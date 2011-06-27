2009 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Plentiful power, standard all-wheel drive, attractive and well-crafted cabin.
- Cramped backseat, convertible's aging design.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Audi S4 is still a decent high-performance small luxury car, although the aging Cabriolet is rapidly becoming eclipsed by competitors. A forthcoming all-new sedan and wagon should thrust the S4 back near the head of the pack.
Vehicle overview
When Audi released its latest-generation S4 in 2004, it broke new ground by stuffing a 4.2-liter V8 under the S4's relatively compact hood. This, along with a sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels and more powerful brakes, allowed the S4 to take on any of its high-performance German competitors. But times have changed. No longer is 340 horsepower a jaw-dropping spec in this segment, and nonperformance versions of rival cars now match (or beat) the S4's specs.
For the 2009 Audi S4, only the convertible version remains as a carryover from last year. The sedan and wagon have been dropped, as Audi is presumably readying new versions. A fully redesigned A4 sedan appeared this year, and it will serve as the template for the new S4 when it debuts. As for this year's S4 convertible, it maintains its good looks and excellent interior quality, two of the model's best selling points.
Because other brands have considerably upped the ante on their high-performance models, the S4 convertible no longer directly competes with the likes of the BMW M3. The Audi now sits, price- and power-wise, between the 300-hp BMW 335i convertible and the 382-hp Mercedes-Benz CLK550. From this vantage point, the 2009 Audi S4 remains a solid choice for those looking for extra oomph in their small luxury convertible.
2009 Audi S4 models
The 2009 Audi S4 is currently available only as a convertible (Cabriolet) in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, performance tires, a power-operated and sound-insulated soft top, xenon HID headlights, 12-way power-adjustable seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.
Options include heated rear seats, a navigation system, a rear parking system, iPod connectivity and a Convenience package that adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory and a Bose premium sound system.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Audi S4 is fitted with a 4.2-liter V8 that makes 340 hp and 302 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. The latter transmission allows manual-style shifting via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. The standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system employs a 40/60 front-to-rear power split in normal situations to give the car a more dynamic attitude when cornering. Audi claims that an S4 Cabriolet with the manual transmission can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.
Fuel economy for the 2009 Audi S4 cabriolet is rated at 13 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined for the manual transmission, and a slightly better 14/21/16 mpg for the automatic.
Safety
Stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist and front-seat side airbags (for both chest and head protection) are standard on the 2009 Audi S4 convertible.
Driving
Even though its numbers aren't comparatively as impressive as they once were, the 2009 Audi S4 Cabriolet still packs plenty of power and ability. The S4's top-notch underpinnings result in excellent handling on demanding roads, while still maintaining a comfortable ride. The Audi doesn't offer the precision handling of BMW's 3 Series, but the extra traction provided by the all-wheel-drive system just might make the S4 worthwhile, especially in areas of the country where otherwise sun-loving drivers have to navigate through inclement weather in the winter months.
Interior
Like every Audi, the 2009 S4 convertible features superb materials, excellent fit and finish, and efficient controls (although the optional navigation system isn't particularly user-friendly). The two-person rear seat is fine for children and small adults, but otherwise it's cramped. Cargo space is decent for a compact luxury convertible; total luggage capacity is 10.2 cubic feet, more than its German rivals.
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2009 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4