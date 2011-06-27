Used 2002 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

8 years & counting J. Wolfe , 07/11/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, love the 180 for around town drives because of the early & flat torque curve. It's as quick as the 225 for normal use for this reason (full torque @ 1950 rpm) & this is the last year for the true manual shift- which is a preferred feature for us- wanting a true old school style sports car. Burns Premium only. The trunk is roomy, AC is great. Had some minor issues- dip stick crumbled, cheap cd storage latch broke twice. We plan to keep this baby many years & are aware of timing belt issues that bear watching. It's a great sports car in the old tradition, but without the leaks & rattles of the old Brits. Report Abuse

Look at everyone stare as you go by Will , 07/27/2010 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Car is one of a kind without a doubt, great engine (had water pump replaced with metal impellar version for reliability, ecu raflashed, new dv, and p-flo intake. It is now where it needs to be for being a sports car with more turbo kick and less restriction on the engine. Great to drive anywhere anytime, handles unbelievably well on all roads. Only minor problems have occurred but nothing that cant be fixed by joining a forum online and a little bit of mechanical common sense. I highly recommend purchasing used, with the 225 engine with a 6 speed, its all fun when you want it and feels great driving through town watching everyone's jaw drop at the styling and sound. Report Abuse

Want a sports car? Go buy a greyhound. TTer , 11/25/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful TT coupe is without a doubt the best car I have owned. Beware, this is not a sports car. The engine lacks power and needs a re-map for true performance, and the handling in corners while better than most typical US cars and SUVs is terrible in standard trim with excessive understeer and roll. Having said that it is fast enough to eat most other traffic for breakfast and great fun on rural roads - especially if there are no proper corners. Fuel economy is pretty special considering the performance and the design is iconic and fast becoming a classic. If you can live with the unreliability and couldn't care less customer service from Audi, you should buy one. Report Abuse

Great fun drive VTN , 01/20/2007 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Gets looks everywhere. In love with the turbo.Tremendous fun to drive. No comparison with the others. Very reliable and trouble free. Report Abuse