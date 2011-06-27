Used 2017 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
- $45,995Great Deal | $5,028 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro11,037 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche San Diego - San Diego / California
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Porsche of San Diego is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2017 Audi S6. 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 12127 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC0HN077043
Stock: THN077043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $39,498Great Deal | $4,391 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro21,050 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. Odometer is 13602 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2HN051687
Stock: 334231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- Price Drop$45,500Great Deal | $5,543 below market
2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro34,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**4.0T PRESTIGE**QUATTRO**TURBO**COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**PRESTIGE PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT ALERT**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Air Conditioning, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-leveling suspension, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Individual Contour Front Seats, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open & Close Power Trunk, Passenger vanity mirror, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power steering, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Rear air conditioning, Rear seat center armrest, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Top View Camera System. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN095458
Stock: KP5990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,985Great Deal | $3,850 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro51,606 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4HN128740
Stock: 2902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $40,999Great Deal | $3,037 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro39,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 10/14/2020 OR 10,898 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2017 Audi S6 is a car that pampers as well as it performs. Its handsome interior is covered in rich leather and trim, displays exemplary fit and finish, and offers sophisticated entertainment and technology. Wonderfully contoured seats keep you as comfortable on long trips as they do stable through hairpin turns. Then there's jaw-dropping acceleration from a 450-horsepower V8 engine that makes the S6 one of the fastest sport sedans we've tested. For a luxury sedan that's been around for several years now, the S6 still has what it takes to compete. The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is a welcome addition to its features list as it allows iPhone and Android users to mirror certain functions through the Audi's multimedia interface. Standard exterior features for the Premium Plus trim include 19-inch wheels with summer tires, S-specific styling elements, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, heated auto-dimming power-folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition and entry. Inside you'll find a driver information center with a 7-inch display between the gauges, Audi's Drive Select (which offers adjustable settings for steering, suspension and transmission response), diamond-stitched leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar), a power-adjustable flat-bottomed steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40 split- folding rear seatbacks. FEATURES One Owner AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps HID headlights Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot PACKAGES AUDI Guard Protection Kit Audi Guard Cargo Mat Durable Trunk Liner w/S6 Logo Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Set Of 4) Black Rubber Floor Mats w/S6 Logo Black Optic Package Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte Tires: P255/35R20 97Y XL Summer High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC6HN031071
Stock: 031071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $42,395Great Deal
2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro28,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clay Cooley Mistubishi - Arlington / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Chrome Wheels, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Off Road Package, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Satellite Radio, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port.Clean CARFAX. Florett Silver Metallic 2017 Audi S6 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroAt Clay Cooley Auto Group, we believe in selling our customers only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles that have been delicately sourced from all across the United States. By reaching out to markets nationwide, we ensure to be able to pass on the lowest prices for pre-owned vehicles and nonetheless offer the highest quality cars the market provides.7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Arlington.All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.claycooleymitsubishi.com we are excited to serve you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN057227
Stock: AR58415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $47,400Great Deal | $3,953 below market
2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro29,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 Audi S6 Prestige Quattro,*Mythos Black Metallic Exterior over Black Valcona Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $89,825.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Prestige Model (Originally $3,200),*Head-Up Display, LED Interior Lighting, LED Headlights, Power Open/Close Trunk,Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades,*Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,550),*Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus,Audi Active Lane Assist, Top-View Camera, Highbeam Assistant,*Black Optic Package (Originally $1,500),*High-Gloss Black Exterior Package, Body-Color Exterior Mirrors,20-Inch 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Finish Aluminum Wheels,*Sport Package (Originally $3,900),*Audi Dynamic Steering, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Red Brake Calipers,Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $500),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*Bang & Olufsen Advanced Surround Sound System (Originally $4,900),**Carbon Atlas Interior Trim (Originally $500),**Rear Side Airbags (Originally $350),**Mythos Black Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $575),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key, Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Audi Navigation Plus System with MMI Touchscreen Color Monitor,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus,Head-Up Display, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Side Assist,Audi Parking System Plus with Top/Rear-View Cameras and Parking Guidance Display,Satellite HD Radio with In-Dash CD-Player,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Surround Sound System,Audi Connect with Available Online Services, Audi Smartphone Interface,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hand-Free Wireless Phone Capability,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob,Audi Dynamic Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Black Valcona Leather Seats with Diamond Stitching,Heated Power Front Leather S Sport Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Heated 60-40 Split Folding Rear Bench Leather Seats with Pass-Through, Rear Side Airbags,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Retractable Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Atlas Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents, LED Interior Lighting,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power Open/Close Trunk,Automatic LED Headlights with Highbeam Assistant,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Body Color Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,High-Gloss Black Exterior Package,4.0L TFSI 450 HP Direct Injection 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission with Sport Program and Manual Shift Mode,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System,Audi Drive Select, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Red Brake Calipers,Sport Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Black Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Finish Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFBFC6HN020697
Stock: 14044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $48,977Great Deal | $5,253 below market
2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro38,909 milesDelivery available*
Audi Richfield - Richfield / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFBFC1HN101249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,450Fair Deal | $543 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro6,979 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19' 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: diamond stitching, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic -inc: sport program, manual shift mode and launch control, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/40R19 100Y XL Summer. This Audi S6 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Driving Away with This Audi S6 Premium Plus Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFBFC1HN110959
Stock: K4781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2019
- $49,498Good Deal | $2,743 below market
Certified 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro26,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
S6 Sport Package Prestige Package Black Alcantara Headliner Night Vision Assistant Black Optic Package Audi Design Selection Arras Red Misano Red Pearl Effect Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Protection Kit Rear Load Edge Paint Protection Film Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Arras Red Design; Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC2HN036860
Stock: HN036860
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $49,191Good Deal | $3,394 below market
Certified 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro12,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Reno Tahoe - Reno / Nevada
S6 4.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Driver Assistance Package, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, High-Beam Assistant, LED Headlights, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 20 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design. 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 19080 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXHN078765
Stock: BR0771
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $57,980Fair Deal | $932 below market
Certified 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro14,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
5YR AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2017 AUDI S6 4.0T QUATTRO PRESTIGE WITH 20" BLACK OPTIC PKG, S SPORT, DRIVER ASSIST. 4.0L TURBOCHARGED V8, 7 SPEED S TRONIC AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 450 HP, 406 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 27 HWY MPGs. DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT ON ARRAS RED HEATED SPORT VALCONA LEATHER WITH DIAMOND STITCH. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. 20" BLACK OPTIC PKG HAS 20" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS IN TITANIUM FINISH AND PERFORMANCE TIRES, HIGH GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN BODY COLOR. S SPORT PKG HAS AUDI DYNAMIC STEERING, QUATTRO SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, AND SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, PRESTIGE PKG WITH LED HEADLIGHTS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, POWER TRUNK, REAR SUNSHADES, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING AND RED CARBON TWILL INLAYS...STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, 12 WAY POWER HEATED SEATS, FOLD FLAT SECOND ROW SEATS, SEATING FOR FOUR, FOUR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN WITH MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL MARCH 13, 2022 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS. NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.MSRP $93,080GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS AUGUST 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFCXHN072859
Stock: P6621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $44,581Good Deal | $2,088 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro31,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System.Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXHN047452
Stock: PMH5765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$45,398Good Deal | $2,488 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro24,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Spokane - Spokane / Washington
S6 Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Black Optic Package Led Headlights Misano Red Pearl Effect Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2HN056680
Stock: HN056680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$50,446Fair Deal | $708 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro16,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 16K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE 2017 AUDI S6 PREMIUM PLUS!!!* Mythos Black Metallic over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE * -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as "hands-off" steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, System works w/side assist to help prevent turning into vehicle in blind spot, High Beam Assistant, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Top View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop & go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full stop below 19 mph).*-S6 SPORT PACKAGE * -inc: Audi Dynamic Steering, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC8HN119488
Stock: PG2709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $44,988Good Deal | $2,466 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro33,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. 14 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Adaptive suspension, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heated front seats, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, High-Beam Assistant, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S6 Sport Package, Security system, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. 2017 Audi S6 Black 4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hpRecent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFBFC2HN075929
Stock: PIM6349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $48,790Good Deal | $2,113 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro17,545 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC9HN040573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$47,000Fair Deal | $984 below market
2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro33,131 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Audi S6 Mythos Black Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. What a cart and options. S6 Sport package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Optic Package, LED Head light and much more. One owner and both sets keys , full balance of factory warrnty AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, Heated front seats, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, High-Beam Assistant, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, S6 Sport Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range High: $48,630 18/27 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXHN099647
Stock: PPG2822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020