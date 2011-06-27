Used 2014 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
- $20,995Great Deal | $5,709 below market
2014 Audi S6 quattro101,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Santa Monica Suvs - Santa Monica / California
- $30,500Great Deal
2014 Audi S6 quattro49,693 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Auto Works - Austin / Texas
- $28,426Good Deal | $1,331 below market
2014 Audi S6 quattro66,022 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 50K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ACCIDENT FREE 2014 AUDI S6 PRESTIGE!!!* Phantom Black Pearl Effect over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Top View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality.*-INNOVATION PACKAGE* -inc: Night Vision Assistant, Head Up Display.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $32,998Fair Deal | $948 below market
2014 Audi S6 quattro55,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
- $30,880Good Deal | $1,504 below market
2014 Audi S6 quattro45,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Vehicle Detailed. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10545 miles below market average! 2014 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Price Drop$29,590Fair Deal | $399 below market
2014 Audi S6 quattro63,708 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $37,900
2014 Audi S6 quattro23,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graham Motor Company - Knoxville / Tennessee
- $32,988Fair Deal
2014 Audi S6 quattro47,852 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
The Prestige comes standard with the Cold Weather and S line packages and further adds adaptive xenon headlights keyless ignition/entry auto-dimming exterior mirrors tri-zone automatic climate control and driver seat memory functions. The MMI Navigation plus package has the Premium's navigation system but further adds front and rear parking sensors a rearview camera Bluetooth audio connectivity and Audi connect (enhanced Web-based navigation information and WiFi access).
- $26,590
2014 Audi S6 quattro79,182 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $35,991
2014 Audi S6 quattro27,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Full Led Headlights W/Led Drl'S Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Phantom Black Pearl Effect Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $19,095
2014 Audi S6 quattro138,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! SHARP S6! 2014 Audi S6 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged AWD. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, 19' premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, aux radio input, blue tooth, power seats, front and rear heated seats, cruise control, power sunroof, back up camera, navigation system, tinted windows and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $31,997Fair Deal
2014 Audi S6 quattro53,841 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
1 OWNER, FRESH TRADE IN! PRESTIGE QUATTRO! **NAVIGATION** **360 CAMERA** **COOLED AND HEATED LEATHER** **POWER MOONROOF** ***AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER***, ***FRESH TRADE IN***, ***NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO AUTOCHECK***.***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY*** 17/27 City/Highway MPGWe're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $30,636Fair Deal
2014 Audi S6 quattro47,453 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Odometer is 21271 miles below market average! 2014 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige in Arctic Silver with Black Leather. Clean CARFAX.To CONFIRM AVAILABILITY, schedule a test drive, or gather more information contact us at 717-590-8710.
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $20,995Great Deal
2013 Audi S6 Prestige92,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
- Price Drop$24,226Good Deal | $2,682 below market
2013 Audi S6 Prestige68,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2013 Audi S6 quattro 4.0T Prestige quattro Gray 7-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Heated Seats, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, Sirius XM Radio, Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Luxury Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Audio Package, Sport Package, 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Audi Side Assist, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bose Premium Sound System w/AudioPilot, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Top View Camera System (Front, Mirrors, Rear), Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 9288 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars Car and Driver, January 2017.
- $20,399Good Deal | $1,118 below market
2013 Audi S6 Prestige99,358 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 AUDI S6 PRESTIGE QUATTRO ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE / CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM / MASSAGE SEATS / NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT MONITOR / HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEAT / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / KEY LESS START &KEY LESS ENTRY / A LOT MORE MUST SEE ! After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
Listed since: 07-30-2018
- $16,850Fair Deal | $274 below market
2013 Audi S6 Prestige132,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC 17/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $23,991Good Deal | $2,132 below market
2013 Audi S6 Prestige76,758 milesDelivery available*
Luxury Imports - Cleveland / Ohio
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.