2001 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, capable suspension and brakes, all-wheel drive.
- Rear seat isn't up to hauling three people long distance, shifter needs more precision, expensive.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Softer than BMW's M3, the twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive S4 Sedan and Avant are still strong players among high-performance sedans and wagons.
Vehicle overview
Although not cheap by any means, the S4 does offer a mouth-watering array of features and improvements over the regular A4 Sedan after which it is modeled.
Starting things out is a 2.7-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine. Sporting twin intercoolers, dual-overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, variable valve timing for the intake camshaft, and optimized combustion chambers, the engine generates 250 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. Audi has designed the engine to provide much of its power low in the revband. Consequently, the S4 makes quick work of freeway on-ramps and passing maneuvers. Audi gives buyers of the S4 a choice of transmissions; there's a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.
All S4s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, which constantly monitors the grip of the tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion. Audi says this latest edition of the quattro all-wheel-drive system is capable enough to allow the car to get underway even when only one wheel has reasonable traction.
An S4 Avant is made available for 2001, replete with the 2.7-liter, 250 horsepower, V6 Bi-turbo engine, and such niceties as a retractable luggage cover, retractable dividing cargo net and aluminum-finish roof rails. It's perfect for anyone who needs utility but refuses to give up stellar sport-sedan performance.The suspension and braking components of the S4 are well tuned. Major items of note are performance-tuned shocks and springs, and unique 17-inch wheels with 225/45R17 tires. This year, the S4 Sedan gains the Electronic Stabilization Program as standard equipment.
The interior retains the same architecture found in the A4, which means an attractive design and an adequate number of features. Special leather upholstery covers standard power seats, and contrasting color suede inserts can be had when ordering the sport interior package. Other options to consider include a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer, and a Bose premium audio system. For safety, there are standard front and head-mounted airbags.
Outside, the S4 differs from regular A4s (not that the A4 is exactly regular, of course) by having the aforementioned 17-inch wheels, larger front air-intake openings, and S4 badging.
The S4 driving experience is a pleasure. The S4 is softer than a BMW M3, but its forgiving nature comes at the expense of pure handling excellence. Taken as a whole, however, we think the 2001 Audi S4 is quite the contender in the sport-sedan market.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2001 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4