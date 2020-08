Used 2015 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts

We are excited to offer this 2015 Audi A4. Once you see this Audi, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Audi A4's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The A4 Premium has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 30,075mi put on this Audi. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUBFAFLXFN014544

Stock: FN014544

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020