Used 2014 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Harman/Kardon Audio Group Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Power Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/Dvd/MP3/Hdd/Nav Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Dark Slate Gray; Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Dual Silver Center Stripes Engine: 6.4L V8 Srt Hemi Mds Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 22X Tires: P245/45Zr20 As Performance Wheels: 20" X 9" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Dodge Challenger? This is it. This Dodge includes: ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Dodge Challenger SRT8 that you won't find in your average vehicle. A Dodge with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Challenger SRT8 was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2014 Dodge Challenger: The 2014 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars at any price. With thoroughly modern underpinnings, the Challenger manages to maintain legitimate V8 muscle-car credibility while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; it seats five people and Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it also boasts best in class in trunk space. Strengths of this model include Classic muscle-car looks, modern tech and entertainment features, smooth ride, responsive handling, and cargo space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDYCJ9EH201875

Stock: EH201875

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020