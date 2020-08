Used 2005 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah

All Wheel DriveSunRoof Leather Seats and a V8. This car is a blast to drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: WAUPL68E95A009318

Stock: 20193-1

Certified Pre-Owned: No