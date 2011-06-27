Vehicle overview

The fun and spirited 2016 Audi S4 sport sedan is what happens when you inject an extra shot of performance into an ordinary Audi A4. That shot comes mainly in the form of a sublime supercharged V6 that pumps out 333 horsepower, about 50 percent more than the A4's four-cylinder. That V6 can be hooked up to an available dual-clutch automated manual. Not offered on the A4, it is remarkably quick-shifting and extracts the most of the car's performance. You also get a sport-tuned suspension for sharp, nimble handling and strong, upgraded brakes.

A unique grille, exclusive alloy wheels, subtle badging and distinctive trim accents set the 2016 Audi S4 apart from its A4 sibling.

But the S4 is much more than the sum of its sporting hardware. It also has a commendable ride quality, a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and even a relatively spacious backseat. This isn't a car that demands much compromise relative to its workaday A4 brethren. On the contrary, it's every bit as livable as an A4; it's just a lot more fun to drive when you feel like blowing off some steam on a curvy road.

If there's a downside here, it's that the S4's technology offerings are a bit outdated. The base Premium Plus trim doesn't include Bluetooth streaming audio, for instance, and its dash-mounted MMI controls aren't as user-friendly as the available console-mounted setup. To rectify both, you need to get the Technology package, which is a pricey option on Premium Plus and standard on the higher-level Prestige trim. One thing that can't be rectified is the lack of USB connectivity, as the S4 soldiers on for 2016 with Audi's proprietary digital media interface.

You won't find such problems on the 2016 BMW 340i, which also strikes a very appealing balance between performance and comfort. The same could be said of the luxurious and capable Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic. If sharp handling is a priority, the Cadillac ATS should also be on your list. Even among this crowd, though, we think the 2016 Audi S4 remains a very appealing choice for a hopped-up entry-level luxury sport sedan.