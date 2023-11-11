Karma Reveals Its First EVs: the Gyesera Sedan and 1,180-HP Kaveya Coupe

What's under the Kaveya's hood?

Karma plans to sell two versions of the Kaveya, starting with the dual-motor rear-wheel-drive model with 536 horsepower. This will be the launch configuration for the Kaveya when it debuts in late 2025. Interested buyers looking for a little more super from their supercar will want to wait till the end of 2026, when the far more potent tri-motor all-wheel-drive model is released.

This Kaveya boasts an astounding 1,180 horsepower and 1,270 lb-ft of torque capable, Karma says, of launching the sport coupe from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. While that's incredibly fast for a vehicle of any kind (on par with a Lamborghini Huracán STO), we're hoping that the Kaveya's finalized acceleration figures are actually a few tenths quicker. We've tested a number of high-performance EVs, including the Tesla Model X Plaid and Lucid Air, that have less power than the Kaveya on paper and sprint to 60 mph in the mid-2-second range.

All Kaveyas will use a 120-kWh battery pack mounted behind the driver and passenger, giving the interior the physical feel and layout of a mid-engine sports car. Karma says the battery pack is large enough for the Kaveya to deliver more than 250 miles of range. Again, this seems conservative, and we expect the final EPA figure to be more impressive. Even with summer tires, a heavier curb weight and a smaller battery pack, the Model X Plaid manages an EPA-estimated range of 311 miles. Finally, the Kaveya has a high-voltage electrical architecture for rapid DC charging. According the Karma, it can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in as quickly as 45 minutes.

The Kaveya's exterior features some of the coolest design elements, from the wiper blades hidden under a retracting panel for better aesthetics to headlights concealed behind covers, inspired by the popup headlights of the '80s and '90s. But the coolest part is the active rear spoiler. In its least aggressive deployed setting, a rear section raises from the middle, like the ducktail spoiler on certain 911 models. But when fully deployed, the trailing edges extend outward, creating a full shelf that makes the Kaveya look like it's in full-time attack mode.

How's the Kaveya's interior?

The Kaveya is a little tricky to get into due to its scissor doors, but once you're inside it actually feels pretty roomy. Despite the sleek profile and mid-engine-like layout, there's plenty of legroom and headroom for tall passengers. The interior design features sharp, origami-like creases and folds, but it also never feels fussy. We did clock a disappointing lack of physical buttons, however, with Karma going full touchscreen and capacitive buttons. We hope the UI designers do a thorough job of stress-testing functionality because we haven't been fans of capacitive-heavy designs from other manufacturers.

Wait, what about the Gyesera thing you mentioned?

We know less about the Karma Gyesera at this point, but this sedan will actually be the first Karma EV to market when it goes on sale late next year. It features the same 120-kWh battery pack as the Kaveya, but its motors are much less powerful. Still, a combined 590 horsepower and 693 lb-ft of torque are certainly nothing to sneeze at. Its 0-60 time is estimated at under 4.2 seconds, and Karma says range will exceed 250 miles. The Karma Gyesera is essentially an electric version of the revived Revero, and will likely compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S in the luxury executive sedan category.