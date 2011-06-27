  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2001 Audi S4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2001 Audi S4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, capable suspension and brakes, all-wheel drive.
  • Rear seat isn't up to hauling three people long distance, shifter needs more precision, expensive.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1994
1993
1992
Audi S4 for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,973 - $4,238
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Softer than BMW's M3, the twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive S4 Sedan and Avant are still strong players among high-performance sedans and wagons.

Vehicle overview

Although not cheap by any means, the S4 does offer a mouth-watering array of features and improvements over the regular A4 Sedan after which it is modeled.

Starting things out is a 2.7-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine. Sporting twin intercoolers, dual-overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, variable valve timing for the intake camshaft, and optimized combustion chambers, the engine generates 250 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. Audi has designed the engine to provide much of its power low in the revband. Consequently, the S4 makes quick work of freeway on-ramps and passing maneuvers. Audi gives buyers of the S4 a choice of transmissions; there's a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

All S4s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, which constantly monitors the grip of the tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion. Audi says this latest edition of the quattro all-wheel-drive system is capable enough to allow the car to get underway even when only one wheel has reasonable traction.

An S4 Avant is made available for 2001, replete with the 2.7-liter, 250 horsepower, V6 Bi-turbo engine, and such niceties as a retractable luggage cover, retractable dividing cargo net and aluminum-finish roof rails. It's perfect for anyone who needs utility but refuses to give up stellar sport-sedan performance.The suspension and braking components of the S4 are well tuned. Major items of note are performance-tuned shocks and springs, and unique 17-inch wheels with 225/45R17 tires. This year, the S4 Sedan gains the Electronic Stabilization Program as standard equipment.

The interior retains the same architecture found in the A4, which means an attractive design and an adequate number of features. Special leather upholstery covers standard power seats, and contrasting color suede inserts can be had when ordering the sport interior package. Other options to consider include a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer, and a Bose premium audio system. For safety, there are standard front and head-mounted airbags.

Outside, the S4 differs from regular A4s (not that the A4 is exactly regular, of course) by having the aforementioned 17-inch wheels, larger front air-intake openings, and S4 badging.

The S4 driving experience is a pleasure. The S4 is softer than a BMW M3, but its forgiving nature comes at the expense of pure handling excellence. Taken as a whole, however, we think the 2001 Audi S4 is quite the contender in the sport-sedan market.

2001 Highlights

The Electronic Stabilization Program is made standard on the S4 Sedan. The S4 Avant debuts for 2001, allowing for more cargo space and family-hauling capabilities. Casablanca White is made available as an exterior color, as are aluminum mirror housings in combination with the Pearl Nappa/Alcantara sets and aluminum trim. A new 4-year warranty concept is introduced this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi S4.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Puts a smile on your face every time you drive it
stefanv,04/18/2015
Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought this car about 7 months ago and I have loved every minute of it. The car sticks to the road around turns and has that awesome acceleration! It is so responsive that it feels almost like a go kart. A lot of people talk about how expensive the repairs are on this car, which is true. My oil pan cracked about a month ago. The dealership charged about $1,000 to replace the oil pan, and replace the cam shaft tensioner valves. I am a car enthusiast, so in my eyes this car is worth the extra money for repairs. As some say you have to pay to play!
Maxumum S4
Maximum,11/01/2004
I've owned my S4 for the past 3 years and now it's time for a decision between a new lease or Buy out. I drove the new V8 S4 and even though it seemed more refined in a luxury feel it was a pretty easy choice to continue on with my '01 S4. The S4 has been an all around performer, not as confidence inspiring as the Boxster I had previoiusly but still a real kick to drive. I never did chip it but I did drive one and it's the next step since deciding not to go with an '05. Lots of aftermarket goodies will keep me happy for awhile. The power is great on back roads due to the high torque, not as great in a drag race. This car is a real kick when in and out of the throttle in the twisties.
What's not to like?
B5alltheway,08/26/2008
I have had this car only a few months. Love spending every second in it. Sounds and handles great even in stock. This is the only car I've ever wanted, more than any BMW or Audi. The B5 S4 is truely a work of art and probably has the best engine ever made. Nothing compares to the 2.7TT when it comes time to do upgrades. There is so much potential with this car that no other audi except the A6 2.7tt can offer. This engine can handle 400awhp without making any kind of mechanical upgrades to rods or pistons.The Euro RS4 comes stock with k04s and 380hp on the same engine. When Audi made this car they tried everything they could to limit this engine. Once you unleash it, you wont be dissapointed.
Won't be buying another one.
Scott,01/15/2010
I bought this car used in 2004 for an independent dealer. This car is a lot of fun to drive and handles great. Gas mileage sucks, but it's a twin tubo V6 with AWD so what do you expect. Past the fun to drive part I am really disappointed with the car. After 100K miles it has completely fallen apart. If Audi wants to claim to be a great reliable car they need to go back to the drawing board. Since October 09 to January 10 I have put over 3,500 in to the car. Now the O2 sensors (at least two of the four) have gone bad and that will cost me over $400 to get fixed. It's for sale and I will not be buying another one! Friends of mine are about to sell there A4 for the same reasons.
See all 40 reviews of the 2001 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Audi S4 features & specs
More about the 2001 Audi S4

Used 2001 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2001 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan, S4 Wagon. Available styles include Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), and Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Audi S4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Audi S4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2001 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,168.

Find a used Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,293.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S4 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles