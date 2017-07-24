Used 2018 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

Coming from a 328i and being a BMW fan in general I was very skeptical, with high expectations, for the S4 and I felt like I was taking a risk when I purchased this car. Looking back, I honestly feel I could not have made a better decision. This car is simply amazing in every way. I recently drove this car coast to coast from New Jersey to San Diego and had plenty of time to break it in. Ride comfort: 40 hours and 2 1/2 days never went so fast... the Quattro handled torrential downpours to aggressive cornering like a dream. Fatigue was not an issue with the 3-way massaging seats! Driving Dynamics: The S4 accelerates like a rocket and handles like a dream at any speed. The different driving modes are critical as road conditions change. I loved how the Dynamic mode handled the winding mountains in the Southwest with ease and the comfort mode was smooth sailing through the various construction work zones across the country. Tech: The high end gizmos in the new Audi's was what finally pushed me away from BMW and towards Audi. The adjustable color heads up display with Navigation and speed sign recognition worked great! Crossing America, I never had to worry about the changes in the speed limit from a high of 75 to a low of 45 in the work zones... The cameras always caught the sign changes. I had never used lane keeping assist before so there was an adjustment period but once I got used to it... it was a blessing. After hours of driving and possible fatigue it felt like you had a guardian angel by your side giving you gentle nudges to keep you on track day or night. Having Navigation on dual screens is quite nice and extremely customizable, especially zoom in/out with the scroll of your thumb. The only negative I have is that the download speeds of the Audi Connect when searching weather or traffic updates was a bit slow but not surprising considering all the digital processing constantly going on with the car. Overall this car is a dream machine that I plan to enjoy for many years to come.

