Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2011 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb supercharged V6
  • sharp handling
  • sumptuous interior trappings
  • excellent fuel economy.
  • Artificial steering feel
  • button-happy control layout
  • old MMI controller is standard equipment.
List Price Range
$12,995 - $18,211
Used S4 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The sonorous V8 is still absent, but we don't miss it. The 3.0-liter supercharged 2011 Audi S4 remains an invigorating performance machine in a stealthy sedan body.

Vehicle overview

We thought we'd miss the V8 that powered the last-generation Audi S4. Thought we'd pine for its 4.2-liter song, its substrata rumble summoning visions of Saturday night drag racing in Bavaria. But it turns out that the supercharged V6 in the 2011 Audi S4 is every bit as good as its predecessor, and even better in some regards. It accelerates the S4 from zero to 60 faster. It releases prodigious torque in the humblest parts of the power band. With two fewer cylinders, it sits farther back of the front axle and helps the S4 achieve a weight distribution of 55 percent front/45 percent rear. And it delivers the best fuel economy in its class.

Sorry, V8: out of sight, out of mind.

The V6's sublime response is matched to the S4's equally obedient transmission and chassis. The standard six-speed manual offers the purest driver's experience, but the optional seven-speed automated manual is just as sweet and even returns better mileage. All-wheel drive comes standard and sends 60 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels. Hard-core tarmac attackers can opt for the Driver Select package, a system that includes adjustable suspension damping, steering assist and an active rear differential.

Derived from the regular A4 sedan, the S4 boasts a high-quality cabin with leather seating and clear, attractive gauges. An excellent navigation system and optional Bang & Olufsen premium audio system make the journey to your destination a multisensory affair. But controls for simple functions like fan adjustment, for example, are needlessly complex, and Audi's MMI (Multi Media Interface) only ranks about average for its ease of use.

For most enthusiast drivers, the S4's combination of performance and all-wheel-drive practicality should be just about perfect. Of course, there are other choices to consider. Price-wise, the 2011 Audi S4 competes most closely with sedans like the BMW 335i and Lexus IS 350. The BMW is normally the standard-bearer in this segment, but the S4 edged it out in our last comparison test. Just be careful with adding options; a loaded S4 can shoot past $60,000, at which point you're in league with the 2011 BMW M3, 2011 Cadillac CTS-V and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. Still, with its class-leading fuel economy, Olympian balance and flowing rivers of supercharged V6 torque, the S4 is a great pick.

2011 Audi S4 models

The 2011 Audi S4 is a high-performance sedan available with either the Premium Plus or Prestige option packages.

Standard equipment for the Premium Plus includes 18-inch wheels with summer tires, a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, foglights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power sport seats, leather and faux-suede upholstery, heated front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller and a 10-speaker stereo with single-CD player, iPod interface, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The S4 Prestige adds 19-inch wheels, a rearview camera, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, driver memory functions, keyless ignition/entry, voice controls, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo, an MMI controller mounted on the center console and a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage, real-time traffic and HD radio.

The navigation system with rearview camera is optional for the Premium Plus package, as is the upgraded audio system. The Audi Drive Select Package, available for Prestige models, adds adaptive suspension dampers, an enhanced steering system, a sport rear differential that can distribute torque individually to each rear wheel, and selectable driving settings. Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist, full leather seats and a power rear sunshade with manual rear side shades.

2011 Highlights

HD radio and a rearview camera are now included in the Navigation package; blind-spot assist is offered as a stand-alone option; the Titanium Sport Package includes 19-inch wheels with interior and exterior trim pieces.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Audi S4 is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed through Audi's AWD system, which features a torque split of 40 percent front/60 percent rear. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual (S tronic) is optional. A sport rear differential (which varies torque between the rear wheels) is also available.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped S4 sprinted from zero to 60 in a quick 4.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is above average for this class of car, with 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with the manual. The S tronic returns 1 mpg more on the highway.

Safety

The 2011 Audi S4 comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill-hold for the manual transmission. Rear side airbags are optional. Also optional is "Active Braking Guard," an element of the adaptive cruise control. If it detects an imminent collision, it alerts the driver and primes the brakes for full stopping power. In Edmunds brake testing, the S4 stopped from 60 mph in a short 109 feet.

In government crash testing, using revised guidelines for 2011, the S4 earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not tested the S4, although the related Audi A4 earned a top "Good" rating in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2011 Audi S4 is a sharp-handling car, with tenacious AWD traction and little body roll to speak of. Although it corners extraordinarily well, it also provides a reasonably comfortable ride. The optional Audi Drive Select system pushes the S4 into full-tilt mode at the press of a button. As a nearly $4,000 option however, we'd skip it; the S4's standard suspension, throttle and steering calibrations will suffice for most. The only downside to the S4's handling is its steering, which feels artificial with sometimes unpredictable weighting.

The supercharged V6 is a smooth, strong engine with instantaneous throttle response. Aside from the subdued supercharger whine, you'd probably never guess there's forced induction going on under the hood. The standard manual transmission shifts smoothly, though its clutch travel and shifter throws are a bit long. An excellent alternative is the dual-clutch automated manual transmission. It snaps off rapid shifts either by itself or through your own inputs via wheel-mounted shifters. Even if you're a serious driver, there's no shame in ordering this automatic option.

Interior

The Audi S4's cabin is one of the nicest in this class. The control layout is attractive, if button-happy, and the seats are both supportive and comfortable. Available two-tone color schemes add a bit of flair.

The MMI controls are conveniently arrayed around the console-mounted shifter on models equipped with the navigation system. However, in S4s without navigation, the controls are mounted on the center stack and reaching forward to operate them is a hassle. This MMI is also an older design, with inferior graphics, more confusing menus and no joystick-like knob that makes certain inputs easier.

Other controls are generally intuitive and well laid-out, though accessing certain features can be frustrating. Adjusting fan speed, for example, is a two-step process. Like the A4, the S4 features a roomy cabin that can accommodate four adults for an extended drive. Trunk space is average for this class of car, with 12 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi S4.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Audi S4
car510,04/09/2011
This Audi S4 is now my 10th car, and it exceeds all my expectations. Over the years, I've had a BMW 325, 328, 335, and a Lexus IS 350. The Audi S4 exterior is beautiful, the interior is gorgeous, and the drive is outstanding. I love having a manual transmission, and the Audi Drive Select takes driving to a different level. Even the base stereo system is pretty good. I'm not an audiophile, so I was concerned about not getting the B&O system; but I have no regrets. It's loud, it's crisp, there's an amplifier, a subwoofer, tweeters, speakers, and it gets the job done.
2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus with S Tiptronic
bdknights,09/09/2011
I just purchased this car as a CPO with 7700 miles on it. It is Meteor Gray with black/red interior. Options include the Nappa leather package, Bang & Olufsen stereo, Pirelli P-Zero's, and iPod connection. The performance of the vehicle is incredible at every level. I sold a '04 BMW M3 and '02 Porsche 911 because I needed an AWD vehicle. The S4 performs equally or better than both of those vehicles. Power is instantaneous and shifting is smooth and controlled. Interior design is well laid out with easy access to controls. The MMI system takes a little getting used to but overall it functions well once it is learned.
My New Addiction
terrel,12/13/2010
Where to start?... This is my first Audi and new car. After about a year of research trying to find a car that had everthing I needed and wanted I finally found the S4. I live in Iowa right now so I wanted something that would handle these un-Godly winters and the AWD does that with ease. But this car is so much more that just sure footed. The interior is beautiful, it has power to spare and it's exterior reminds me of a sexy nerd; she kind of just blends in until you take the time to notice her. I was considering Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar and Range/Land Rover but my Audi was the best fit for me and I have absolutely no regrets. I'm looking forward to buying my next Audi.
Best purchase ever!
aklug,02/09/2011
I LOVE this car. I have never bought anything that I have been so happy with! I was hesitant to spend this much on a car but I can honestly and wholeheartedly say this car is WELL WORTH THE MONEY! The power, acceleration and handling are fantastic. While its not as raw muscle as an M3 its definitely a wolf in sheep's clothing. I love how many people try to race me or take me off the line and cannot touch this thing. It is an absolute blast to drive. Its almost depressing when you hit 80-85 and realize what the consequences would be to get caught going any faster. The interior is superb, its is uber comfortable and everything works very well with very few exceptions.
See all 14 reviews of the 2011 Audi S4
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Audi S4

Used 2011 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Audi S4?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Audi S4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $12,995 and$18,211 with odometer readings between 86441 and135000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 86441 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2011 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,496.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,877.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,965.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

