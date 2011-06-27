Close

Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

5YR AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2017 AUDI S6 4.0T QUATTRO PRESTIGE WITH 20" BLACK OPTIC PKG, S SPORT, DRIVER ASSIST. 4.0L TURBOCHARGED V8, 7 SPEED S TRONIC AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 450 HP, 406 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 27 HWY MPGs. DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT ON ARRAS RED HEATED SPORT VALCONA LEATHER WITH DIAMOND STITCH. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. 20" BLACK OPTIC PKG HAS 20" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS IN TITANIUM FINISH AND PERFORMANCE TIRES, HIGH GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN BODY COLOR. S SPORT PKG HAS AUDI DYNAMIC STEERING, QUATTRO SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, AND SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, PRESTIGE PKG WITH LED HEADLIGHTS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, POWER TRUNK, REAR SUNSHADES, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING AND RED CARBON TWILL INLAYS...STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, 12 WAY POWER HEATED SEATS, FOLD FLAT SECOND ROW SEATS, SEATING FOR FOUR, FOUR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN WITH MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL MARCH 13, 2022 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS. NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.MSRP $93,080GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS AUGUST 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUHFAFCXHN072859

Stock: P6621

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-04-2020