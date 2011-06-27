Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,917
|$4,715
|$5,719
|Clean
|$2,605
|$4,220
|$5,113
|Average
|$1,980
|$3,229
|$3,901
|Rough
|$1,354
|$2,237
|$2,689
Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,728
|$5,731
|Clean
|$2,619
|$4,231
|$5,124
|Average
|$1,990
|$3,237
|$3,909
|Rough
|$1,362
|$2,243
|$2,695
Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$5,067
|$6,141
|Clean
|$2,806
|$4,534
|$5,490
|Average
|$2,132
|$3,469
|$4,189
|Rough
|$1,459
|$2,404
|$2,888
Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$5,449
|$6,603
|Clean
|$3,022
|$4,877
|$5,903
|Average
|$2,296
|$3,731
|$4,504
|Rough
|$1,571
|$2,585
|$3,105
Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 180hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$6,212
|$7,853
|Clean
|$2,899
|$5,559
|$7,021
|Average
|$2,203
|$4,253
|$5,357
|Rough
|$1,507
|$2,947
|$3,693
Estimated values
2002 Audi TT 225hp ALMS Edition quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,529
|$3,970
|$4,776
|Clean
|$2,258
|$3,553
|$4,270
|Average
|$1,716
|$2,718
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,883
|$2,246