Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and smooth supercharged V6
  • dynamic handling
  • compliant ride
  • uptown interior
  • accommodating backseat
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Unintuitive base MMI control layout
  • Bluetooth audio doesn't come standard on the base Premium Plus trim
  • no USB port.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Offering understated styling and confident, refined performance, the 2016 Audi S4 remains a top choice if you want a nimble luxury sport sedan with a little extra kick.

Vehicle overview

The fun and spirited 2016 Audi S4 sport sedan is what happens when you inject an extra shot of performance into an ordinary Audi A4. That shot comes mainly in the form of a sublime supercharged V6 that pumps out 333 horsepower, about 50 percent more than the A4's four-cylinder. That V6 can be hooked up to an available dual-clutch automated manual. Not offered on the A4, it is remarkably quick-shifting and extracts the most of the car's performance. You also get a sport-tuned suspension for sharp, nimble handling and strong, upgraded brakes.

A unique grille, exclusive alloy wheels, subtle badging and distinctive trim accents set the 2016 Audi S4 apart from its A4 sibling.

But the S4 is much more than the sum of its sporting hardware. It also has a commendable ride quality, a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and even a relatively spacious backseat. This isn't a car that demands much compromise relative to its workaday A4 brethren. On the contrary, it's every bit as livable as an A4; it's just a lot more fun to drive when you feel like blowing off some steam on a curvy road.

If there's a downside here, it's that the S4's technology offerings are a bit outdated. The base Premium Plus trim doesn't include Bluetooth streaming audio, for instance, and its dash-mounted MMI controls aren't as user-friendly as the available console-mounted setup. To rectify both, you need to get the Technology package, which is a pricey option on Premium Plus and standard on the higher-level Prestige trim. One thing that can't be rectified is the lack of USB connectivity, as the S4 soldiers on for 2016 with Audi's proprietary digital media interface.

You won't find such problems on the 2016 BMW 340i, which also strikes a very appealing balance between performance and comfort. The same could be said of the luxurious and capable Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic. If sharp handling is a priority, the Cadillac ATS should also be on your list. Even among this crowd, though, we think the 2016 Audi S4 remains a very appealing choice for a hopped-up entry-level luxury sport sedan.

2016 Audi S4 models

The 2016 Audi S4 is a high-performance version of the A4 luxury sedan. It's offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige.

The Premium Plus includes 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, selectable drive modes (Audi Drive Select), a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the MMI infotainment system (with a dash-mounted controller and a 6.5-inch display screen) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an SD card slot, Audi's proprietary digital music interface (with an iPod cable) and satellite radio.

The Prestige package adds adaptive headlights and a Technology package that includes a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a color driver information center, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, a navigation system, an upgraded version of MMI (with controls mounted on the center console and a 7-inch display), voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a CD player, HD radio and Audi Connect telematics.

The Technology package is also optionally available on the Premium Plus. Available exclusively on Prestige versions is the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control and adaptive steering.

Options on both Premium Plus and Prestige trims include a High Gloss Black package (19-inch dark gray wheels, gloss-black exterior trim and mirror housings in body-color paint instead of the standard silver), a torque-vectoring sport rear differential, adaptive dampers (with adjustable settings via Drive Select), premium leather upholstery and rear side airbags.

2016 Highlights

The S4 is essentially unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi S4 is motivated by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, while a seven-speed automated manual (S tronic) is the self-shifting option. The available sport differential can enhance at-the-limit handling by distributing torque between the rear wheels in a matter of milliseconds to improve the car's cornering line.

With 333 horsepower, the S4's supercharged V6 delivers quick acceleration while remaining impressively smooth and refined.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped S4 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. That's an impressive time, though the 340i and C400 are similarly quick. An S4 with the automated manual bested that time with a decidedly swift 4.5-second run.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the S4 is 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) with the manual and 21 mpg combined (18/28) with S tronic. That's fairly frugal for a high-powered, supercharged V6.

Safety

The 2016 Audi S4 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear seat side airbags are optional. The Technology package (optional on the Premium Plus trim and standard on the Prestige) adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S4 with 19-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph in 106 feet, a strong showing for this type of sedan with summer tires.

In government crash testing, the S4 came up aces with an overall rating of five out of five stars, including five stars for both frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't tested the S4, but it gave the related A4 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test but the lowest rating of "Poor" in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. The side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint design (whiplash protection) tests all resulted in "Good" scores.

Driving

Audi's supercharged V6 engine is quite potent in the relatively compact 2016 S4 (and similar S5), generating relentless acceleration. It's also superbly refined, transmitting virtually no vibration to the cabin, even at redline. You'll get the best performance from the quick and smooth-shifting S tronic transmission, but if you don't mind shifting yourself, the traditional manual is a more involving choice.

In spirited driving, the S4's brakes inspire confidence without being grabby. Handling is nimble and precise. In addition, the optional sport differential noticeably enhances the car's at-the-limit handling by minimizing the understeer to which the nose-heavy, front-drive-based S4 is naturally prone. Thankfully, ride quality remains quite comfortable and the cabin is appropriately hushed at speed.

Interior

Audis are known for their stylish, sumptuously trimmed cabins, and the S4's interior doesn't disappoint. The quality of the materials is generally excellent, while the understated dashboard design should continue to look classy for years to come. Compared to the A4, the S4 adds form-fitting sport seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and gray-faced instruments, subtly signaling its sporting intentions without making a fuss about it. Drivers of all sizes should have no difficulty getting comfortable behind the wheel, while four adults can ride comfortably on long trips. That's not a given for sedans in this size class. Trunk capacity is average at 12.4 cubic feet.

Form-fitting sport seats and rich materials reflect the S4's sport-luxury character.

Infotainment features are controlled through the MMI infotainment system, which consists of a controller knob and related buttons that let you navigate through menus on a central screen. Overall, it's an effective system, though we've found BMW's iDrive and Mercedes' COMAND systems a bit more intuitive to use. Notably, in S4s without the Technology package, the MMI knob is located on the dashboard, potentially requiring an unwelcome reach from the driver seat to make adjustments. But when equipped with the Technology package -- as are most S4s -- the knob and buttons migrate to the center console between the seats, where they fall readily to hand and let you control an upgraded 7-inch display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi S4.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty good car. This car is FAST
reggie eloisil,01/24/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
I bought this 10 months ago. I have had no problems at all. Performed 15,000 mile service at DFW. Can't wait for our dealership in Lubbock to get completed this summer. The rear seat could use more legroom, but that's expected from this class of car and it does better than average. I am happy to have gotten it the last year before the redesign.
If you're on the fence pull the trigger on the S4
Michael,02/01/2019
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
I'm guilty of not sharing my opinions by reviewing purchases, though I scour the internet to find reviews on products that I'm interested in and I'm always appreciative to find, in many cases, enough reviews to help make a decision. I'm writing this as someone that has owned this S4 for three years and have 23K on the clock. I purchased this Audi from Stevens Creek Audi in Sunnyvale and had a great experience. Andrei and Tenzin are the sales people to go to there. Leasing this Audi and the fantastic time that I've had with it motivated me to start writing reviews. Some would think that I just went down the list of marking pretty much everything 5 stars and great for each category. I didn't. I looked at each attribute of the category and wanted to give the response based on my true experience. This car has it all, power, braking, it is nicely appointed. The quality of the interior, exterior, reliability, dealer support, no other reason to take it for service other than those that are scheduled. Off the lot, brand new, even the tires are quality, though they only lasted me 21K miles, they were sticky and performed very well. I only have one complaint and I don't think it's Audi's or specific to the S4, it is more likely due to reception in my garage for XM Radio. Many times, it has to perform an update and then loses all the programmed channels for XM and I have to redo everything again. I get a smile EVERYTIME I drive this car. I enjoy this car so much, my intention was to buy out the lease, however, I got a really good deal on an RS5, so it's with mixed emotions that I'll be returning it.
See all 2 reviews of the 2016 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2016 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), and Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi S4?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi S4 trim styles:

  The Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $29,995 and$30,980 with odometer readings between 30729 and50768 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 30729 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,112.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,738.

