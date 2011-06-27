Used 2002 Audi TT 180hp Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height53 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raven Black Pearl Effect
  • Nimbus Gray Pearl Effect
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Amulet Red
  • Lake Silver Metallic
  • Desert Green Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant White
Interior Colors
  • Nappa Ebony
  • Nappa Aviator Gray
  • Nappa Amber Red
  • Nappa Desert Grass Green
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
205/55R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
