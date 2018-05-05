Used 2013 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
155 listings
- 92,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 68,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,226$2,682 Below Market
- 99,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,399$1,118 Below Market
- 132,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,850$274 Below Market
- 76,758 miles
$23,991$2,132 Below Market
- 68,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,991
- 116,590 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,799
- 96,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,611$1,060 Below Market
- 91,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,978
- 56,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
- 92,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995
- 86,159 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,991
- 83,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
- 101,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$5,709 Below Market
- 49,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,500
- 66,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,426$1,331 Below Market
- 55,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,998$948 Below Market
- 45,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,880$1,504 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi S6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S6
Read recent reviews for the Audi S6
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating42 Reviews
Report abuse
Justin T,05/05/2018
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I purchased this car with approximately 40,000 miles on it and by 60,000 it needed over $4,000 dollars in repairs. At 50,000 miles the "check coolant" message appeared every day until a visit to the dealer revealed that a new water pump was needed at around $2,000 with labor. Not 5,000 miles later the engine developed a high pitch squeal at idle. The remedy for that was a costly repair to the high pressure oil system. Throughout the ownership of the car a clunking noise could be heard from the passenger footwell over every bump. This was never actually solved but was believed to be the front drive shaft and was replaced. Granted the dealership sympathized with me over the problems I was having and had Audi cover the cost. The adaptive cruise control went out of calibration several times and disabled the cruise until a $400 calibration was completed. Besides from the mechanical issues several interior rattles showed up in quick succession. Maintenance costs were as expected for oil changes but in order to perform the 75,000 mile service the entire front end would have had to be disassembled adding up to a $2,000 plus charge. All that aside the car itself was fantastic. The engine sounded rich and the acceleration was insane. The interior looked premium and the quilted seats were gorgeous. The exterior of the car had just the right blend of sport and luxury. All in all the dealer was exceptional and I would recommend the car if you don't mind the high maintenance and repair costs.
