Hornburg Land Rover Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California

Contact Land Rover Santa Monica today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE. This Land Rover includes: EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING FIXED PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND CORRIS GREY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Land Rover Range Rover Sport. A rare find these days. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE is in a league of its own You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Compared to the Range Rover on which it's based, the Range Rover Sport is about six inches shorter in length and two inches lower. The Sport has somewhat different packaging, with a lower seating position and more of an emphasis on handling and on-road performance. It does, however, retain an impressive level of off-road prowess. The Range Rover Sport is a fast and agile performer, thanks to its lightweight all-aluminum construction. With major improvements in interior packaging and design, it is a more pleasant place for passengers, providing a luxurious, refined place. Compared to other models in its class, the Range Rover Sport doesn't make as much of a sacrifice in ride quality for handling and off-road prowess, while its feature set and luxurious cabin appointments are a step above some in the same price range. Key rivals include the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Infiniti QX70 and Cadillac Escalade. Strengths of this model include improved on-road performance, quiet, luxurious cabin, seating for up to seven, off-road prowess, excellent engines, wide range of active-safety features, and Unique style inside and out

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWG2FK0HA668860

Stock: 12724

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-15-2020