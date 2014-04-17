Used 2014 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    87,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,597

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    100,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,891

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    82,919 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,894

    $452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    27,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,984

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    54,310 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,800

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    70,579 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    75,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,500

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    83,115 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,875

    $1,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    47,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    43,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,991

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    54,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    36,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,950

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    111,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,872

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    68,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,917

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    69,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    51,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    90,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    37,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,991

    Details

Excellent Driver's Car
andre1966,04/17/2014
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
2014 1st REVIEW - I am now on my third Audi and my current S4 is certainly the best. I test drove all models excluding A8 (can't afford it anyway) and S4 drives the best. Especially in its Sport mode - what a thrill! You can make it a normal commute car and join thousands of other generics on the highway during rush hours. But you can put in more aggressive mode and enjoy a proper sports car at a press of a button (well several buttons anyway). Brilliant design, excellent engineering and great execution. ----- 2017 2nd REVIEW - My first review (see above) was written 3+ years ago. Well now I owned this car for 3.5 years. It is an excellent driver's car indeed. Engine is simply superb, smart technology and very thoughtful quality accents are everywhere, car software is perfect. It still drives like a dream. I am very happy with my purchase. Love the quality and reliability, love the intelligence and absolutely love the speed and acceleration. No breakdowns whatsoever in 3.5 years and 56K miles. However maintenance cost is way too high if you don't do it yourself. I decided to do as much as possible myself (I like working on my cars) and after some initial investment in required tools my son and I already changed oil, breaks, disks, sparks plugs, filters, etc - everything strictly according to the maintenance schedule and AUDI torque specs. We use only OEM parts and save about 60-70% compared to our local dealership price. We also had to buy a special cable to re-program the car, reset service reminder, etc. I actually love working on this AUDI, it is very well engineered and it is a pleasure to service it. There is one more thing to know / consider. You should not expect this car to be very economical fuel consumption-wise. It all depends on how you drive it - you can get anywhere from 15 to 28 MPG on a highway. Once you floor it, your MPG drops - but the thrill is very well worth it. Highly recommended to those who like quality, sophistication, reliability, technology and speed. This S4 delivers all of that. Good job AUDI! 2019 3rd REVIEW - I now have almost 85K miles on the odometer. Still truly enjoy driving my S4 every time I am behind the wheel. Superb, high quality and very reliable car. Very fast, very sporty and responsive. My car still looks like new and I am not going to get a new one any time soon. I always precisely follow recommended service schedule (everything by the book!) and so far I had no problems except for one issue. At around 70K miles I started smelling gas around the vehicle. I run diagnostics and it showed misfire error code in one of the cylinders. The problem was fixed by replacing all 6 ignition coils - I did everything myself in about 20 min. After some on-line research I found that this seems to be a well-known issue - my suggestion would be to replace all coils every 60K miles. Otherwise no problems whatsoever.
