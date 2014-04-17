Used 2014 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
255 listings
- 87,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,597
- 100,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,891$1,509 Below Market
- 82,919 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,894$452 Below Market
- 27,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,984$546 Below Market
- 54,310 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,800
- 70,579 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900
- 75,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,500
- 83,115 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,875$1,447 Below Market
- 47,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
- 43,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,991
- 54,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
- 36,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,950
- 111,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,872
- 68,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,917
- 69,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
- 51,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,900
- 90,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 37,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,991
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4
2014 1st REVIEW - I am now on my third Audi and my current S4 is certainly the best. I test drove all models excluding A8 (can't afford it anyway) and S4 drives the best. Especially in its Sport mode - what a thrill! You can make it a normal commute car and join thousands of other generics on the highway during rush hours. But you can put in more aggressive mode and enjoy a proper sports car at a press of a button (well several buttons anyway). Brilliant design, excellent engineering and great execution. ----- 2017 2nd REVIEW - My first review (see above) was written 3+ years ago. Well now I owned this car for 3.5 years. It is an excellent driver's car indeed. Engine is simply superb, smart technology and very thoughtful quality accents are everywhere, car software is perfect. It still drives like a dream. I am very happy with my purchase. Love the quality and reliability, love the intelligence and absolutely love the speed and acceleration. No breakdowns whatsoever in 3.5 years and 56K miles. However maintenance cost is way too high if you don't do it yourself. I decided to do as much as possible myself (I like working on my cars) and after some initial investment in required tools my son and I already changed oil, breaks, disks, sparks plugs, filters, etc - everything strictly according to the maintenance schedule and AUDI torque specs. We use only OEM parts and save about 60-70% compared to our local dealership price. We also had to buy a special cable to re-program the car, reset service reminder, etc. I actually love working on this AUDI, it is very well engineered and it is a pleasure to service it. There is one more thing to know / consider. You should not expect this car to be very economical fuel consumption-wise. It all depends on how you drive it - you can get anywhere from 15 to 28 MPG on a highway. Once you floor it, your MPG drops - but the thrill is very well worth it. Highly recommended to those who like quality, sophistication, reliability, technology and speed. This S4 delivers all of that. Good job AUDI! 2019 3rd REVIEW - I now have almost 85K miles on the odometer. Still truly enjoy driving my S4 every time I am behind the wheel. Superb, high quality and very reliable car. Very fast, very sporty and responsive. My car still looks like new and I am not going to get a new one any time soon. I always precisely follow recommended service schedule (everything by the book!) and so far I had no problems except for one issue. At around 70K miles I started smelling gas around the vehicle. I run diagnostics and it showed misfire error code in one of the cylinders. The problem was fixed by replacing all 6 ignition coils - I did everything myself in about 20 min. After some on-line research I found that this seems to be a well-known issue - my suggestion would be to replace all coils every 60K miles. Otherwise no problems whatsoever.
