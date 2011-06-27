2020 McLaren 720S Spider
What’s new
- No significant changes
- Part of the first 720S Spider generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Massive acceleration from 710-horsepower V8
- Suspension delivers a supple ride and superb body control
- Convertible loses no performance to the coupe
- Excellent visibility
- Occasional vibrations with the top down
- Staggering price
2020 McLaren 720S Spider Review
If you want a fast convertible, check out the Porsche 911. Even in its newest generation, the 911 remains one of the most entertaining drop-tops on the market. It's also relatively affordable by sports car standards. But if your budget is deep into six-figure territory, chances are you want something a little more exclusive than Porsche's evolutionary four-seater. If that sounds like you, may we suggest the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
This McLaren exotic sports car starts with the drop-dead gorgeous styling and sonorous V8 from the 720S coupe and swaps the fixed roof for a power-retractable hardtop. The result is one of the most lust-worthy supercars available today.
As with other McLarens, the backbone of the 720S Spider is a carbon-fiber tub that gives the chassis incredible rigidity and helps keep weight down. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out a thundering 710 horsepower. Even among rival open-air supercars, the 720S Spider's advertised 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds is prodigious.
Downsides? Well, McLaren likes to keep its cars pure and relatively elemental, so you won't find niceties such as adaptive cruise control and ventilated seats. The optional 360-degree camera system is the closest thing you'll find to a modern advanced driving system, though the available lift system does provide some everyday practicality. But as long as you don't need the newest and fanciest gizmos the automotive world has to offer, the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider will meet every one of your sports car desires.
Which 720S Spider does Edmunds recommend?
McLaren 720S Spider models
The 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is a supercar differentiated from the 720S coupe by its retractable hardtop roof. It is available in three trim levels: base, Luxury and Performance. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (710 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Base
Every McLaren 720S comes standard with:
- 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- LED headlights
- Adaptive dampers
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Manually adjustable seats
- Imitation suede upholstery and interior trim
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Four-speaker audio system
- Navigation system
- Satellite radio
Luxury
The 720S Luxury adds:
- Dark gray exterior trim
- Engine bay lighting
- Interior ambient lighting
- Power-adjustable and heated seats
- Leather upholstery and interior trim
Performance
The Performance adds the following to the base 720S:
- Carbon-fiber exterior trim
- Engine bay lighting
- Interior ambient lighting
- Carbon-fiber interior detailing
- Leather/imitation suede combination upholstery and trim
As with all high-end supercars, the 720S Spider offers a deep customization program to tailor the vehicle to the buyer.
Exterior or performance-based options include:
- Several carbon-fiber trim packages
- Forged alloy wheels
- Painted brake calipers
- High-performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires
- Sport exhaust
- Vehicle lift system
- Electrochromic roof (can dim the transparent section of the roof at the press of a button)
- Rearview camera
- 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)
Inside, you can opt for:
- Fixed-back carbon-fiber sport seats
- Power-adjustable steering wheel
- 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Contrast-color stitching
- Numerous carbon-fiber trim additions via McLaren's MSO customization program
Sponsored cars related to the 720S Spider
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$315,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 720S Spider safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns you when you're approaching a nearby object or wall with either the front or rear bumper.
- 360 Degree Park Assist
- Gives you a bird's-eye view of the vehicle for parking in tight spaces or getting around tight corners.
- Brake Pad Wear Sensors
- Alerts you of brake pad wear, which can be particularly useful for owners who put their McLarens out on the racetrack.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. the competition
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is one of the last naturally aspirated supercars. Available in rear- or all-wheel drive, the Huracan features a phenomenal 5.2-liter V10 with 530 horsepower on tap. The Lamborghini looks amazing, offers stellar performance, and is far more comfortable than you might expect.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Audi R8
Let's say you like the idea of a V10-powered supercar but the Huracan's sheet metal is a little too extroverted. The Audi R8 Spyder might suffice. The Audi R8 and the Lamborghini share the same powertrain and basic architecture, but the R8 is a little more reserved and tech-forward.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. McLaren 600LT Spider
The McLaren 600LT Spider is the 720S Spider's smaller, less expensive sibling. The 600LT uses a smaller-displacement V8 and develops less horsepower — 592 hp versus the 720S Spider's 710 hp. Still, the 600LT is tremendously quick in its own right — according to McLaren, it posts the same 2.9-second 0-60 mph time as the 720S Spider.
FAQ
Is the McLaren 720S Spider a good car?
What's new in the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider:
- No significant changes
- Part of the first 720S Spider generation introduced for 2019
Is the McLaren 720S Spider reliable?
Is the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $315,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $315,000
What are the different models of McLaren 720S Spider?
More about the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
2020 McLaren 720S Spider Overview
The 2020 McLaren 720S Spider is offered in the following submodels: 720S Spider Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 720S Spider.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 720S Spider featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
Which 2020 McLaren 720S Spiders are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 McLaren 720S Spider for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2020 720S Spiders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $348,397 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider.
Can't find a new 2020 McLaren 720S Spiders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new McLaren 720S Spider for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,806.
Find a new McLaren for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,254.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 McLaren 720S Spider?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out McLaren lease specials
Related 2020 McLaren 720S Spider info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Portofino