Vehicle overview

We thought we'd miss the V8 that powered the last-generation Audi S4. Thought we'd pine for its 4.2-liter song, its substrata rumble summoning visions of Saturday night drag racing in Bavaria. But it turns out that the supercharged V6 in the 2011 Audi S4 is every bit as good as its predecessor, and even better in some regards. It accelerates the S4 from zero to 60 faster. It releases prodigious torque in the humblest parts of the power band. With two fewer cylinders, it sits farther back of the front axle and helps the S4 achieve a weight distribution of 55 percent front/45 percent rear. And it delivers the best fuel economy in its class.

Sorry, V8: out of sight, out of mind.

The V6's sublime response is matched to the S4's equally obedient transmission and chassis. The standard six-speed manual offers the purest driver's experience, but the optional seven-speed automated manual is just as sweet and even returns better mileage. All-wheel drive comes standard and sends 60 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels. Hard-core tarmac attackers can opt for the Driver Select package, a system that includes adjustable suspension damping, steering assist and an active rear differential.

Derived from the regular A4 sedan, the S4 boasts a high-quality cabin with leather seating and clear, attractive gauges. An excellent navigation system and optional Bang & Olufsen premium audio system make the journey to your destination a multisensory affair. But controls for simple functions like fan adjustment, for example, are needlessly complex, and Audi's MMI (Multi Media Interface) only ranks about average for its ease of use.

For most enthusiast drivers, the S4's combination of performance and all-wheel-drive practicality should be just about perfect. Of course, there are other choices to consider. Price-wise, the 2011 Audi S4 competes most closely with sedans like the BMW 335i and Lexus IS 350. The BMW is normally the standard-bearer in this segment, but the S4 edged it out in our last comparison test. Just be careful with adding options; a loaded S4 can shoot past $60,000, at which point you're in league with the 2011 BMW M3, 2011 Cadillac CTS-V and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. Still, with its class-leading fuel economy, Olympian balance and flowing rivers of supercharged V6 torque, the S4 is a great pick.