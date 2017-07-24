Used 2018 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
- 29,754 miles
$35,999$5,493 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6928 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF47JA003080
Stock: O308758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 7,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,950$4,147 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1982212 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF41JA190462
Stock: c1156674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,495$2,872 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Moonlight Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF4XJA008841
Stock: JA008841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 11,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,897
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With just over 10,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: leather upholstery, power front seats, and a blind spot monitoring system. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF43JA089164
Stock: LJA089164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro23,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000$3,838 Below Market
Audi Fremont - Fremont / California
Audi Fremont is excited to offer this 2018 Audi S4 Prestige. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S4 Prestige. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Audi S4. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi S4 has very low mileage making it a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4BF4XJA018182
Stock: U1254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 19,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,977
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 S4 with only 19,006 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless. Premium Plus trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, S SPORT PACKAGE, Serviced here.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 PlayerOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION PACKAGE Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3" LCD fully digital instrument cluster w/1,440 x 540 pixel resolution and 2 visual modes: classic and infotainment, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Online Services, subscription, MIB-2/Gen 2 features in addition to MIB-1: NVIDIA Tegra 3 processingVISIT US TODAYAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF41JA003754
Stock: P1368
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro18,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,999$4,787 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, WARM WEATHER PACKAGE!! This 2018 Audi S4 Prestige comes loaded with features like Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AF40JA117345
Stock: TA117345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,991$3,086 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF48JA002424
Stock: JA002424
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 12,300 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,987
Real Motors - Clearwater / Florida
Up for Sale 2018 Audi S4 Prestige 3.0 Supercharged with 12K miles /////Please note this Audi Holds Florida Rebuilt Title due to a previous Left Front Collision.No Flood /// No Airbags Deployed /// No Engine /// No Transmission Damages.JUST SERVICED and Multipoint Inspected at Audi Dealer.Financing Options Available. Call us in advance for an information.We Welcome Any Pre-Sale Inspection!!!Extended Warranty by Gold Standard Automotive Network is Available. Different Packages available. Ask for Details!!!Call us today to schedule your test drive.VIN # WAUC4AF49JA045965KEY FEATURES: Prestige Package; S Sport Package; Driver Assistance Package; Audi MMI Navigation Plus; Adaptive Cruise Control; Audi Active Lane Assist; Head up Display;Top View Camera; Backup Camera Rear Parking Sensors; Blinds Spot System; Sun Roof; Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension; 3.0 V6 Supercharged; 7-Speed S tronic; Heated/Leather Seats (Front); Power Seats; Fine Nappa Leather Seats; Driver's Memory Seat; Sunroof; Bang and Olufsen Audio System; all other Standard Audi Features.EPA MILEAGE EST. (CTY/HWY 21/30 mpg;RANGE IN MILES (CTY/HWY) 321.3/459 mi.FUEL TANK CAPACITY 15.3 gal.ENGINE TYPE Gas;FUEL TYPE Premium unleaded (required)HORSEPOWER 354 hp @ 5400 rpm;TORQUE 369 ft-lbs. @ 1370 rpm;TURNING CIRCLE 38.1 ftTiresComes with 1 Key; (let us know in advance)Owner's Manual Not Present
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AF49JA045965
Stock: 10765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,983$2,400 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus* (AWD, 8-Speed Automatic, 3.0L TFSI) with only 11,570 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Navigation System * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 19 Speakers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Online Services * Audi Virtual Cockpit * Automatic temperature control * Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning * CD player * Cold Weather Package * Delay-off headlights * Fine Nappa Leather Interior * Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Heated 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel * Heated 3-Step Rear Seats * Illuminated entry * Navigation Package * Power moonroof * Radio data system * Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch * Rear fog lights * Red Brake Calipers * Remote keyless entry * S Sport Package * Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension * Sports Rear Differential * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Wheels: 8.5 x 19 Audi Sport 5-V-Spoke Design.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF45JA022906
Stock: V26961A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,905 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,600
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note, Audi USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning"Brake Concerns".Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Performed Alignment and Front Camera R424 Calibration of Both Lane Assist Control Modules.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Audi USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 Audi S4 3.0T Quattro Sedan,*Brilliant Black Exterior over Black Fine Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $57,085.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Navigation Package* *(Originally $2,600)*Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit,Audi Connect Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,*Fine Nappa Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $1,250),**Carbon Atlas Interior Trim (Originally $500),**Audi Beam-Rings (Originally $250),**Apple Lightning and USB Type-C Cables (Originally $110),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Audi MMI Voice Activated Navigation Plus System with MMI Touch Color Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Pre Sense Basic and City, Audi Side Assist with Pre Sense Rear,Parking System Plus, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Driver Information System with 7-Inch Color Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Audi Music Interface, Apple Lightning and USB Type-C Cables,Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands Free Wireless Phone Connectivity, Smartphone Interface,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Black Fine Nappa Leather with Diamond Stitched Seats,Heated Power Front S Sport Leather Seats with Massage and Power Side Bolsters,Split-Folding Fold-Forward Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Tilt and Slide Power Sunroof with Retractable Sunshade,Carbon Atlas Interior Trim with Brushed Aluminum Interior Accents,Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration and Digital Rear Display,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror with Compass, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Automatic Full LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights,LED Tail Lights with Dynamic Turn Signals, Audi Beam-Rings,Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensing Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,3.0L TFSI 354-HP 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission, Audi Drive Select,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,18-Inch 5-Double-Spoke Star Design Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF46JA234181
Stock: 14012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 20,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,997$1,930 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ABS brakes, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Online Services, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Fine Nappa Leather Interior, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Heated 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated 3-Step Rear Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Package, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L TFSI Daytona Gray Pearl EffectRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7841 miles below market average!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF44JA020497
Stock: WC343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 13,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$43,999$2,640 Below Market
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
S4, Prestige, Sports Differential and Suspension, 19' wheels, Nappa Leather, Driver Assistance Package, Carbon Inlays, Navigation, Red Calipers, $64,950 original MSRP, Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AF48JA003299
Stock: P15379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,649$1,237 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * Audi Certified * 2018 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus * quattro All Wheel Drive * Navigation Package * Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Online Services * Audi Virtual Cockpit * Navigation Package * Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch * Moonroof * Rear View Camera * Heated Front Seats * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today! Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi's 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region's volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF40JA009044
Stock: APJA009044
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,985$1,425 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF42JA001608
Stock: JA001608
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 16,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,496$880 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
S Sport Package Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seat Trim Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER** AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * OFFERED WITH AN INDUSTRY LEADING AUTONATION 125 POINT INSPECTION AND A 90 DAY / 4,000 MILE WARRANTY * CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE * AN APPOINTMENT WILL GUARANTEE THE BEST USE OF YOUR VALUABLE TIME AND ENSURE THE BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE . DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! CLEAN AS THEY COME. PRICED TO SELL AND WILL NOT LAST! JAGUAR LAND ROVER BETHESDA OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF45JA003238
Stock: JA003238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 16,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,000
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Navigation Package Wheels: 8.5" X 19" Audi Sport 5-V-Spoke Design Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This outstanding example of a 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus is offered by BMW of Houston North. This Audi includes: IBIS WHITE TIRES: P245/35R19 96Y XL SUMMER Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance RADIO: AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/MMI TOUCH Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Audi S4. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The S4 Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 16,710mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S4 Premium Plus. This Audi S4 Premium Plus is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF46JA056515
Stock: JA056515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 11,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,998$295 Below Market
CarMax Renton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Renton / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF40JA108138
Stock: 19144933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
