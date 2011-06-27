Close

Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois

*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 50K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ACCIDENT FREE 2014 AUDI S6 PRESTIGE!!!* Phantom Black Pearl Effect over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Top View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality.*-INNOVATION PACKAGE* -inc: Night Vision Assistant, Head Up Display.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUF2AFC2EN005199

Stock: G7656A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020