Used 2014 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,379 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,995$7,197 Below Market
All In 1 Motors - North Bergen / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT5EH162219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,995$5,070 Below Market
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! Value Priced below the market average! -Navigation -Leather New Tires, and Multi-Point Inspected -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Challenger is sure to sell fast. Multi-Point Inspection New Tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT1EH124485
Stock: 1450P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,681$3,009 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**ONE OWNER**Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 20 x 8.0 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Performance Steering, Performance Suspension, Power driver seat, Quick Order Package 26E SXT, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport Mode, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Super Sport Group (SS/T), Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth.**TRADES WELCOME**FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE**ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTED** 18/27 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG7EH311475
Stock: MZP1143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,871 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,994$1,887 Below Market
Commerce Mitsubishi - Commerce / California
White SXT RWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 5-Speed Automatic 18/27 City/Highway MPGLimited Lifetime Powertrain Protection! Complementary on all eligible pre-owned vehicles. See dealer for details.See How We Make the Difference at Commerce Mitsubishi, Providing Mitsubishi Drivers from Commerce, Los Angeles, Downey, Alhambra CA and Pico Rivera With a Quality Experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAGXEH310286
Stock: CP960A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 62,989 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,695$2,237 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Meet our 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT Coupe featured in Black! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 producing 305hp and connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 27mpg on the open road! It comes with aggressive styling, alloy wheels, and LED lighting. Inside our SXT, you'll find an AM/FM/CD player with an AUX connection, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, climate controls, and more! Safety in our Dodge Challenger includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG2EH313473
Stock: H313473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- 105,362 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,750$3,460 Below Market
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG8EH126819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,774$2,757 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, Low Miles!!!, Challenger SE Plus, 5-Speed Automatic, 20" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, 368 Watt Amplifier, 40GB Hard Drive w/20GB Available, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Performance Steering, Performance Suspension, Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Remote USB Port, Sound Group II, Sport Mode, Super Sport Group (SS/T), Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG1EH260622
Stock: AT1998A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 61,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,425$4,646 Below Market
Rountree Ford - Shreveport / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT6EH140021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,814
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Harman/Kardon Audio Group Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Power Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/Dvd/MP3/Hdd/Nav Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Dark Slate Gray; Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Dual Silver Center Stripes Engine: 6.4L V8 Srt Hemi Mds Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 22X Tires: P245/45Zr20 As Performance Wheels: 20" X 9" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Dodge Challenger? This is it. This Dodge includes: ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Dodge Challenger SRT8 that you won't find in your average vehicle. A Dodge with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Challenger SRT8 was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2014 Dodge Challenger: The 2014 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars at any price. With thoroughly modern underpinnings, the Challenger manages to maintain legitimate V8 muscle-car credibility while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; it seats five people and Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it also boasts best in class in trunk space. Strengths of this model include Classic muscle-car looks, modern tech and entertainment features, smooth ride, responsive handling, and cargo space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYCJ9EH201875
Stock: EH201875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,401 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,000$2,511 Below Market
Walser Experienced Autos - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYCJ2EH137453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,932$2,715 Below Market
Van Campen Suzuki - Williamsport / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG6EH299562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,971 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,982$2,894 Below Market
Ganley Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Painesville / Ohio
Challenger R/T, 2D Coupe, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, Tremec 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Bright White Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 100th Anniversary Appearance Group, 100th Anniversary Badge, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 368 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Body Color/Accent Color Grille, Brake assist, Bright Pedals, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (DJ), Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Steering w/Variable Displacement, Performance Steering Wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Berber Floor Mats, Quick Order Package 27C 100th Ann. Appearance Group, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Special Key Fob, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Super Track Pak, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Challenger R/T, 2D Coupe, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, Tremec 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Bright White Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 100th Anniversary Appearance Group, 100th Anniversary Badge, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 368 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Body Color/Accent Color Grille, Brake assist, Bright Pedals, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (DJ), Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Steering w/Variable Displacement, Performance Steering Wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Berber Floor Mats, Quick Order Package 27C 100th Ann. Appearance Group, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Special Key Fob, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT4EH310523
Stock: 10756T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 56,681 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT8EH209775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,974 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,595$2,984 Below Market
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Dodge Challenger R/T is in a very good condition, & has:Clean Carfax with no accident nor damage reported.NavigationLeatherSunRoofLovely Red on Black ColorK&N Intake & much more to tell, must come & see
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT3EH163613
Stock: 2006628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 26,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999$2,377 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG2EH299543
Stock: G39104B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,000$1,824 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Clean CARFAX, Touch screen stereo, Cloth, Push button start, Rear-facing air vents, 6-speed Manual, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT7EH242220
Stock: EH242220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 16,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,998$734 Below Market
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBTXEH253275
Stock: 19145136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,999$898 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CHALLENGER! 1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.7 Liter V8 Engine, 375 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, Shaker Package #0664 of 2000 made, R/T Package, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Factory GPS Navigation System, Dual Rear Exhaust, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Red Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Power Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control Traction Control ESC, Goodyear Eagle F1 245/45 ZR20 Tires, 20 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Painted and Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, Reverse Sensors, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, Black Hood Decal, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Sound Group II with Boston Premium Sound System with Factory Subwoofer, U Connect Hands Free Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, 28 GB Hard Drive MyGig, Enter-N-Go System Keyless Entry System, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Fold Down Rear Seats, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Black, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! WOW! This is one of the sharpest and cleanest 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT4EH276793
Stock: 10862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
- 5(53%)
- 4(32%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(5%)
