Used 2010 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
audi tt 2009, 04/17/2010
Loved the car, want another, yet skeptical because when pulling up at a red light, loud squeaky brakes when coming to a stop.

Little White TT

AndyU, 08/27/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Great fun car to drive in sun, snow or anything in between. Super sporty looking and has awesome red leather seats and black interior.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
TT lover

TT lover, 10/03/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Get the prestige trim if it is available

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
nice design

donch, 08/18/2020
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
i bought 2010 audi tt .. nice design looks. i bought $ 8000.theres 124000 miles on it when i purchase.. 2 weeks later transmission broke. i spend only $4700 used transmission and labor. i paint it at maaco spend 800. all in all worth it.spend close to $15000 dollars only compare to $57000 brand new model.

