
$16,952$337 Below Market
- 116,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991$213 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GL-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
See all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.423 Reviews
Report abuse
Abraham,03/19/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The performance of my GL350 is unacceptable at any level of quality standards. The Oil Cooler, AdBlu Heater, and GPS unit have all failed, within 5-8 thousand miles of the warranty. The costs to fix all these items are > 10% of the original purchase price of the car, at >$7,000. No one would offer that this performance meets or exceeds the most basic expectations. While MB national and local discounts were offered and accepted (20% off), I told the MB national representative, Andrea D., Case Manager, [contact info removed] that I doubted if that discount was near the profit margins enjoyed by MB on parts and labor, making the ENTIRE cost remediation of these issues on my shoulders. We didn’t SHARE the remediation, I paid for it ALL. I’ve purchased 4 Mercedes since 2008…I’ll not be an eager return MB buyer for my next auto… UPDATE - (9/16) Since this above, I've had the motor on the autolift tailgate fail and need to be replaced. Another $500 down the drain...
