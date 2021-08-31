What is the AMG GT?

The AMG GT is the range-topping sports car in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. Available since 2016 as a two-seat coupe, the nameplate expanded to include a roadster body style in 2018 and a sleek four-door sedan in 2019. Combining a generously sized cabin with top-notch interior materials and a sublime driving experience, the AMG GT is one of the most well-rounded sports cars on the road. Until now, however, buyers have had to choose between a fuel-efficient yet underwhelming V6 or a thirsty but awesome V8. New for 2023 is a powertrain that offers the best of both worlds.

Available only on the sedan body style, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance pairs the twin-turbo V8 found on the most potent trims with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The rear-mounted electric motor is fed by a rather small 6.1-kWh battery pack, and the 7 miles of range quoted by Mercedes (following the European WLTP testing standard) is a joke if you think of this vehicle as a traditional PHEV. Rather, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is geared toward using every bit of that battery as a speed booster. The motor develops 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque on its own, with the engine and motor combining to produce a total of 831 hp and a staggering 1,033 lb-ft.

Mercedes says this model will rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, or 0.2 second quicker than the non-hybrid AMG GT 63 S. We also expect fuel economy ratings to improve slightly, but don't set your sights too high. The PHEV is still tuned for performance, after all, though you could conceivably make a run to the grocery store without tapping into that V8.