Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,131
|$17,006
|$19,143
|Clean
|$13,422
|$16,135
|$18,113
|Average
|$12,006
|$14,394
|$16,054
|Rough
|$10,589
|$12,652
|$13,994
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,220
|$21,953
|$24,724
|Clean
|$17,307
|$20,829
|$23,394
|Average
|$15,480
|$18,581
|$20,735
|Rough
|$13,654
|$16,332
|$18,075
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,498
|$22,088
|$24,761
|Clean
|$17,571
|$20,957
|$23,430
|Average
|$15,716
|$18,695
|$20,766
|Rough
|$13,862
|$16,433
|$18,102
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,216
|$19,630
|$22,162
|Clean
|$15,403
|$18,624
|$20,970
|Average
|$13,778
|$16,614
|$18,586
|Rough
|$12,152
|$14,604
|$16,202
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,948
|$18,140
|$20,509
|Clean
|$14,198
|$17,211
|$19,406
|Average
|$12,700
|$15,354
|$17,199
|Rough
|$11,201
|$13,496
|$14,993
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,598
|$18,909
|$21,365
|Clean
|$14,816
|$17,941
|$20,216
|Average
|$13,252
|$16,005
|$17,917
|Rough
|$11,689
|$14,068
|$15,619
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,193
|$17,548
|$20,026
|Clean
|$13,482
|$16,650
|$18,949
|Average
|$12,059
|$14,853
|$16,795
|Rough
|$10,636
|$13,056
|$14,640
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,630
|$18,957
|$21,423
|Clean
|$14,846
|$17,986
|$20,271
|Average
|$13,280
|$16,045
|$17,966
|Rough
|$11,713
|$14,104
|$15,662