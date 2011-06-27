  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi TT 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Enhanced Interior Package w/Colored Leatheryes
S Line Packageyes
Baseball Optic Nappa Leather Packageyes
Enhanced Interior Package w/Black Leatheryes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Prestigeyes
Premium Plusyes
Audi Navigaion System Plus w/Audi Music Interfaceyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Exterior Options
Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paintyes
18" 5-Arm Dynamic Design Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
18" 7-Arm Dynamic Design Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18"10-Spoke Chrome Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
18" Bicolor Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.7 cu.ft.
Length164.5 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Magma Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
