Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me
- $10,990Great Deal | $3,835 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE119,505 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible.2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Brown**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D43BA268675
Stock: BA268675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- $14,995Great Deal | $4,219 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE87,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2011 LAND ROVER ////// 2 OWNERS ///// CLEAN AUTO CHECK ////// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ////// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ////// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922 Visit Bergenfield auto mall online at bergenfieldautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 201-374-2922 today to schedule your test drive. To our CustomersWe are concerned about your health and safety. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are operating by appointment only. We arestill working by phone and email. Please apply online purchase documents can be signed online as well. We offer videocall demos where you can see and inspect the vehicle for your confidence. Free delivery in New Jersey only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D42BA292384
Stock: RR2384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,430Great Deal | $1,906 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE100,689 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Town & Country Motors - Warsaw / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D47BA287922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,899Great Deal | $2,282 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged89,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rolls Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E46BA270204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,500Great Deal | $2,172 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE67,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smiths Auto Sales - Byhalia / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D41BA273773
Stock: 273773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,985Fair Deal | $614 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE84,491 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Dealer Serviced & Maintained, Well Maintained, Great Shape Inside & Out, Sunroof/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Aid Sensors, Backup Camera, 20" 5 Spoke Alloy (Style 6) Wheels, Alcantara/Leather Seating Surfaces, Anigre Wood Trim, Auto-leveling suspension, Body-Colored Lower Side Panels, Body-Colored Tailgate Applique, Climate Comfort Package, Cooler Box, Electrically Adjustable Driver Side Seat Bolsters, Extended Leather Package, Extended Rear Roof Spoiler, Flush-Fitting Front & Rear Bumpers, Front fog lights, GT Limited Edition, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: harman/kardon, Premium Logic 7 Package, Satellite Radio, Satellite/HD Digital Radio, Split folding rear seat, Unique Rear Chrome Exhaust Treatments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D43BA703612
Stock: E5495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $11,999Good Deal | $1,231 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE133,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D42BA271322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,450Good Deal | $783 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged79,049 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Beautiful Florida car with great service records. Navigation, Harman-Kardon Sound, Heated Seats, Power Moon-roof, Park Distance Control and much more. Showroom nice and it runs strong. Over 500HP beast. Non smoker, no accidents, clean Carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...warranty is available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E40BA270859
Stock: 14175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,991Fair Deal | $841 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged88,129 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Our 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC Autobiography 4WD presented in Santorini Black Metallic is the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and fun! Powered by a 5.0 Liter Supercharged V8 that generates 510hp while matched with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV handles all kinds of weather and road conditions while delivering nearly 17mpg on the highway. Just look at those sharp wheels and the distinct Land Rover stance of this head-turning SUV! Inside the spacious, leather-trimmed cabin, this Sport Autobiography is stocked with heated front and rear seats, full-color navigation, power accessories, a huge sunroof, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, an amazing premium audio system, multiple fingertip controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the list goes on! To keep you protected, this Land Rover arrives with ABS, six airbags, a backup camera, and stability and traction control. This Range Rover Sport is built for rugged work, but it doesn't skimp on luxury or power. This one is absolutely stunning and is sure to sell quickly! Get in here today before it's gone! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E43BA269477
Stock: 269477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- $14,999Good Deal | $1,391 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged104,822 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E46BA260983
Stock: T60983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- Price Drop$11,995Good Deal | $798 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE131,032 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sport Cars - Metairie / Louisiana
Sport Cars LLC has been in business since 1969 providing Louisiana with great cars and trucks at affordable prices and continues to do so! Our entire inventory comes from local new car dealership trade-ins! We do not buy from auction! This means better quality vehicles and a better value for you. We have great relationships with many banks and financing companies to help you get the best possible note. We take Trade-Ins and we offer additional warranties and FREE Vehicle History Report with every car for your peace of mind. Why? We know that helping our customers find the right vehicle will begin lifelong business relationships! The backbone of our business is helping friends and family. We look forward to working with you soon! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D41BA296227
Stock: 20493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,595Good Deal | $989 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE91,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase. Call us right away at 1(845)535-3081 to ask any questions. Price includes all cost to be paid by a consumer except for licensing costs dealer fees registration fees and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D44BA293746
Stock: U8062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,900Fair Deal | $687 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged92,701 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Land Rover Cary - Cary / North Carolina
REDUCED FROM $17,988! Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Supercharged, 4x4, ALMOND, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BALTIC BLUE METALLIC CLICK ME! SERVICE COMPLETED Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover Sport includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ALMOND, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BALTIC BLUE METALLIC. Land Rover SC with Baltic Blue Metallic exterior and Almond w/Nutmeg insert interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 510 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says The 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport demonstrates superb manners in town and on the highway.. AFFORDABLE TO OWN Reduced from $17,988. MORE ABOUT US At Jaguar Land Rover Cary, you can count on receiving the same impeccable service that hundreds of families have experienced at our dealership. Since 1969, the Leith automotive family has been committed to honesty and integrity in everything we do. At Jaguar Land Rover Cary, you'll find courteous, professional staff who are helpful and truly attentive to your needs. We're committed to always offer you the best possible selection and prices and service that's second-to-none. Remember, we are as c Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E49BA279558
Stock: J912495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $12,990Good Deal | $1,483 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE106,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D48BA261141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,300Fair Deal | $434 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE126,892 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
2011 Range Rover sport hse for sale at pristine auto group Automatic transmission 126,xxx Heated leather interior Harmon kardon premium sound system Backup camera Navigation Sunroof Keyless start Clean title Runs and drives excellent New alternator , oil change , tires, and brakes Financing available if needed Se habla español
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D43BA287934
Stock: 287934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,995Fair Deal
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE98,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX ... 2011 RANGEROVER SPORT SPORT HSE 5.0L ENGINE 4X4 ... LOADED WTH NAVIGATION ... BACK UP CAMERA ... PARKING SENSORS ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... FUNNING BOARDS ... POWER SUNROOF ... POWER SEATS ... SATELLITE RADIO ... BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4dr 4WD 4dr HSE LUX features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stornoway Grey Metallic with a Almond Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D43BA706398
Stock: 1198ALB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2019
- $18,997
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE61,380 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$1,808.55 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, FRONT BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS, CABIN AND ENGINE AIR FILTERS, OIL CHANGE, WIPER BLADES, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover Sport includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start Leather Seats, MP3 Player, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport demonstrates superb manners in town and on the highway.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D41BA714110
Stock: F033111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $13,599Good Deal | $555 below market
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE121,360 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Auto Plex - Fontana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D4XBA709231
Stock: 709231
Certified Pre-Owned: No