2020 McLaren 720S Spider

What’s new

  • No significant changes
  • Part of the first 720S Spider generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Massive acceleration from 710-horsepower V8
  • Suspension delivers a supple ride and superb body control
  • Convertible loses no performance to the coupe
  • Excellent visibility
  • Occasional vibrations with the top down
  • Staggering price
2020 McLaren 720S Spider pricing

2020 McLaren 720S Spider Review

If you want a fast convertible, check out the Porsche 911. Even in its newest generation, the 911 remains one of the most entertaining drop-tops on the market. It's also relatively affordable by sports car standards. But if your budget is deep into six-figure territory, chances are you want something a little more exclusive than Porsche's evolutionary four-seater. If that sounds like you, may we suggest the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?

This McLaren exotic sports car starts with the drop-dead gorgeous styling and sonorous V8 from the 720S coupe and swaps the fixed roof for a power-retractable hardtop. The result is one of the most lust-worthy supercars available today.

As with other McLarens, the backbone of the 720S Spider is a carbon-fiber tub that gives the chassis incredible rigidity and helps keep weight down. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out a thundering 710 horsepower. Even among rival open-air supercars, the 720S Spider's advertised 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds is prodigious.

Downsides? Well, McLaren likes to keep its cars pure and relatively elemental, so you won't find niceties such as adaptive cruise control and ventilated seats. The optional 360-degree camera system is the closest thing you'll find to a modern advanced driving system, though the available lift system does provide some everyday practicality. But as long as you don't need the newest and fanciest gizmos the automotive world has to offer, the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider will meet every one of your sports car desires.

Which 720S Spider does Edmunds recommend?

Since the different trim levels largely equip the 720S with a different assortment of styling flourishes, the choice is up to you and your tastes. From the options list, we'd recommend the 360-degree parking camera and vehicle lift — there's nothing more embarrassing than taking out your new supercar's bumper because you hit a parking stop. Also check out the Bowers & Wilkins audio system; though we haven't met any, it's theoretically possible that an owner exists who will get tired of hearing the V8's wail to redline.

McLaren 720S Spider models

The 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is a supercar differentiated from the 720S coupe by its retractable hardtop roof. It is available in three trim levels: base, Luxury and Performance. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (710 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Base
Every McLaren 720S comes standard with:

  • 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels
  • Carbon-ceramic brakes
  • LED headlights
  • Adaptive dampers
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Manually adjustable seats
  • Imitation suede upholstery and interior trim
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Navigation system
  • Satellite radio

Luxury
The 720S Luxury adds:

  • Dark gray exterior trim
  • Engine bay lighting
  • Interior ambient lighting
  • Power-adjustable and heated seats
  • Leather upholstery and interior trim

Performance
The Performance adds the following to the base 720S:

  • Carbon-fiber exterior trim
  • Engine bay lighting
  • Interior ambient lighting
  • Carbon-fiber interior detailing
  • Leather/imitation suede combination upholstery and trim

As with all high-end supercars, the 720S Spider offers a deep customization program to tailor the vehicle to the buyer.

Exterior or performance-based options include:

  • Several carbon-fiber trim packages
  • Forged alloy wheels
  • Painted brake calipers
  • High-performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires
  • Sport exhaust
  • Vehicle lift system
  • Electrochromic roof (can dim the transparent section of the roof at the press of a button)
  • Rearview camera
  • 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)

Inside, you can opt for:

  • Fixed-back carbon-fiber sport seats
  • Power-adjustable steering wheel
  • 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system
  • Contrast-color stitching
  • Numerous carbon-fiber trim additions via McLaren's MSO customization program

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$315,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
    See all 2020 McLaren 720S Spider features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 720S Spider safety features:

    Front and Rear Parking Sensors
    Warns you when you're approaching a nearby object or wall with either the front or rear bumper.
    360 Degree Park Assist
    Gives you a bird's-eye view of the vehicle for parking in tight spaces or getting around tight corners.
    Brake Pad Wear Sensors
    Alerts you of brake pad wear, which can be particularly useful for owners who put their McLarens out on the racetrack.

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. the competition

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan

    The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is one of the last naturally aspirated supercars. Available in rear- or all-wheel drive, the Huracan features a phenomenal 5.2-liter V10 with 530 horsepower on tap. The Lamborghini looks amazing, offers stellar performance, and is far more comfortable than you might expect.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & Lamborghini Huracan features

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. Audi R8

    Let's say you like the idea of a V10-powered supercar but the Huracan's sheet metal is a little too extroverted. The Audi R8 Spyder might suffice. The Audi R8 and the Lamborghini share the same powertrain and basic architecture, but the R8 is a little more reserved and tech-forward.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & Audi R8 features

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. McLaren 600LT Spider

    The McLaren 600LT Spider is the 720S Spider's smaller, less expensive sibling. The 600LT uses a smaller-displacement V8 and develops less horsepower — 592 hp versus the 720S Spider's 710 hp. Still, the 600LT is tremendously quick in its own right — according to McLaren, it posts the same 2.9-second 0-60 mph time as the 720S Spider.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & McLaren 600LT Spider features

    2020 McLaren 720S Spider First Drive

    Topless Rocket Ship

    Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentFebruary 26th, 2019

    "Just drive it like a normal car," says the McLaren rep, handing over the key and pointing at what looks like a spaceship parked in the hotel turnaround. The alien craft is the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider, a convertible version of McLaren's latest hyperfast supercar.

    It's probably for the best. Space travel looks so uncomfortable, what with the rough launches and the cramped cryogenic pods. Much better to settle into a pair of leather buckets mounted deep in a carbon-fiber shell and backed not by rockets, but by a 710-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Convertibles are a bad idea in space anyway, but a great idea in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. We drop the top before leaving the parking lot and head out to see if anything about a supercar can be normal.

    Old Tech Meets New

    "Take it where you'd normally go in your own car." That's the driving instruction, and who are we to argue? First, a twist along a lake road that introduces us to the 720's lightning-fast shifts and eyelash-curling acceleration.

    Step on the gas. There's no off-the-line burnout like in a high-horsepower muscle car. It's more of a momentary vacuum, as if you can feel all the air in front of the car being sucked through the hollow doors into the waiting radiators concealed in the Spider's broad haunches or directed along the quarter-panel buttresses and active rear wing. Then, hold on. The 720S pulls away and keeps pulling.

    McLaren says top speed is a retina-flattening 212 mph. You'll understand if we don't test that on the public road. We can say that the car goes 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, which is faster than you can say "zero to 60." The twin-turbo engine doesn't roar so much as whoosh, and while it may not be a Grammy-winning soundtrack, you'll barely hear it over your own delighted giggling.

    When it's time to come back to Earth, hit the brakes hard. You might catch a glimpse in the rear view of the active rear spoiler flipping forward like a crossing guard's stop sign to assist in bringing the beast to a halt. Not that the brakes need any help — the giant carbon-ceramic rotors (15.4-inch front and 15.0-inch rear) get the job done. But the wing looks spectacular in action. Speeding up, slowing down or turning, the car moves so fluidly you are reminded once again of sci-fi tech.

    There's a temptation to check that it's actually stuck to the ground and not simply hovering above it. It is though. Nineteen-inch aluminum wheels in the front and 20-inch wheels in the back are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires and remain firmly planted.

    Breathless from the sheer insanity of it all, we turn toward Phoenix to test the real-world usability. Sure, the 720S is a dream on a smooth mountain jaunt, but how will it handle clogged freeways, rutted industrial roads, and a busy parking lot outside the local taco joint?

    As it turns out, the 720S Spider is still dreamy. On the freeway, passing power isn't a problem — obviously — but visibility isn't an issue either because you can see through the tinted-glass rear roof pillars.

    Rough roads don't upset the Spider. In Comfort mode it floats right over them, and steep driveways are conquered by a driver-controlled front-axle lift system. A combo of sensors and a 360-degree camera make parking stress-free. The doors open almost straight up, meaning that we could comfortably exit the car when parked next to another vehicle, or, as it turns out, between a 70-year-old lathe and a pile of scrap metal.

    Weight a Second

    We ended up taking the McLaren by Blake Machine Co. — a machine shop that's been in business since the early 1960s and that specializes in vintage land speed and drag racing cars. Our host was delighted by the 720S, quizzing us about the adaptive suspension and comparing the various air inlets to those on a Buick salt-flat racing car inside the garage. He showed us some rare drag racing parts from the late '60s, and nodded approvingly when we told him the 720S runs a 10.4-second quarter-mile. We left Blake's with a hearty appreciation for the evolution of automotive technology.

    So much of the 720's abilities are made possible by its lightweight skeleton. "We're not in a horsepower race; we're in a weight race," says McLaren's CEO, Mike Flewitt. It isn't enough to make a fire-breathing powerplant if the vehicle it's in is heavy and unwieldy.

    The answer for McLaren is composite construction. McLaren has been using carbon fiber since the 1980s, and its current generation of supercars start with a carbon pod. Both the 720S coupe and the convertible are designed from the same starting point, and the strength of the pod is what allows for the delicate windshield pillars and transparent buttresses on the Spider, as well as its rocket-ship performance. When you ask 710 horses to move a little over 3,000 pounds, you better prepare to leave orbit. In the McLaren 720S Spider, you'll do it in comfort.

    Easy Like Sunday Morning

    It's not that you're going to forget you're in a $327,000 convertible that looks like it formed out of drops of molten metal solidified at speed — our test car in Supernova Silver looked particularly evil-Terminator — but all the little things that normally cause so much stress in a low-slung, low-seat sports car just aren't there.

    Entry into the car is easy, with a lower doorsill and a thinner, less intrusive windshield frame. Once inside, adjustable leather seats provide a surprising amount of padding. True seating adjustability is unusual in supercar-land, and this vertically challenged test driver really appreciates driving a 710-horsepower car and seeing over its dash at the same time. Normally the driving position is just sort of peering through the steering wheel like a fast-moving version of Tim Allen's neighbor on Home Improvement.

    But even if you were stuck with the interior view, it's not a bad one. Leather and carbon fiber chase each other around the cabin and across the steering wheel. A digital dash pod sits behind the flat-bottom wheel like a helpful robot companion waiting for instruction, and shift controls for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission cascade down from a vertically mounted 8-inch touchscreen to end in a cupholder and console.

    The overall feel of the 720S interior is more like landscape than architecture. It's so full of little bridges and arches that it looks like a leather-wrapped Utah state park. Much like Utah, it's clean and sensible, with a minimum of fussy knobs and buttons. Paddle shifters and nose-lift lever are behind the steering wheel, and the Comfort, Sport and Track mode selector are to the right in the center stack. Those and the pedals are pretty much all the controls you need in a 720S, although if you did choose the 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system or want to use the navigation, those features are much improved over previous McLaren models, and they're found in the center touchscreen.

    Top Gun

    With the top up, the 720S Spider is light and airy thanks to an optional glass hardtop that replaces the standard carbon-fiber roof with an electrochromic-glazed panel. If it gets a bit too convection oven-y inside with the greenhouse option, just tap the button at the front of the window and watch the clear glass instantly darken to block out heat and UV rays. When the car is parked with the roof up, it automatically reverts to the darker setting to keep the cabin cool. But we're in a convertible. Let's put the top down. It takes just 11 seconds to tuck away, and it can be raised or lowered when the car is moving up to 31 mph.

    People don't usually shop for supercars as daily drivers, but the 720S Spider would be happy to take the job. Perhaps NASA should talk with the McLaren engineers to get some idea of how to make a faster-than-light trip more pleasant, because if they can make a spaceship as comfortable and easy to drive as the 720S, it will be no problem finding volunteers for the Mars mission.

    Is the McLaren 720S Spider a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 720S Spider both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 720S Spider has 7.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

    Is the McLaren 720S Spider reliable?

    To determine whether the McLaren 720S Spider is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 720S Spider.

    Is the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 720S Spider is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?

    The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $315,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $315,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of McLaren 720S Spider?

    If you're interested in the McLaren 720S Spider, the next question is, which 720S Spider model is right for you? 720S Spider variants include 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of 720S Spider models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

