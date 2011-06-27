Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me
- $51,499Great Deal | $7,724 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td619,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS SPORT HSE DIESEL has only 19,000 MILES**OVER $12,000 in OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT**ORIGINAL MSRP was $85,802**LUXURY CLIMATE & VISION PACKAGE ($2700)**DRIVE PRO PACKAGE ($2500)**VISION & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE ($1900)**21' 5 SPLIT SPOKE WHEELS ($1800)**MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND ($1100)**BLACK METALLIC PAINT ($695)**SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF ($500)**EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING ($350)**GRAND BLACK VENEER ($350)**PLACED CARGO PROTECTION ($537)**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL**LANE DEPARTURE**FACTORY WARRANTY till NOVEMBER 2021**OFF LEASE**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK1HA668649
Stock: 11118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $57,128Great Deal | $8,522 below market
Certified 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic15,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
This Land Rover Range Rover Sport has a dependable Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Voice Recorder, Valet Function. Carfax One-Owner.*These Packages Will Make Your Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged the Envy of Onlookers*Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/CommandShift -inc: shift paddles, Terrain Response 2 Auto Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Land Rover Range Rover Sport come see us at Land Rover Palm Beach, 7550 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FE9HA152405
Stock: PLR3855
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- New Listing$60,000Great Deal | $5,345 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE15,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Manhattan - New York / New York
Certified 100,000 Warranty!, 1 Owner CARFAX Certified, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Configurable Mood Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, TFT Instrument Panel, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Vision & Convenience Package, Wheels: 21 5 Split Spoke (Style 507). Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15323 miles below market average! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption ReimbursementLoire Blue 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SuperchargedAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsOur experienced sales staff is dedicated to satisfying our customers’ need. We encourage you to take the time to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing. If you do not find the vehicle you are looking for on our website, fill out the Vehicle Finder form with a description of the Jaguar of your choice and we will notify you when it has arrived. Or click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information to speak with a sales representative. We look forward to serving you.Reviews:* Stylish appearance; composed handling; powerful supercharged V8; fuel-efficient diesel option; available seven-passenger seating; true off-road capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV3HA131730
Stock: P1384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $41,987Great Deal | $5,292 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE27,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof w/Power Blind, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jets, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Wheels: 19 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 501), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Grained Leather-Trimmed Seats, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Range Rover Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof w/Power Blind, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jets, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Wheels: 19 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 501).Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsLOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged SE is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged SE is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FV2HA682124
Stock: PMG10730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $52,000Great Deal | $4,834 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td68,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
***LAND ROVER OKC***, Original MSRP $78827.00, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Drive Package, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof w/Power Blind, Twin Blade Sunvisors. Odometer is 24699 miles below market average!Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK6HA126723
Stock: P201262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $67,998Great Deal | $7,744 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography19,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover Sport includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. As part of the Herb Chambers Certified inspection process, this vehicle received an oil and filter change with a top off of washer fluid and tire pressure, a new battery, new front wiper blades, a new key battery, new Brembo front brake pads and rotors, new rear brake pads and rotors, and one new tire mounted and balanced, for a total added value of $4659.54. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES DRIVE PRO PACKAGE: Adaptive Cruise Control, queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, FULLY INSTALLED FIXED SIDE STEP PACKAGE, WHEELS: 22' 5 SPLIT SPOKE (STYLE 504): Tires: 22', PARK ASSIST: parallel/perpendicular parking and park exit, CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE: auxiliary rear air ducting to 3rd row seats, Heated Cooled Climate Rear Seat Rear Spoiler CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Was $69,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2FE3HA130055
Stock: P130055XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- New Listing$49,800Great Deal | $4,964 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE21,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
You won't want to miss this excellent value! You'll be impressed by a spectacular blend of technology, style and refinement. With just over 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the following features are included: voice activated navigation, telescoping steering wheel, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV3HA141173
Stock: PH1792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $44,750Great Deal | $5,033 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE19,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
One Of The Kind With All Luxury Options and 100% Clean Carfax and Autocheck ! MSRP $72,511.00 !!! Navigation System** Panoramic Moon Roof ** Blind Spot Monitoring ** Lane Departure Warning ** Rear-View Camera ** Heated Front and Rear Seats ** Heated Steering Wheel ** Dual Climate Control + Rear Air ** Bluetooth System ** Hands- Free Power Tailgate ** HomeLink ** Premium MERIDIAN Sound System** Leather Interior**Reverse Traffic Detect ** Active Steering ** Memory Seats ** Push Button Start ** Power Locks** Power Mirrors ** Multi-Contour Power Seats ** Power LiftGate** Rear Spoiler - Lip **Seat Memory** Comfort Access Key Less Entry ** WiFi Hotspot ** LED/HID Lights ** Rear Parking Aid ** LED Fog Lights ** Hard Disk Drive Media Storage** Cruise Control**Automatic Dimming**Power Folding Side-View Mirrors**SIRIUS Satellite Radio** Power Steering ** Power Windows** Passenger-Side Air Bag,** Traction Control** Front and Rear Park Distance Control** Tinted Glass ** ABS **Air Conditioning **Alarm** 19 Alloy Wheels ** Bluetooth**Active Suspension System**Auto Leveling Headlights**Bucket Seating**Power Adj Steering Column** iPod USB Adapter** Cruise Control**Driver-Side Airbag** Radial Tires** Rear Air Conditioning ** Rear Bench Seat**Fog Lights**Rear Window Defroster,**Remote Alarm Control** Remote Key less Entry ** Side-Impact Airbags** Xenon and More. *** Factory Warranty +
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FV6HA669120
Stock: RAN7780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,495Great Deal | $8,237 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE19,872 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PANORAMIC MOON ROOF**, **Car Fax ONE OWNER**, **Car Fax Certified**, Navigation System. 3.0L V6 Supercharged 8-Speed Automatic Santorini Black Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9158 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $50,065 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FVXHA676646
Stock: BP6078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $58,299Great Deal
Certified 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic29,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Odometer is 885 miles below market average! Loire Blue 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport **1PRICE TO SELL DOWN WITH NO HASSLE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE PRICING**, FEEL SECURE WITH AN APPROVED CERTIFIED LAND-ROVER!, 6 YEAR 100K CPO COVERAGE, CPO 160 POINT INSPECTION BY A CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, **ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**, 19 Speakers, 4-Zone Climate Control, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Comfort Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Console Cooler Box, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated & Cooled Climate Rear Seat, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Soft Door Close, Speed-sensing steering, Surround Camera System, Tachometer, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Vision & Convenience Package, Wheels: 21" Dark Satin Grey (Style 507). CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 8-Speed AutomaticSnell Automotive has been serving the DFW Metroplex for over 40 Years, Jaguar/Landrover Frisco is your premier retailer of new and used Jaguar/Landrover vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your shopping and service experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Serving Frisco, Prosper, Mckinney, Mellisa, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Plano, Tyler, Carrolton, Addison, Richardson, Garland, Grapevine and many other outlining cities.Certified. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption ReimbursementAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsReviews: * Stylish appearance; composed handling; powerful supercharged V8; fuel-efficient diesel option; available seven-passenger seating; true off-road capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2FV0HA679874
Stock: FR9955
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $53,977Great Deal | $6,567 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic30,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** BEST DEAL ***PANORAMIC ROOF ***WELL MAINTAINED*** FULLY LOADED*** LIKE NEW*** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** BACK UP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! We get you approved regardless of your credit. Looks and Drive Like NEW!!! 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE. Equipped with Backup Camera and Navigation System. 4 wheel drive. Ice cold a/c. Premium Sound System. Push to start engine. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2FV4HA675956
Stock: 675956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $46,856Great Deal | $3,980 below market
Certified 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td617,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hornburg Land Rover Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Contact Land Rover Santa Monica today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE. This Land Rover includes: EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING FIXED PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND CORRIS GREY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Land Rover Range Rover Sport. A rare find these days. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE is in a league of its own You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Compared to the Range Rover on which it's based, the Range Rover Sport is about six inches shorter in length and two inches lower. The Sport has somewhat different packaging, with a lower seating position and more of an emphasis on handling and on-road performance. It does, however, retain an impressive level of off-road prowess. The Range Rover Sport is a fast and agile performer, thanks to its lightweight all-aluminum construction. With major improvements in interior packaging and design, it is a more pleasant place for passengers, providing a luxurious, refined place. Compared to other models in its class, the Range Rover Sport doesn't make as much of a sacrifice in ride quality for handling and off-road prowess, while its feature set and luxurious cabin appointments are a step above some in the same price range. Key rivals include the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Infiniti QX70 and Cadillac Escalade. Strengths of this model include improved on-road performance, quiet, luxurious cabin, seating for up to seven, off-road prowess, excellent engines, wide range of active-safety features, and Unique style inside and out
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK0HA668860
Stock: 12724
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $57,491Great Deal | $5,586 below market
Certified 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE20,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Niello Land Rover and Jaguar of Sacramento Is Proud To Offer This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSELand Rover Certified Used Vehicle**Warranty Expires 3-31-2023 or 100,000 miles - whichever occurs first.**Panoramic Roof, One Owner, Niello Pre-Owned Select, 45 day non-maintenance repair window, Niello's 7 day/ 700 mile return policy!, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Advanced Tow Assist, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Extra Duty Package, Front Climate Comfort Visibility Package, Front dual zone A/C, Grand Black Veneer, Heated Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jets, Lane Keep Assist, Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W), Navigation System, Rover Tow Package, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Wheels: 21'' 5 Split Spoke (Style 507).Niello Pre- Owned Select offers a full 7 day/ 700 mile Return Policy! Call us today at (916) 483-2886 for availability, to schedule a test drive or any questions!Certification Program Details: Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 6 Year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsReviews: * Stylish appearance composed handling powerful supercharged V8 fuel-efficient diesel option available seven-passenger seating true off-road capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV5HA143300
Stock: UL7785
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $55,785Great Deal | $6,175 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE11,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Non-Smoker vehicle, Land Rover Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,559 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, KAIKOURA STONE, ADVANCED TOW ASSIST SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 6-year /100,000 Mile Limited Warranty, Complete 165-point inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance OPTION PACKAGES DRIVE PRO PACKAGE: Adaptive Cruise Control, queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, VISION & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: customer configurable mood lighting, Soft Door Close, TFT Instrument Panel, Surround Camera System, Configurable Mood Lighting, EXTRA DUTY PACKAGE: Terrain Response 2 Auto, 2 speed transfer case, adaptive dynamics and all terrain progress control, FRONT CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIBILITY PACKAGE: Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Heated Rear Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, driver and passenger 16 way power climate seats, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, ROVER TOW PACKAGE: hitch receiver and vehicle electrical wiring, SLIDING PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND: Replaces fixed glass sunroof EXPERTS REPORT KBB.com's review says The interior marries wood, leather and other high-quality materials in a way that could only be British, resulting in passenger coddling that perfectly justifies the high price tag against competitors like the Audi Q7 or BMW X5.. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV2HA134232
Stock: R003072A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $44,986Great Deal | $5,000 below market
Certified 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE25,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hornburg Land Rover Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
One Owner Land Rover Approved Pre-Owned Certified Very Low Mileage 2017 Range Rover Sport.Land Rover Los Angeles is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with 25,595mi. This Land Rover includes: EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING DARK GREY OAK VENEER/SATIN BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM LOIRE BLUE FIXED PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIBILITY PACK Fog Lamps Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat DRIVE PACKAGE Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NARVIK BLACK CONTRAST ROOF *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE handles with ease. This Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Compared to the Range Rover on which it's based, the Range Rover Sport is about six inches shorter in length and two inches lower. The Sport has somewhat different packaging, with a lower seating position and more of an emphasis on handling and on-road performance. It does, however, retain an impressive level of off-road prowess. The Range Rover Sport is a fast and agile performer, thanks to its lightweight all-aluminum construction. With major improvements in interior packaging and design, it is a more pleasant place for passengers, providing a luxurious, refined place. Compared to other models in its class, the Range Rover Sport doesn't make as much of a sacrifice in ride quality for handling and off-road prowess, while its feature set and luxurious cabin appointments are a step above some in the same price range. Key rivals include the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Infiniti QX70 and Cadillac Escalade. Strengths of this model include improved on-road performance, quiet, luxurious cabin, seating for up to seven, off-road prowess, excellent engines, wide range of active-safety features, and Unique style inside and out
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FV2HA142000
Stock: SSP3784
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $53,495Great Deal | $6,036 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE26,247 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable WarrantyONE OWNER. Includes GPS Navigation, Head Up Display, Panoramic Roof, Drive Pro Package, Vision and Convenience Pack, Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility Pack. Balance of Factory Warranty still in force. All services up-to-date. Schedule an appointment and test drive today. In order to protect our inventory from theft, pre-owned vehicles over $10K come installed with Lojack, add $795 for LoJack. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, TBD Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: Range Rover Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/50, 000miles, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV3HA129900
Stock: P2786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $47,992Great Deal | $4,930 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE24,245 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$76,217.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC ROOF, TURBOCHARGED, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat w/Load Through, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Console Cooler Box, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Front dual zone A/C, Grand Black Veneer, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Land Rover Car Care Valet Package, Memory seat, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Placed In Cargo Area Protection Package, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof w/Power Blind, TBD Axle Ratio, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Lock Package, Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 520).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FV1HA154505
Stock: 154505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- New Listing$48,330Great Deal
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td625,513 milesDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK5HA679881
Stock: 10431774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020